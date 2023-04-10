Iran
Two Men Flogged In Public In Iran For Drinking Alcohol
Two men were flogged in public in a recreation complex in the southern Iranian city of Sirjan for drinking alcohol, Sirjan’s prosecutor Mojtaba Ghadimi announced on April 9. Ghadimi said the two men have been also sentenced to two months in prison and 280 hours of public service. The official government news agency IRNA said a video of the two men drinking alcohol near a lake had been posted online. Drinking alcohol is forbidden in Iran and punishable by flogging and fines. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Pensioners Stage Protests Over Poor Living Conditions
Iranian pensioners staged protests in more than a dozen cities across Iran, demanding higher pensions amid soaring prices. Protests were reported on April 9 in Tehran, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Qom, Shush, Tabriz, and several other cities where pensioners complained about their poor living conditions and chanted anti-government slogans. Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran To Send Delegation To Saudi Arabia For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on April 9. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers In Talks Amid Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, discussed "problems and misunderstandings" between the two countries in two phone calls, Iranian state media reported on April 8, days after Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions." The expulsions came amid a deterioration of ties, partly due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's archenemy Israel. Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel. During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an assassination attempt on an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation. Iran has a large population of ethnic Azeris in the northwest of the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Saudi Officials Arrive In Iran To Discuss Reopening Diplomatic Missions
Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on April 8. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia in March agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Deploys Guided-Missile Submarine Amid Tensions With Iran
The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said on April 8, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The navy rarely acknowledges the location or deployment of submarines. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain, declined to comment on the submarine's mission or what had prompted the deployment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Installs Cameras In Public Places To Identify, Penalize Unveiled Women
In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women, the police announced on April 8. After they have been identified, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences,” police said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Azerbaijan Expels Four Iranian Embassy Employees Amid Souring Relations
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expelled four Iranian Embassy employees amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors.
The ministry said it summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Musavi on April 6 and informed him that "four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata" by Baku "due to their activities...incompatible with diplomatic status."
The four were given 48 hours to leave Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a statement.
"During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian ambassador due to the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan," the statement added.
Earlier on April 6, Azerbaijan arrested six men who it said were linked to Iran's secret services.
Azerbaijan claimed that the men were plotting to "set up a 'resistance squad' aimed at establishing a Shari'a state in Azerbaijan through armed unrest and violent overthrow of Azerbaijan's constitutional order."
The evictions come a day after Iranian lawmakers issued a statement strongly criticizing Azerbaijan for opening an embassy in Israel, an archenemy of Iran. Tehran called it an action against the Palestinian people and their rights.
The strongly worded statement threatened Baku with "many negative political consequences." It urged other Muslim countries to "strongly condemn" Azerbaijan's action.
In January, Azerbaijan halted the operation of its embassy in Iran after a security guard was killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on its grounds. Baku blamed the January 27 attack on the Iranian secret services.
Azerbaijan has accused Iran of backing Armenia in the long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
With reporting by AFP
Jailed Iranian Rapper Needs Urgent Medical Treatment, Rights Group Says
A rights group has reiterated calls for the release of popular Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during Tehran's clampdown on nationwide anti-government protests in October, due to his deteriorating state of health.
Salehi, 33, needs urgent medical treatment that cannot be provided in the prison, the New-York based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said in a statement on April 6, citing sources close to the rapper.
In November, Iran's judiciary charged Salehi with spreading "corruption on Earth," a charge that could see him to sentenced to death.
Other charges against him include "propaganda activity against the establishment, forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country, cooperating with hostile governments, and spreading lies and inciting others to commit violence."
The prominent rapper strongly supported the nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in September for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women.
"He is in urgent need of intense and coordinated international pressure for his freedom, as are the many other detainees and political prisoners in Iran," CHRI executive director Hadi Ghaemi said.
The CHRI says Salehi is being held in solitary confinement in the Dastgerd prison in central Iran.
Salehi's family expressed concern for his health after footage released by state media purportedly showed the rapper -- blindfolded, with bruises on his face, apologizing for his support of the protests.
The CHRI quoted a source close to Salehi as saying that he was "severely tortured" during the first days of his detention. The source, whose name was withheld over security concerns, said his left eye was badly damaged due to blows to the head and his right ankle was broken.
"We are very concerned about the severity and extent of his injuries," the source said.
Some 100 musicians, poets, artists, and activists called for Salehi release in November.
The rights group said Salehi has been denied a lawyer of his choice, leaving him unable to prepare a proper defense.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 537 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
With reporting by AFP
Protesters In Tehran Mark Birthday Of Teen Killed In Crackdown
Protesters took to the streets of the Shahr-e Ziba neighborhood west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, late on April 5 to mark the birthday of Hamid Reza Ruhi, who was killed in the brutal state crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by the morality police.
Ruhi, a 19-year-old university student, was reportedly shot dead near his home in Tehran on November 18.
Amateur videos posted online on April 5 showed protesters chanting antiestablishment slogans, including “Death to the dictator” and “Hamidreza is not dead, it is Seyed Ali [Khamenei] who is dead,” while also calling for “freedom, freedom.”
Women protesting Ruhr’s killing removed their mandatory head scarves while chanting “woman, life, freedom.”
Reports said the protesters honored Ruhi amid the heavy presence of security forces around his home. Some reports suggested there had been clashes between security forces and protesters.
Ruhi’s brother said on social media that security forces had removed photos of the young man that the family had installed in front of their house to commemorate his memory on what would have been his 20th birthday.
More than 500 people, including children, have been killed in Iran’s crackdown on antiestablishment protests, rights groups have reported. An estimated 20,000 have been arrested.
Iran's judiciary has warned of harsh sentences for those found guilty of crimes during the protests, and so far at least four people have been executed in connection with the unrest.
The protests that rocked the country for several months have become one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian leaders have blamed the country’s foreign enemies -- especially the United States and Israel -- for the unrest.
- By AFP
Iran, Saudi Arabia Vow To Bring 'Security, Stability' To Mideast
Top diplomats from Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on April 6, pledging to work together to bring "security and stability" to their turbulent region following a surprise China-brokered deal. In a joint statement released after talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the two sides vowed to continue to work together to improve ties. Tehran and Riyadh announced a Beijing-brokered agreement in March to restore relations that had been severed seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.
The Farda Briefing: Iran Grapples With Hijab Crisis
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
More Iranian women and girls are flouting the country’s Islamic dress code, including the mandatory hijab, in a direct challenge to the authorities.
The clerical establishment has responded by issuing increasingly severe warnings and raising the cost for girls and women who refuse to wear the Islamic head scarf in public.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on April 4 said the removal of the hijab in public was politically and religiously banned. He blamed Tehran’s enemies for encouraging women to ditch the head scarf, which is a pillar of the Islamic system in Iran.
A day earlier, Iran's Education and Science ministries published separate statements saying they will no longer provide educational services to students in schools and universities who do not follow the dress code.
Lawmaker Hossein Jalali said the judiciary, the Interior Ministry, the Supreme National Security Council, and parliament have agreed on a new plan to enforce the hijab. Under the plan, women will first receive an official warning via a text message. Repeat offenders, Jalali said, will be fined and denied access to “many public services.”
The authorities have recently closed dozens of businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and hotels, for allegedly not enforcing the hijab law.
Why It Matters: It does not appear that the threats by the authorities in recent weeks have stopped many women from flouting the law.
Women have been emboldened by the nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
But it also does not appear that the authorities will back down, putting women and the establishment on a collision course.
Veteran women’s rights activist Mansureh Shojaei told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the decision to deny educational services to students who refuse to wear the head scarf amounts to “gender apartheid.”
“For years, we’ve said that women face gender apartheid in Iran. It’s never been so obvious,” Shojaei said in a telephone interview.
What's Next: Any measure to enforce the hijab law is likely to face resistance from women, particularly among Iran’s Internet-savvy younger generation who want greater social and political freedoms.
Prominent human rights advocate Nasrin Sotoudeh told French magazine Le Point that women are unlikely to obey tighter restrictions because “they don’t respect the current law.” Sotoudeh said women feel “insulted” by the hijab law and efforts to enforce it could stir up more protests.
Iran and Russia continue to build on their defense cooperation, trading weaponry and military technology that satisfies their immediate needs. Iran's latest reported hauls include new Russian fighter jets, advanced antimissile systems, and cybertechnology in exchange for military drones and ammunition. Experts say it is unclear whether Moscow and Tehran's weapons-swapping partnership is a long-term fit, or a case of sanctioned friends with benefits.
An Iranian man allegedly attacked two women who were not wearing the hijab in a shop in the northeastern city of Mashhad. A video of the incident where the man is seen pouring what appears to be a tub of yogurt on the women’s heads went viral on social media, provoking anger among Iranians.
What We're Watching
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said two of its officers were killed after Israeli air strikes on March 31 in Syria, where Tehran has deployed military advisers and fighters to prop up the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Iran has vowed to avenge the deaths of the two “martyrs.”
Over the weekend, Israel said it shot down a drone that had infiltrated its air space from Syria. Israel on April 3 said it believed Iran was behind it.
Why It Matters: Israel has recently ramped up its attacks in Syria, where it has carried out strikes against what it described as Iran-linked targets for years.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said Israel has targeted Syrian territory on at least 10 occasions this year.
The attacks have heightened tensions between Iran and Israel and intensified the shadow war between the two foes.
That's all from me for now.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Suspects In Attempted Assassination Of Azerbaijani Lawmaker Placed In Pretrial Detention
A Baku court has ordered four suspects in the attempted assassination of a member of Azerbaijan's parliament be placed in pretrial detention. The Sabail district court made the ruling on April 5 based on charges of the unlawful possession of weapons and involvement in the attempted assassination of a state official. Parliament deputy Fazil Mustafa, who has been critical of Iran, remains hospitalized after he was shot and wounded on March 28 in front of his home. The four suspects detained on April 3 have not been identified, and their court dates have not been set. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iran Appoints Ambassador To U.A.E. In Continued Push To Warm Relations With Gulf States
Iran has appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in seven years as Tehran continues to attempt to thaw relations with several of its Gulf state neighbors. The state news agency IRNA reported that Reza Ameri, the head of the Foreign Ministry's expatriates office, has taken up the post. He previously also held the posts of ambassador to Algeria and ambassador to Sudan and Eritrea. Relations between Iran and the U.A.E. were downgraded after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Hosts Talks Aimed At Syria-Turkey Rapprochement
Senior diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran on April 4 wrapped up two days of talks in Moscow that were part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. The Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries said diplomats discussed preparations for a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers. Moscow described the consultations as "frank and direct," and Ankara said they were held in a "transparent and clear manner" but offered no details. The talks were held after UN-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching a political solution in Syria stalled. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Baku Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Protest Note Related To Alleged Anti-Iranian Media Reports
Baku has summoned Iran's ambassador in objection to a note of protest alleging that media in Azerbaijan were disseminating anti-Iranian reports.
Iran delivered the note of protest to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on April 2, calling on the authorities in Baku to take "appropriate measures" to stop the allegedly biased print and broadcast reports.
Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Musavi was summoned in response on April 3. The Iranian diplomat was told the protest was not "objective," and a list of examples of anti-Azerbaijan reports in Iran were presented, according to Foreign Ministry press secretary Ayxan Hacizada.
"During the meeting, the need to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media was emphasized," Hacizada said.
The development comes amid a spate of incidents that have strained relations between the two countries.
Tehran last week protested the alleged presence of anti-Iranian foreign forces on Azerbaijani territory, a claim that Baku denied.
In February, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry detained some 40 people on suspicion they belonged to an alleged Iranian spy network that used religion to push pro-Iranian propaganda.
In January, an armed attacker stormed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, killing one security guard and injuring two other embassy employees. Baku declared the incident an "act of terrorism" and demanded a prompt investigation, and evacuated all of its embassy staff and their family members.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hacizada said at the time that "all responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," saying that an anti-Azerbaijani campaign in the Iranian media had "emboldened the attack."
Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and launched what it called a "high-priority" investigation.
Police in Tehran said following the detention of a suspect that there was a personal, not political motive behind the attack.
Iran, Taliban Discuss Release Of Iranian Nationals From Afghan Prisons
The Taliban government is compiling a list of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan for possible release following Tehran's recent handover of hundreds of Afghan prisoners.
Taliban Prosecutor-General Shamsuddin Pahlawan met with Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan, Hasan Mortazavi, in Kabul on April 3 to discuss the ongoing prisoner-release efforts.
The development comes amid increased diplomatic activity between the Taliban government and Tehran.
Earlier this year, representatives of the Taliban Prosecutor-General's Office visited Tehran, resulting in the release of 857 Afghan prisoners held in Iran, according to Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency.
During the follow-up meeting in Kabul, Pahlawan said that the Taliban government was reviewing the cases of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan and will soon complete a list of those suitable for release.
Those prisoners would then be handed over to Iran's judicial authorities.
It is unclear how many Iranian nationals are currently imprisoned in Afghanistan.
Following the Taliban's seizure of power in August 2021, some Iranian dissidents opposed to Iran's Shi'ite clerical establishment expressed fears that they could be targeted by the hard-line Sunni Islamist group.
The previous Afghan government had granted asylum to Iranian nationals, allowing them to live freely without fear of political persecution.
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any government, but is engaged in efforts to increase cooperation with outside states.
The Iranian government has recently established closer relations with Kabul, including the handover of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the Taliban government.
In March, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that it had sent diplomats to 14 countries, including Iran, as it took charge of diplomatic missions abroad.
In January, the Taliban said it was seeking international recognition of Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations, which is currently held by the former government led by ex-President Ashraf Ghani.
With reporting by Mehr and AP
Iranians Express Anger After Man Allegedly Attacks Unveiled Women With Yogurt
A viral video appearing to show an Iranian man attacking two unveiled women in a shop in the holy city of Mashhad has provoked widespread anger.
Video footage posted on March 31 purportedly shows the man assaulting the two female customers, who were not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, following a verbal altercation.
The man is then seen pouring what appears to be a tub of yogurt on the women's heads before he is confronted by a male employee at the shop. It was unclear if the individual was the shopkeeper or the owner.
Iran's judiciary announced on April 2 that the two women -- a mother and daughter -- were arrested for violating the hijab law. The suspected attacker was in custody for "disturbing public order," the judiciary said.
Meanwhile, the shop owner, Abbas Hajarpur, was arrested and released on bail. Hajarpur told the Rokna news site that he was due in court on April 3 "to provide explanations." He said his shop had been briefly closed.
The incident has underscored the routine harassment and violence that Iranian women face at the hands of the morality police and pro-government vigilantes seeking to enforce the head-scarf law.
A growing number of Iranian women are appearing in public without the hijab, in a direct challenge to Iran's clerical regime.
Women have been emboldened by the nationwide anti-regime protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
Even as the protests have waned in recent months, women have continued to flout the hijab law. That is despite renewed warnings from the authorities that women who violate the law will be punished.
'Discriminatory Laws'
Many Iranians on social media have directed their anger over the incident in Mashhad at the authorities. They have accused the government of violently enforcing the hijab law and encouraging vigilantes.
Iranian screenwriter Mehrab Ghasemkhani said on Instagram that the state had divided people into "good and bad" citizens, resulting in a "a deep and frightening gap" in society. "It is the result of discriminatory laws that have always encouraged and honored one part of society and humiliated and punished the other part," he said.
Mohammad Ali Abtahi, who served as a vice president under former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, called the incident an act of "bigotry."
Lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh praised the "honorable" male employee who confronted the suspected attacker in the shop. "It was a moral, human, and legal action that deserves to be honored," he said.
Amir Shahla, a former member of the city council in Mashhad, said on Instagram that he had received numerous messages from locals concerned about Hajarpur's welfare and the fate of his shop. Shahla said some locals had sent flowers and sweets to the shop to express gratitude to the male employee who confronted the suspected attacker.
The Asr-e Iran news site expressed hope that the suspected attacker will be dealt with "decisively and transparently." "The verdict will go beyond a judicial ruling and become part of [Iran]'s contemporary history," it said in an editorial.
'A Legal Matter'
The incident in Mashhad comes as the authorities have doubled down on enforcing the hijab law. Some hard-line lawmakers have even proposed new tougher measures to enforce the head scarf.
On April 1, Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said the hijab was "a religious necessity" and "a legal matter."
"All members of society, particularly women and our dear girls who have always demonstrated they're committed to the law, hopefully from now on they will also show their commitment to the principles and laws of society," he said.
In a statement on March 30, the Interior Ministry said that "there had not been and will not be any retreat regarding religious principles," adding that the hijab will remain "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Earlier in March, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei warned that women who violate the hijab law will be punished "without mercy," adding that removing the head scarf shows "enmity towards the establishment and its values."
Meanwhile, Iran's Education and Science ministries published separate statements on April 3 saying they will no longer provide educational services to student in schools and universities who do not follow the dress code, including wearing a head scarf.
