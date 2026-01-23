Video Emerges Of Bodies In Rasht After Crackdown By Iranian Security Forces

Images of bodies in the northern Iranian city of Rasht have emerged on social media following reports of a massacre by security forces during protests earlier this month. An exiled Iranian human rights attorney who spoke to witnesses inside Iran told RFE/RL that security forces fired at people trapped inside a bazaar. He also said Iranian lawyers were being rounded up as part of a wave of mass arrests and disappearances. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to the human rights group, HRANA.