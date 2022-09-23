United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York on September 22 and raised human rights issues, a UN spokesman said.
The UN is concerned "about reports of peaceful protests being met with excessive use of force leading to dozens of deaths and injuries," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on September 23.
"We call on the security forces to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and appeal to all to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation," Dujarric said.
The call came amid protests in dozens of cities over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
UN Chief Raised Human Rights Issues With Iranian President, Spokesman Says
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York on September 22 and raised human rights issues, a UN spokesman said.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
1
A Tiny Romanian Village Awaits Britain's New King2
More Than 1,300 Detained In Russia After Putin's Partial Military Mobilization Sparks Protests3
Amid Setbacks In Ukraine, Putin Moves Toward Escalation And Raises The Threat Level. Is It A Bluff?4
'Almost Free': How One Russian Inmate Was Recruited To Fight, And Die, In Ukraine5
Russians React To Partial Mobilization Ordered By President6
NATO 'Ready To Act' In Kosovo If Tensions With Serbia Escalate7
NATO Battle Group Sets Up In Central Romania8
Ukrainian Military Claims Advances In Eastern Luhansk Region9
'More Than Just A Singer': Russia Takes Notice As Pop Icon Pugacheva Crosses The Kremlin10
Russian Military Eyes Central Asian Recruits Amid Mobilization Drive
Subscribe