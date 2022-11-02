Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Outrage Over Video Showing Apparent Police Brutality In Iran

Outrage Over Video Showing Apparent Police Brutality In Iran
Embed
Outrage Over Video Showing Apparent Police Brutality In Iran

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:09 0:00

Amnesty International has called on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate police brutality in Iran after a video emerged online appearing to show security forces beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then shooting at him. It comes amid a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.

Read more here.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG