More Than 200 Indicted In Iranian Province Amid Crackdown On Protesters
Iran's judiciary says it has issued indictments for 201 people over their participation in antigovernment protests in the central province of Alborz.
Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the chief justice of the province, said on October 24 that those indicted are the "main and active agents," mainly because they invited people to protest on social media.
He did not give an exact number for how many people were detained, but he said around two-thirds of those taken into custody had already been released on bail, indicating more than 600 people in total had been rounded up.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently said the protesters "are either agents of the enemy, or if they are not agents, they are in the same direction as the enemy."
Fazeli Harikandi said Khamenei's statement is "the road map of the judicial system."
Since Amini's death, protests have been held across the country in one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said 315 defendants have been indicted and convicted for their involvement in the "recent riots" in the capital, with the official IRNA news agency quoting him as saying four of the protesters were accused of "waging war against God," which in Iran may be punishable by death.
The prosecutor of Tehran accused the arrested protesters of gathering and colluding with the intention of acting against the security of the country, propaganda activity against the system, and the disruption of public order.
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
So far, no official authority in Iran has announced the exact number of detainees.
Recently, lawmaker Ahmed Alireza Beigi said that during the protests, only 3,000 of the people who were arrested in Tehran Province were transferred to Fashafouyeh prison.
Meanwhile, in a show of anger over government policies, students at various universities across the country had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
Videos published on social networks show security forces attacking protesting students who gathered at the Sharif University of Tehran.
The authorities at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran subsequently closed the cafeteria and served food outside to prevent male and female students from eating together.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Deliberately Delaying Black Sea Grain Exports
Kyiv has accused Russia of delaying more than 165 cargo ships heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports to load up with grain under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Russian inspectors "have been significantly prolonging the inspection of vessels," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 24. "As a result, more than 165 vessels have been stuck in a queue near the Bosphorus Strait, and this number continues to grow daily."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Cargo ships carrying grain and other foodstuffs to and from Ukrainian ports must be inspected by teams organized by the four-party Joint Coordination Center (JCC), a group set up under the UN-Turkey brokered deal with Ukraine and Russia that was signed in July amid concerns that the blockage of Ukrainian grain exports was contributing to a global food crisis.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it had reason to believe the delays were politically motivated and were once again threatening food security for millions of people.
"Russia's actions undermine global food security, in particular in the Global South," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement added. "The inspection delays have already prevented Ukraine from exporting an additional 3 million tons of grain. Ten million people across the world have not received food in time because of Russia's political agenda."
Russia has previously threatened to pull out of the deal, which also gave Moscow guarantees for its own grain and fertilizer exports. The deal is up for renewal next month.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 24 that Moscow has asked the United Nations for data on the destination and end-consumers for Ukrainian grain exports. Lavrov said "corrections" needed to unblock shipments would depend on Russia receiving this information.
UN spokeswoman for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Ismini Palla said urgent steps were needed to relieve the backlog.
The delays "have the potential to cause disruptions to the supply chain and port operations," Palla said.
The deal freed up exports from three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenniy -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February. The first grain shipments left Ukraine in August.
The four parties to the deal -- Russia, Ukraine, and brokers Turkey and the UN -- are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline.
Palla said the UN convenes the parties daily "and has urged full and good faith participation in the [deal] and the need for additional urgent measures to be taken so the supply chain does not get disrupted and the initiative continues to deliver more and much needed food to the world."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Toqaev Approves New Doctrine As Part Of Kazakh Military Modernization
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has approved an updated military doctrine for Kazakhstan that officials say reflects modern conditions having an impact on military threats and the security of the Central Asian nation.
According to Kazakh Defense Ministry, which announced the approval on October 24, the new doctrine "provides for the development of special operations forces to increase the combat potential of the armed forces and to expand their interaction with special-purpose units of other state bodies."
The doctrine notes that Kazakhstan does not consider any other states as an adversary.
Toqaev, who is standing for reelection next month, first talked about updating the doctrine in September 2021, saying it needed to be updated to help a reorganized armed forces to adapt to new conditions, including cyberattacks launched by external forces.
The move comes nine months after Toqaev invited peacekeepers from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help stabilize the country after an unprecedented wave of deadly unrest in the oil-rich nation that was sparked by a fuel price hike.
It also comes amid a war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbor in late February.
CSTO members have largely withheld support for Moscow's invasion, analysts say, because of risks to their own sovereignty. They are also trying to avoid getting caught up in Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Three Iranian Labor Activists Sentenced To Prison For May Day Protests
Three prominent Iranian labor activists have been found guilty of charges related to their union activities and handed prison sentences.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran sentenced teachers union activists Jafar Ebrahimi, Rasul Bodaghi, and Mohammad Habibi to cumulative prison sentences of four years for illegal assembly and collusion and one year for propaganda against Iran.
The three were arrested by security agents on April 30, just ahead of demonstrations that were held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
They were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, whom Tehran has tried to link to protesting Iranian teachers.
The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian teachers' union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the two French nationals of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Iranian teachers -- along with pensioners and workers from other sectors -- took to the streets across the country over the summer to demand better pay and working conditions.
The verdict comes at a time when security forces are trying to suppress widespread anti-government protests in cities across the country sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
UN human rights experts have expressed concern about the "violent repression" of civil society in Iran, including union members and teachers arrested for protesting low or unpaid wages and poor working conditions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting against the poor economic situation in the country, blaming the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression of demonstrators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pope, Macron Meet To Discuss Ukraine, Other International Issues
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron have met at the Vatican to discuss the situation in Ukraine and other international matters.
The Vatican said in a statement on October 24 that the two men, holding their third private meeting, "focused on matters of an international nature, starting from the conflict in Ukraine, with special attention to the humanitarian situation."
The statement added that during the talks, "particular consideration was given to the region of the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa.”
Macron was in Rome for an interfaith summit on peace organized by the Catholic Sant'Egidio association. He previously met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in June 2018 and less than a year ago, in November 2021.
Kyrgyz Protesters Demand Release Of Border Deal Critics
BISHKEK – Protesters have gathered in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, to demand the release of politicians and activists accused of planning riots over the government’s border demarcation deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The Kylym Chamy rights group said 21 people had been detained on October 23 over their opposition to the draft agreement that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, covering 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Protesters in Bishkek on October 24 carried banners saying "Kempir-Abad Belongs In Kyrgyzstan" and "Free All of the Jailed Politicians and Bloggers."
The Interior Ministry said on October 23 that it was carrying out an investigation into alleged preparations for an organized mass riot. The police haven't given the exact number of detainees.
Kylym Chamy said that the people detained across several towns and cities include a military general, a former member of the constitutional court, a former public prosecutor, journalists, and activists. Their homes were searched by police, it said.
The reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border of more than 1,300 kilometers.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Kyrgyz politician Ravshan Jeenbekov announced on October 22 that he and others opposed to the deal had created a committee to protect Kempir-Abad.
That same day, Japarov called opponents of the deal "provocateurs" who are misleading the public.
He claimed that 99 percent of the population supports the agreement. Japarov said he knows who is behind the rallies and processions.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Says Former Chief Of Central Bank Wanted In Embezzlement Case
Ukraine has declared former central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko a wanted man, along with two high-ranking employees of lender Ukrgasbank, on suspicion of embezzling more than $5.42 million.
Shevchenko abruptly resigned on October 4, citing health problems. But two days later, Shevchenko said he had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into "illegal activities" at Ukrgasbank, which he led before his central bank role.
Shevchenko has denied any wrongdoing.
He was appointed the head of the central bank in July 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, promising to maintain the bank's independence and to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund.
In resigning, Shevchenko noted what he described as the bank's successes -- despite the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year -- including the uninterrupted operation of the financial system and preventing panic on the foreign exchange market or large-scale capital outflows to protect reserves.
With reporting by Reuters and unian.net
Iran Says It Has Arrested 10 Agents Working For Israel
Iran says it has arrested 10 people who were working for Israel as "Mossad-related agents" in the province of West Azerbaijan.
