Rivals Concede Iran's Presidential Vote To Hard-Liner Raisi

The lone moderate reformist and rival hard-liners in a field dominated by conservative candidates conceded the presidential election to ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi early on June 19, with the vote count continuing amid signs of low turnout a day earlier.

The heavily vetted field of four candidates and scattered calls for a boycott had been expected to favor 60-year-old ultraconservative cleric and judiciary head Raisi.

The Interior Ministry announced that first results are expected in the afternoon and final results a day later.

Central banker Abdolnaser Hemmati, the only relative moderate left in the race after another quit the race on the last day of the campaign, tweeted his concession and congratulations to Raisi.

"Congratulations to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the election of Ayatollah Raisi," Hemmati wrote on Twitter. "I hope the 13th government can bring glory to the Islamic Republic of Iran, improve livelihood and livelihood with the comfort and welfare of the great nation of Iran."

Many potential rivals were barred from running by the powerful Guardians Council that is overseen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Election day saw many polling stations lightly attended, eyewitnesses said, although state-led media showed queued-up voters throughout June 18.

Outgoing President Hassan Rohani, who is barred from a third term, suggested that there won't be a runoff.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," Rohani said, without identifying the front-runner. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."

The other two hard-line candidates, Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, congratulated Raisi.

Raisi was one of the judges in 1988 who oversaw a series of speedy trials in which thousands of political prisoners were sentenced to death and executed.

Human rights organizations say he is guilty of crimes against humanity, and the United States has placed him under sanctions.

Analysts have suggested that a win for Raisi would signal the rise of anti-Western hard-liners to the detriment of pragmatists like Rohani, a key architect of the moribund 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Both Tehran and Washington have said they want to restore the deal, which was abandoned in 2018 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Negotiations to revive the accord restarted in April.

Raisi has suggested he would favor continuing those talks.

But Khamenei has said that he wants "actions, not promises" from the five world powers who originally signed the accord with Tehran, which has steadily flouted terms of the agreement by rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium and increasing its ability to enrich it to higher levels of purity.

Turnout is being watched closely by observers, who see it as a referendum on the ruling theocracy's handling of a growing number of crises, including an economy hit hard by punitive sanctions reimposed under Trump. Inflation has reached nearly 40 percent and the official unemployment rate stands at 11 percent.

Analysts say the vote could produce the country's lowest-ever turnout, casting doubts over the popular legitimacy of the winner.

The Guardians Council, appointed directly by Khamenei, eliminated the vast majority of potential reformist candidates, bolstering Raisi's chances.

Two hard-liners also dropped out of the race on the last day, leaving four candidates for voters to choose from.

Hemmati, 64, served as Iran's Central Bank chief before he was dismissed in order to run for president.

Public opinion polls suggested Hemmati's support was in the single digits even after he gained some momentum late in his campaign by criticizing state restrictions and reaching out to reform-minded Iranians.

A survey conducted by the Iranian Student Polling Agency suggests that only 42 percent of the country’s 59 million registered voters planned to cast ballots. If prediction holds true, it would be a massive decline compared to the 73 percent turnout for Iran's last presidential election in 2017.

Many Iranians have said they will not be voting due to severely restricted choices. They also cited frustration over the economy, state repression, and disillusionment with politicians who have failed to bring change.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters