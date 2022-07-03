Former Iranian President's Daughter Charged With Anti-State Propaganda, Blasphemy

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on July 1 for the start of a drug-possession trial more than four months into her custody and with U.S.-Russian relations at a low point.

Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player and two-time Olympic gold medalist, faces up to 10 years in prison on the possession and smuggling charges.

Authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in Griner's luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February while returning to play for a Russian team.

Griner, who was led into the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki in handcuffs and wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, was quoted by TASS as saying that she understood the charges but would not comment further until later.

Aleksandr Boikov, an attorney for Griner, declined to discuss specifics of the case or comment on the defense's position, telling reporters outside the court that it’s too early for that.

Two witnesses were questioned by the prosecution during the court session. One of them, an airport customs official, spoke in open court. The other, an unidentified witness, spoke in a closed session, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. Two other witnesses did not show up.

The trial was then adjourned until July 7, RIA Novosti reported.

Boikov also told RIA Novosti that Griner, a player on the Phoenix Mercury, has been exercising while in detention. Griner is currently missing the WNBA season, which opened in May.

The 31-year-old was told at a closed-door hearing earlier this week that her detention had been extended until December 20.

The U.S. State Department in May classified Griner as "wrongfully detained" and shifted oversight of her case to its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. Embassy officials attended the hearing on July 1 and reiterated that her return is a top priority.

Griner's family and supporters have tempered concerns in pursuit of a quiet resolution of the case.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 1 that "the famous athlete was detained in possession of prohibited medication containing narcotic substances" and thus the case "can’t be politically motivated."

Griner's arrest came as the West was warning of a massive buildup of Russian troops in preparation for its February 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Since the arrest, speculation has mounted that Moscow may be hoping Griner's high profile in the United States could be used to help spur a prisoner swap.

Russia is also holding another former Marine, Paul Whelan, on spy charges the United States has repeatedly described as unfounded.

Only around 1 percent of Russian trials end in acquittal.

With reporting by Reuters and AP