The Islamic republic's judiciary announced the arrests on October 24 but did not give details, including who the people were or the day of their apprehension.
The judiciary said four of the 10 were accused of "corruption on Earth," a charge that carries the death penalty.
"Under the direct guidance of Mossad spy officers, [the group's members] were identifying forces that cooperated with the country's security departments and intended to release their personal information by kidnapping, threatening, and beating them," the judiciary said.
Israel neither denied nor confirmed the report, in line with its standard practice on such matters.
In early August, the Ministry of Information claimed to have identified a network of Mossad agents operating in the country and said that it had neutralized all of its operational elements.
Iran has been roiled by protests in recent weeks after the death of a young woman while in police custody after she was apprehended for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
Tehran has blamed the unrest on the United States, Israel, and other Western actors looking to destabilize the country.
Romanian Defense Minister Resigns Over Comments On Ukraine Needing To Negotiate On War
Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu has resigned after being criticized by the president and prime minister for a statement he made that Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
"This morning I submitted my resignation from the position of Minister of National Defense to the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca," Dincu, a former deputy prime minister, said in a post on his Facebook page on October 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Earlier this month, Dincu said negotiations -- with the help of international allies -- are the only way to achieve a lasting peace in the unprovoked war against Ukraine by Russia, which Moscow launched in late February.
The comments immediately sparked a rebuke from President Klaus Iohannis and leaders of the ruling governing coalition, including Ciuca.
Iohannis said that since Ukrainians were paying for the war with their own blood, only they could say when and what could be negotiated. He also noted that this was the position of Romania, a member of the NATO security alliance, and the European Union, of which it is also a member.
"My gesture (resignation) comes as it is impossible to cooperate with the Romanian president, the army's commander-in-chief," Dincu said in the post. "I think my withdrawal from the post is necessary so as to not harm decisions and programs which require fluid command chains and to not block a series of projects which are absolutely necessary for...the ministry and the army."
With reporting by Reuters
Moscow-Imposed Officials Offer Men Remaining In Kherson 'Opportunity' To Join Local Units
Moscow-installed administrators in the Ukrainian region of Kherson have announced the formation of a local militia, saying that all men remaining in the city, which is currently under evacuation orders, could join if they are not leaving after Russia launched another wave of missile and drone attacks on the nearby city of Mykolayiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In a notice on the Telegram social media application on October 24, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join Kherson city's territorial defense units if they chose to remain.
The Russia-imposed administrators have been urging residents of the area for several days to leave Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it had annexed last month despite significant military gains by Ukrainian forces in the area over recent weeks.
The call for men to join the units appears to differ from other Ukrainian regions controlled by Russian forces, where men had been compelled to join up and fight -- and which some legal analysts say is a breach of the Geneva Conventions on conduct in war. The call came on the heels of attacks on Mykolayiv, including a strike that destroyed the top floor of a residential apartment block.
"After the first blast, I tried to get out, but the door was stuck," said Oleksandr Mezinov, 50. "After a minute or two, there was a second loud blast. Our door was blown into the corridor.”
The civilians are being relocated -- Ukrainian officials have called the moves "deportations" -- deeper into Russian-held territory before an expected battle for Kherson, the regional capital on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
Kherson is a gateway to Ukraine’s Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
About 25,000 people have left the region since October 18, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.
With reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and UNIAN
Western Allies Reject Russia's Claim That Ukraine Plans To Use 'Dirty Bomb' To Escalate War
Ukraine and its allies have adamantly rejected Russia's claims that Kyiv is developing a "dirty bomb" to use against Moscow's forces, and Ukraine's foreign minister says he has invited experts to visit Ukrainian facilities to see for themselves that Ukraine has nothing to hide.
Russia's claims that Kyiv is planning to deploy a so-called dirty bomb -- a conventional warhead laced with radioactive, biological, or chemical materials -- came in a series of calls between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from several NATO countries.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain, France, and the United States issued a joint statement on October 23 dismissing the claim after Shoigu's calls with their defense ministers in which the Russian minister presented no evidence for the claim.
"Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory," according to the statement.
But Russia doubled down on its assertions, which come after weeks of military defeats for Russia in southern and eastern Ukraine.
"According to the information we have, two organizations in Ukraine have specific instructions to create a so-called dirty bomb. This work is in its final stage," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on October 24.
The chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, later on October 24 spoke by phone with British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, who rejected Russia's allegations that Ukraine is planning actions to escalate the conflict.
"The military leaders both agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the U.K. and Russia to manage the risk of miscalculation and to facilitate deescalation," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Gerasimov also held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley, to discuss the risks of the use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti news agency.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on October 24 weighed in on Moscow's repeated allegation, saying NATO also rejects it.
Stoltenberg said he had spoken with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace "about Russia's false claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory."
"NATO Allies reject this allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine," he said on Twitter.
Ukraine earlier called the accusation absurd, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog accepted his request to send experts to Ukraine to refute Moscow's claim.
Kuleba said he invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to "urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb."
Kuleba said Ukraine has always been transparent and has "nothing to hide."
Kuleba said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi agreed, but there's been no confirmation from the IAEA.
He also said he had a call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who welcomed Ukraine's decision to invite IAEA experts.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Kuleba in a phone call on October 23 that the world would "see through any attempt by Russia to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation [of the war]."
Blinken and Kuleba discussed the U.S. and international commitment to continue supporting Ukraine with "unprecedented security, economic and humanitarian assistance for as long as it takes, as we hold Russia accountable," the State Department's call readout said.
They further noted ongoing efforts to manage the broader implications of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, it added.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine 'Increasingly Successful' In Shooting Down Iranian-Made Drones, U.K. Says
Ukrainian efforts to shoot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are “increasingly successful” as Russia continues to use the Iranian-made drones against targets across Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said on October 24.
In its regular updates, the ministry said the UAVs are slow, noisy, and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target by conventional air defenses.
The bulletin cited official Ukrainian sources, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claimed that "up to 85 percent of attacks are being intercepted."
Ukraine says Russia has struck its infrastructure with Shahed-136 drones that cruise toward their target and explode on impact. Both Iran and Russia have denied the accusations.
Tehran on October 22 criticized a call by France, Germany, and Britain for the United Nations to investigate claims that Russia has used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.
British intelligence, however, said Russia is likely expending a high number of Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defenses.
The bulletin suggested that Russia is likely using them as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons, which are becoming increasingly scarce.
Vladivostok Lawmaker Who Fled Russia Following Invasion Receives U.S. Asylum
A lawmaker from Vladivostok who fled Russia after it invaded Ukraine has received asylum in the United States.
Viktor Kamenshchikov, who represented the Communist Party in the city’s legislature, said in a social media post on October 22 that his request for political asylum has been approved and he has been released from detention.
“I am free, I have received asylum, and now I can be a full member of American society. Was it a long process? Yes, but I don't regret it at all,” he said in a Telegram post.
Kamenshchikov was detained by U.S. border officials in May as he tried to cross into the country from Mexico. Thousands of Russians have made the same trek since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Kamenshchikov immediately came out against the invasion and stopped attending parliament. He soon filed an application to leave the Communist Party, which backed the unprovoked invasion.
Anatoly Dolgachyov, the first secretary of Primorsk branch of the Communist Party and the head of the party’s faction in the Primorsk regional parliament, said Kamenshchikov had “tarnished the honor” and “discredited” the party."
He called Kamenshchikov a "traitor."
In an interview in March with RFE/RL’s Siberian.Realities, Kamenshchikov criticized those who were fleeing Russia without denouncing the war.
“To flee and not express your opinion means to flee with the status of an occupier,” he said. “If a person has not expressed his opinion today and if a person has not said today that he is against the invasion, it means that he is in favor."
Many Russian men who supported the war or did not oppose it fled the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization. Such individuals may struggle to receive asylum in the West, experts have said.
Kamenshchikov said he is currently living in Miami but did not state his future plans.
Russian State TV Presenter Suspended After 'Disgusting' Call To Drown Ukrainian Children
A presenter on Russian state-controlled RT media has been suspended after he said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.
