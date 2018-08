Rallies against the government continued for a fifth consecutive day in a number of Iranian cities on August 4. Protesters chanted "Death to the dictator" -- in a reference to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- and other slogans condemning the self-styled theocratic rule in Iran. Audience of RFE/RL's Radio Farda have shared videos from Tehran, Karaj, and Qom, although the locations could not be independently verified.