Iran's Education Ministry Says Won't Provide Schooling To Hijab Rule Breakers
Iran's Education Ministry has published a statement saying it will no longer provide educational services to student in schools and universities who do not follow dress codes, including wearing a head scarf, as the authorities continue to tighten regulations in the face of mass unrest over government instrusions into the daily lives of Iranians.
The ministry added in a statement on April 3 as classes reopened following the Persian New Year that women who fail to comply with the compulsory hijab won't be allowed into class.
The action is in line with "creating a positive and constructive discourse among students on the issue of Islamic culture and beliefs...creating inner vitality and creating a correct and positive attitude and beautiful thinking about the culture of chastity and hijab among students," the statement said.
Acts of civil disobedience such as appearing in public without a head scarf have increased in Iran, where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head covering in public.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies, due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei warned last month that women who violate the hijab rule will be punished, saying that removing the head scarf shows "enmity toward the establishment and its values."
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Azerbaijan Arrests Four Over Attempted Killing Of Lawmaker
Azerbaijan has arrested four people in connection with the attempted assassination of a member of parliament who was shot and wounded last week, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on April 3. Fazil Mustafa, a lawmaker who had been strongly critical of Azerbaijan's neighbor Iran, has been recovering in the hospital after what the state security service described as a terror attack. Mustafa's assistant, Ajdar Aliyev, told Reuters that Mustafa was feeling well and expected to return home, which he said was under police guard, in the coming days. The Interior Ministry spokesman declined to give details of the arrested suspects, saying a statement would be released later. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Can Iran And Russia's Arms Swapping Sustain A Lasting Defense Partnership?
When Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Moscow in early 2022, he had high hopes of leaving with defense deals that would circumvent international sanctions and take advantage of the expiration of a United Nations embargo on arms trading with Tehran.
Russian fighter jets, advanced antimissile defense systems, and other high-tech military equipment were high on Raisi's wish list. But questions arose: What could sanction-hit Iran, short on cash and technology, offer energy-rich Russia in return? And would Russia be willing to send advanced military technology to Iran at risk of angering rival states and important customers in the Middle East?
Russia's invasion of Ukraine just a month after Raisi's visit provided the answer.
As it became apparent that the war would drag on much longer than the Kremlin anticipated, depleting Russia's arsenal, Moscow turned to Iran for military drones that have proved to be a deadly addition to Russia's war effort. Iranian short-range missiles, as well as shells and ammunition, have reportedly helped shore up dwindling supplies. And there are suggestions that Iranian ballistic missiles could be delivered in the future.
In exchange, Iran is anticipating the delivery of advanced Russian Su-35 combat jets, S-400 antimissile systems, a military satellite, and other long-sought military equipment. CNN has reported that Russia is sending captured weapons that the United States supplied to Ukraine on to Iran, where they could potentially be reverse-engineered to produce Iranian-made equivalents.
And according to The Wall Street Journal this week, Russia is also aiding Tehran's efforts to clamp down on persistent antiestablishment protests at home by providing advanced surveillance software.
Su-35 Deal Goes Down
Immediately after the UN arms embargo against Iran expired in 2020, Tehran lauded the opportunity to strengthen its security.
The lifting of the arms ban was part of the terms of the moribund nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, which curbed Tehran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions.
The 13-year embargo had denied Iran the right to import or export conventional weapons, making Tehran largely dependent on its own military technology to keep pace with regional foes Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Remaining U.S. sanctions continued to limit Iran's ability to import technology, particularly any that could aid Iran's suspected efforts to develop nuclear weapons, and the European Union maintained its own arms embargo on conventional arms and missile technology in an attempt to get Iran to adhere to the nuclear deal after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018.
But the lifting of the UN embargo opened a window for conventional arms trading with Iran, with Russia and China seen as the most likely suppliers.
Raisi described his two-day visit to Moscow in January 2022 as a "turning point" in Tehran's relationship with Russia as Iranian officials expressed interest in purchasing fifth-generation Russian fighter jets, air-defense systems, helicopters, and tanks. Acknowledging Iran's strapped budget, however, defense experts suggested Iran was unlikely to invest in prohibitively expensive combat aircraft.