"For now, I'm stopping our collaboration as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can afford to even think that any of us are capable of sharing such a view," the broadcaster’s editor in chief, Margarita Simonyan, tweeted late on October 23 in announcing the suspension of presenter Anton Krasovsky.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticized Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current."
Krasovsky -- a pro-war commentator who has been sanctioned by the European Union -- was responding to an account by Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko about how, when he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country.
"They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (River)," Krasovsky said in response. "Just drown those children, drown them." Alternatively, he said, "they could be shoved into huts and burned.”
In a short segment of the interview, which was shared on social media, Krasovsky also laughed at reports that Russian soldiers had raped elderly Ukrainian women during the invasion.
"Anton Krasovsky's statement is wild and disgusting.... It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned," Simonyan added.
Krasovsky's comment also sparked outrage in Ukraine and the West, feeding allegations that Russia is intent on eradicating Ukrainians on the whole.
"Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.
"Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide," Kuleba said. "This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries."
Early on October 24, Krasovsky apologized for the comments, saying he was "embarrassed" by them.
WATCH: Anton Krasovsky's soaring career as a Russian television journalist came to an abrupt end in 2013, when he announced live on air that he was gay. Now barred from Russian screens, Krasovsky has nonetheless chosen to stay in Russia -- a society he says is doomed to ruin. (Originally published in 2015)
Krasovsky gained some Western recognition when he announced live on Russian TV in 2013 that he was gay to protest against Kremlin-backed legislation imposing harsh fines and jail terms for the distribution of homosexual "propaganda" to minors.
Krasovsky’s public announcement brought his soaring career as a Russian television journalist to a temporary end as he was barred from state media. He returned as a presenter for the Russian state-controlled broadcaster in 2020.
In stark contrast to his comments regarding Ukrainians last week, in 2013 -- when a 22-year-old man from the southern Russian town of Volgograd was brutally murdered by neighbors for being gay -- Krasovsky penned an opinion piece in The Guardian criticizing the Kremlin for targeting a select group of people.
“How did it come about that today in Russia a good gay person is a dead gay person?.… As far as the [Russian] deputies are concerned I am scum by the fact of my birth, and it was criminal negligence not to have made a note of that in my birth certificate. What seemed like a bad dream only a couple of years ago has now become reality. And it is terrifying to imagine what could happen tomorrow,” he wrote.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Police Search Homes Of More Than A Dozen Activists, Politicians Over Opposition To Uzbek Border Agreement
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz police have searched the homes of more than a dozen Kyrgyz civil activists and oppositionists over their objecting to a draft border agreement with Uzbekistan.
Several of the individuals have been arrested for 48 hours, according to a human rights defender, Aziza Abdirasulova.
The police haven't given the exact number of detainees.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry said it was carrying out an investigation into alleged preparations for an organized mass riot.
The searches come as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a border-delimitation agreement to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to a draft of the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
The reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source.
Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border that is more than 1,300-kilometers long.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Kyrgyz politician Ravshan Jeenbekov announced on October 22 that he and others opposed to the deal had created a committee to protect Kempir-Abad.
That same day, Japarov called opponents of the deal "provocateurs" who are misleading the public.
He claimed that 99 percent of the population supports the agreement. He noted that he knows who is behind the rallies and processions.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Holds Calls With U.S., Other NATO Counterparts Amid Escalation Fears
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and three other counterparts from leading NATO members on October 23 amid growing concern that the Kremlin could escalate its war in Ukraine as it suffers defeats.
Shoigu’s call with Austin was his second in three days. The two had gone months without speaking and have now had just three calls since Russia unleashed a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Shoigu also held phone calls with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.
In those three calls, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The ministry provided no evidence to support its alleged concerns and the statements did not provide further details.
Western defense officials rejected Shoigu’s comments as a Russian pretext for escalation.
A dirty bomb is a mix of explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive powder or pellets. When the dynamite or other explosives are set off, the blast carries radioactive material into the surrounding area.
At the same time, the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti news agency claimed without citing any sources that Ukraine could detonate a low-yield nuclear bomb on its own territory in order to blame it on Russia and thereby damage Moscow’s global standing.
