Read more here.
Outrage Over Video Showing Apparent Police Brutality In Iran
Amnesty International has called on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate police brutality in Iran after a video emerged online appearing to show security forces beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then shooting at him. It comes amid a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.