Air-Combat Veterans
For decades, Iran has struggled to maintain an air force that depends largely on U.S. aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with some dating back to the 1960s. Longstanding U.S. sanctions denying Iran access to spare parts for its aging F-5s, F-14s, and F-4 Phantoms have left Iran with a patchwork fleet of U.S. aircraft, Iranian aircraft modeled on U.S. aircraft, and some Chinese and Russian warplanes purchased in the 1990s.
While Iran's wish for Russian four-plus-generation Su-30 multirole fighters had been denied for years, the Su-35 -- a fourth generation fighter-bomber and Russia's only serially produced fighter aircraft for export -- surprisingly emerged as Iran's best hope to update its air force.
In January 2022, as U.S. sanctions pressure intensified amid concerns of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine, Egypt canceled an estimated $2 billion contract for the delivery of Su-35s. Cairo's move followed similar terminations of discussions to sell Su-35s to Indonesia and Algeria.
"The Su-35 is the best multirole fighter the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) could hope to acquire in a short timeframe," Jeremy Binnie, Middle East defense specialist at the global intelligence company Janes, told RFE/RL in written comments. "The aircraft have been sitting in the open at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant since they started coming off the production line in 2020."
While it was expected that Iran would try to get the Su-35s once bound for Egypt, the sticking point was whether Tehran would be willing to allocate funds for the air force at the expense of weapons-development programs or the budget of the powerful Islamic Republican Guards Corps (IRGC).
In January, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency quoted Shahriar Heidari, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as saying Iran would receive 24 Su-35s as early as this month. Heidari also said Iran had ordered helicopters, air-defense systems, and missile systems from Russia.
While the specifics of the Su-35 deal have not been confirmed, Binnie said, "We could speculate that Russia's urgent need for one-way-attack [drones] helped tip the equation" in favor of Iran's air force. This he added, "would reflect an interesting Russian calculus that these cheap but long-range weapons are actually more useful than advanced multirole fighters" in the Ukraine war.
The Su-35 has had a spotty record in the Ukraine war, with Ukrainian forces claiming to have shot down many of them. But the deployment of more modern fighters to the Ukrainian battlefield has led Kyiv to express worries that they will significantly strengthen Russia's ability to dominate the skies.
Binnie said he believes the Su-35s will be used "primarily in the air-to-air role, based deep inside Iran to increase their survivability so they can be scrambled to intercept aircraft coming in to attack the nuclear and other strategic sites."
This, he added, will essentially take over the role of the U.S.-made F-14s based in Iran's central province of Isfahan while providing a "massive improvement on those 1970s-vintage aircraft."
Challenges Of Cooperation
During a recent trip to the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concerns over Russia's deepening military cooperation with Iran over the past year, saying it "poses serious challenges" for the region.
Austin highlighted the "lethal consequences" of Iran's provision of drones to Russia and the potential for Moscow to send "technology to Iran in exchange for its assistance."
Austin also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.
To this point, there is no indication that nuclear-power Russia's defense cooperation with Iran might expand beyond conventional weaponry.
The addition of Su-35s to Iran, while helpful, are not seen as a panacea for its air force's capabilities in the face of better-equipped regional foes.
And while Russia's S-400 antimissile system, of which at least one has been ordered according to Iranian media, would boost Iran's ability to fend off potential air strikes, its provision would not violate previous UN or existing EU arms embargoes because it is a defensive weapon.
Just A Fling?
Regarding the prospect of future arms deals, Binnie said he expects both Moscow and Tehran to take a cautious approach that will not risk weakening their own defenses or transfer top technology.
"For example, due to import restrictions, Russia's military industries will probably struggle to replace any S-400 that is taken out of the line and transferred to Iran," Binnie said. And "supplying ballistic or cruise missiles to Russia would reduce Iran's deterrent against attack."
Advanced Russian tanks, which are at a premium on the Ukrainian front, would also likely not be on offer to Iran.
Speaking about the state of current U.S. sanctions against Iran and Russia, Peter Piatetsky, a former U.S. Treasury Department official who is now the CEO of the consultancy firm Castellum.AI, said they are not designed to stop cash or barter deals between the two states.
"It doesn't mean that sanctions are not effective; they simply are not designed to seize physical items like cash or weapons," he said. "Sanctions can be imposed on the persons involved, but with both Iran and Russia being international pariahs, they don't seem to care."