Russia has already seriously undermined its own international image, especially in the West, with its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, atrocities against Ukrainian civilians that some have called war crimes, the indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and its mismanagement of its military campaign from day one.
Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s in exchange for a guarantee from Russia that its borders would remain sacrosanct, which Moscow violated in 2014 and again with its invasion in February. Thus, Russia is indirectly accusing Western nations of potentially supplying Ukraine with dirty bombs or low-yield nuclear bombs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced Shoigu's statement, calling the allegation a Russian pretext for just such an attack.
"The world should react as harshly as possible," he said.
US National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson called Shoigu's statement "transparently false" and said "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."
The United Kingdom’s Ben Wallace “refuted" Russia's claims and warned that such allegations "should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a statement, noting that Moscow had requested the conversation.
Dara Massicot, a military expert at the Washington-based think tank RAND Corp, said the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement was disconcerting.
“This reads like Russian false flag groundwork. Troubling that it’s happening at the defense minister level,” she said in a tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would use any available means to defend territory he claims to have annexed from Ukraine. Experts have interpreted that to mean nuclear weapons.
Ukrainian forces are carrying out a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of the regions its forces occupied in the first months of the invasion.
Military experts say Ukraine, backed by Western conventional weapons and training, could win the war as Russian forces are stretched.
A Ukrainian victory could undermine Putin’s 23-year hold on power.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran's Atomic Energy Agency Says Its E-Mail Server Was Hacked
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, state media reported on October 23. The agency said the hackers published some information online.
It came a day after an Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, claimed on social media that it had hacked the internal e-mail system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.
The group declared support for ongoing protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
It said the information released included "management and operational schedules of different parts of the Bushehr power plant," and "atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners."
The Atomic Energy Organization said “the move was made with the aim of attracting public attention."
"It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges," state media reported.
Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at restoring a 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the United States recently saying Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.
Iran accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks by supporting protests over Amini's death.
Based on reporting by Reuters and farsnews.ir
Another Russian Military Plane Crashes Into Residential Building, Killing Both Pilots
A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on October 23, killing both of its pilots, Russian authorities said.
Russia's Emergency Ministry said there were no casualties among the population.
The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a test flight and was not carrying weapons, limiting the damage done to the surrounding area, officials said. The plane is produced at the nearby Irkutsk Aviation Plant.
The incident comes just days after a Su-34, a supersonic fighter-bomber, crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk, killing 15 people and injuring 19 others. That plane was loaded with weapons, creating a large fireball upon impact.
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said the SU-30 on a two-story house in the city, causing a fire.
Video of the aftermath showed smoke billowing against a dark sky and firefighters working at the scene.
Kobzev said that 150 homes were left without electricity.
Local media said the Su-30 lost contact with ground command shortly after takeoff.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case.
Based on reporting by Interfax, AP, Reuters, and AFP
'Wide-Scale' Russian Attacks Target Ukraine's Energy Grid, Leaving Millions Without Electricity
Russia has launched new, “wide scale” missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian energy sites, causing power outages nationwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address late on October 22.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Moscow says its forces continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.
Ukrainian authorities say nearly 1.5 million households across the country have been left without electricity.
But Zelenskiy said most of the Russian missiles and drones were being shot down, reiterating an earlier statement by the Ukrainian military that it had downed 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from the air and sea on October 22.
“Of course we don't yet have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Zelenskiy said.
Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine's power stations, water supply systems, and other key infrastructure over the past two weeks.
The areas targeted by the latest strikes include Khmelnytskiy and Lutsk in the country’s west and the central city of Uman.
Khmelnytskiy, which was home to some 275,000 people before the war, was left with no electricity, shortly after local media reported several loud explosions on October 22, regional officials said.
Uman, which had some 100,000 residents before the war, was also plunged into darkness after a rocket hit a nearby power station.
In Lutsk, a city of 215,000, electricity had been partially knocked out after Russian missiles slammed into local energy facilities, according to local officials.
