Iran

Video Emerges Of Bodies In Rasht After Crackdown By Iranian Security Forces

Images of bodies in the northern Iranian city of Rasht have emerged on social media following reports of a massacre by security forces during protests earlier this month. An exiled Iranian human rights attorney who spoke to witnesses inside Iran told RFE/RL that security forces fired at people trapped inside a bazaar. He also said Iranian lawyers were being rounded up as part of a wave of mass arrests and disappearances. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to the human rights group, HRANA.