As for whether Russia and Iran's defense dealings can last beyond the current state of mutual need in the face of domestic economic issues, sanctions, and international pressure, Piatetsky said it will play out much like any relationship.
"What starts out as a relationship of convenience can become a true partnership. True partnerships can crumble and become transactional, true partnerships can endure stress and grow stronger, and parties can also enter into a relationship of convenience and stay in it despite resentments and a lack of mission alignment because they cannot identify better options," he said. "Russia and Iran are in the latter bucket."
Second IRGC Adviser Dies After Israeli Attack in Syria, Says Iranian News Agency
A military adviser to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) died of his injuries after an Israeli air strike near Syria's capital, the Iranian semiofficial Mehr news agency reported on April 2. Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011. Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Army Says 'Terrorists' From Iran Kill Four Soldiers In Second Such Attack In Three Months
Pakistan said four of its soldiers near the border with Iran in the nation’s southwestern Balochistan Province were killed by a “group of terrorists” coming from Iranian territory, the second such attack in under three months.
In an April 1 statement, the Pakistani military said it had informed Iran of the attack with the hope to “prevent such incidents in future.”
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack, saying in a tweet that “the nation is united in the war against terrorism” and that “this scourge will be eradicated.”
No group immediately announced responsibility for the April 1 attack.
In January, four Pakistani security soldiers were killed during a similar militant raid on a border post from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, home to ethnic Baluchis.
The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces. Officials in Islamabad say the group has set up sanctuaries in border areas of Iran, charges Tehran rejects.
The BLA claims to be fighting for the independence of Balochistan, a sparsely populated province rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and oil. The insurgent group claims ethnic Baluchis face extortion and discrimination by Pakistani authorities. Islamabad rejects the charges. Ethnic Baluchis account for just under 4 percent of Pakistan’s population of 231 million.
The BLA was responsible for a significant portion of terror-related deaths in Pakistan last year. The Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace called the BLA "the fastest-growing terrorist group in the world."
Pakistan, the United States, and Britain have designated the BLA as a terrorist organization.
Pakistan is working on fencing its 830-kilometer border with Iran in part to prevent cross-border movement of BLA members.
With reporting by VOA
Russia Announces Ban On Dairy Imports From Armenia Amid Souring Of Relations
Russia has banned imports of dairy products from Armenia allegedly on health issues as relations between the two allied nations sour.
In a March 31 statement justifying its decision, Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's agricultural oversight agency, saying Armenian dairy companies use Iranian milk and other raw materials that are banned in Russia.
A spokeswoman for Armenia’s Food Safety Inspectorate told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the Iranian raw materials are safe for consumption. She said Rosselkhoznadzor inspected some Armenian dairy firms last week and did not detect “any problem threatening people’s lives and health.”
The agency’s decision comes amid fraying relations between the two countries and just days after Armenia took steps toward ratifying the International Criminal Court's (ICC) founding treaty.
Russian-Armenian relations have been on a downward trajectory ever since fighting reignited between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s administration has criticized ally Russian for a lack of support. Armenia is a member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance consisting of several post-Soviet states.
Tension increased this week after the Constitutional Court of Armenia gave the green light for the country to join the ICC. Moscow immediately warned that recognition of The Hague tribunal’s jurisdiction would have “extremely negative” consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.
The ICC last month issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest. Were Armenia to become a signatory to the ICC, it would be expected to detain Putin should he travel to the country.
Russia has for years used Rosselkhoznadzor as a blunt foreign policy instrument against former Soviet states whose actions Moscow dislikes. Russia has banned food and drinks from Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Belarus during periods of increasing bilateral tension. Those countries have described Moscow’s actions as economic sanctions.
The milk ban won’t hurt Armenia’s economy as it accounts for a small portion of exports to Russia, but it could be a warning of what could come next should the country choose to become a signatory to the ICC.
Armenia exports a lot of fruit, vegetables, drinks, and alcohol to Russia and a ban on those items would have a greater impact.
U.S. Seeks To Keep Yemen-Bound Ammunition Seized From Iran
The United States is seeking to keep more than 1 million rounds of ammunition the U.S. Navy seized in December as it was in transit from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to militant groups in Yemen, the Justice Department said on March 31. "The United States disrupted a major operation by [the IRGC] to smuggle weapons of war into the hands of a militant group in Yemen," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department is now seeking the forfeiture of those weapons," the statement said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