Authorities in Khmelnytskiy and Lutsk urged residents to store water, “in case it’s also gone.”
Air strikes and power disruptions were also reported from Odesa in the south, the central city of Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhya in the country’s southeast.
The national energy company, Ukrenerho, continued to urge all Ukrainians to conserve energy.
In his address later on October 22, Zelenskiy said authorities had managed to restore power in multiple regions where electricity had been cut off as a result of the attack.
"The main target of the terrorists is energy," he said.
In the capital, Kyiv, and surrounding regions rolling blackouts came into effect on October 22 in response to the reduced power supplies.
Ukrainian officials said about 40 percent of the country's electric power system has been severely damaged since Russia increased attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.
Zelenskiy had earlier said 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed by Russian strikes since October 10.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that the intensifying missile and drone strikes will create a new wave of refugees from Ukraine.
"If there is no more electricity, no more heating, no more water in Ukraine, this can trigger a new migration tsunami," he told the October 23 edition of Germany's broadsheet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 23 that it destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region that according to the ministry was storing over 100,000 tons of aviation fuel for the Ukrainian Air Force.
The ministry also said in a daily briefing that Russian forces had repelled Ukrainian counteroffensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine.
The claims cannot be independently verified.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb" in the conflict, without providing evidence to support his suggestion.
Shoigu made the comment during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, on October 23, according to Russian news agencies.
Shoigu was quoted as saying that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending toward "uncontrolled escalation.”
With reporting by AP, dpa, and the BBC
Two Russians Seeking Asylum In Alaska Are Indigenous Siberians Fleeing Mobilization, Senator Says
Two Russian men who sought asylum in the United States after landing on a remote Alaskan island by boat earlier this month to avoid conscription to fight in Ukraine are indigenous Siberians, Alaska’s U.S. senator said.
“They feared for their lives because of Russia, who is targeting minority populations for conscription into service in Ukraine,” Lisa Murkowski said on October 22.
Murkowski said she met with the two Siberians recently but didn’t give further details about when or where the meeting took place or where their asylum process stood.
The pair landed at a beach near Gambell, a remote settlement of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island, some 58 kilometers from Siberia’s Chukotka peninsula on October 4.
Two days later, Murkowski’s office announced their request for asylum, saying the men reportedly fled one of the coastal communities on Russia’s east coast.
The incident prompted lawmakers from the state to ask the federal government for extra support in case more Russians flee to Alaska amid President Vladimir Putin's military call-up.
Thousands of Russian men fled the country after Putin announced a mobilization in September to call up about 300,000 men to bolster Russia’s depleting forces in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP
Global Ski Federation Maintains Ban On Athletes From Russia, Belarus
The International Ski Federation (FIS) has agreed to maintain a ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus from all competitions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Minsk’s support for the action.
"The FIS Council decided, with due regard to the integrity of FIS competitions and for the safety of all participants, and in line with IOC (International Olympic Committee) recommendations, to continue its policy to not allow Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes, to participate in all FIS competition," the FIS said on October 22.
With the ban, athletes from the two countries will be barred from competing in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, freestyle, and snowboard events.
The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has barred athletes from the countries from competing in its events.
Russia is a traditional power in cross-country skiing, having won a third of all medals available at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February.
The head of the Russian Freestyle Skiing Federation Aleksei Kurashov condemned the decision as “unfair.”
“It is unpleasant, because everything that is unfair is unpleasant. Especially in sports, which should be honest and open,” Kurashov said.
The FIS said the decision was in line with recommendations made by the IOC.
Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes and cultural performers have been banned or restricted from numerous events worldwide. Belarusians have also faced bans in response to that country’s assistance to Russia in staging the invasion.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
'We Are Fighting For Our Lives' In Ukraine, Says Olena Zelenska
Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the people of her besieged nation “are fighting for our lives” as they battle against the Russian invasion.
"We are fighting for our lives...Our planning horizon is maybe a day or two -- we don't know what tomorrow is or the day after tomorrow," she told the audience on October 22 at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany.
Zelenska noted that there was renewed Russian shelling on the Ukrainian capital overnight.
She said such shelling and other effects of war have led to a daily search for normalcy, mentioning concerns for her children and the dangers facing her husband.
"We are constantly in other places -- the children have rarely seen their father, but they talk on the phone every day."
Her husband spoke to the same book fair through a video address on October 20 and urged authors to write about the "terror" unleashed by Russia's invasion of his country.
Ukraine is in the spotlight at this year's book fair, with numerous authors and industry figures appearing throughout the week at the country's large exhibition kiosk.
"Instead of importing culture, Russia imports death," Zelenskiy told the fair in his video address.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
Spain To Deploy Fighter Jets To Bulgaria, Romania To Bolster Air Defenses
Spain said it would deploy 14 fighter jets to Bulgaria and Romania as NATO continues to bolster its eastern flank in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions in the region.
The move announced by the Spanish Defense Ministry on October 22 follows remarks by Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov two days earlier that Madrid was set to deploy up to eight jets to his nation in the coming days.
Spain said six Eurofighter jets and 130 soldiers would be sent to Bulgaria between mid-November and early December to train forces there.
Stoyanov told a news conference on October 20 that the Spanish Eurofighter jets were expected to arrive in Bulgaria on November 1 and would perform airspace protection operations together with the Bulgarian Air Force through December 23.
"This is yet another mission on enhanced air policing. It will be a joint airspace security duty," Stoyanov told reporters.
Bulgaria, a NATO member since 2004, is already hosting some 1,000 alliance troops under Italian command.
In its announcement, Spain said a deployment of eight F18M fighter jets and 130 air force personnel would operate in Romania between December and March 2023 as part of NATO's "reaction and deterrence" strategy.
The Spanish statement said a long-range aerial surveillance radar has been deployed to Romania since October 17 and could remain there until late June 2023.
The country previously sent 12 fighter jets to eastern NATO members Bulgaria, Lithuania, and Estonia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
German Defense, Foreign Ministers Urge Major Increase In Financial Aid For Ukraine's Military
The German defense and foreign ministers have called for significantly higher financial aid for Ukraine’s military in its effort to defend the country against Russia's invasion.
Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged in a letter to Finance Minister Christian Lindner that the $697 million already planned for the 2023 German budget to aid Ukraine’s military be increased to about $2.17 billion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The letter was seen by the German dpa news agency on October 22.
Berlin has received some criticism by officials in Ukraine and within Germany itself for its refusal to send heavy weapons, such as battle tanks, to Ukraine. Berlin says it wants to coordinate any such moves with its allies.
In a Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung report on October 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked Germany for further military aid as soon as possible.
Shmyhal said Kyiv is "impatiently" waiting delivery of new ammunition, which is needed "right now."
He also said jammers were needed to counter the "20 to 30 Iranian kamikaze drones" Russia was launching against Ukraine on a daily basis.
The Ukrainian prime minister praised the newly delivered German Iris-T air defense missile system, saying it was in use and has "already saved many, many lives."
He said Russian assets frozen abroad should be used for reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, adding that damage from Moscow's attack so far has come to "more than $750 billion."
Shmyhal is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on October 24 to open a German-Ukrainian economic forum.
Based on reporting by dpa and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
Biden Congratulates Italy's New PM, Eyes Continued Efforts To Support Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she was sworn in as the European nation’s first female premier and said he was looking forward to working with her on efforts to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“I congratulate Giorgia Meloni on becoming the new prime minister of Italy,” Biden said in a White House statement on October 22.
“Italy is a vital NATO Ally and close partner as our nations together address shared global challenges.
“As leaders in the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its aggression, ensure respect for human rights and democratic values, and build sustainable economic growth,” he added.
The 45-year-old Meloni, whose nationalist Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots, led a right-wing coalition to victory in Italy's national elections on September 26.
She succeeds Mario Draghi, who led a national unity government that was vocal in European Union efforts to sanction Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Amid some concerns that her right-wing government would ease its backing of Ukraine, Meloni has pledged continued support for Kyiv, despite some opposition from members of the far-right coalition.
On Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also congratulated Meloni, saying, "I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, Italy and the world!"
