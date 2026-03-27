Iran's IRGC Looks To Recruit Child 'Combatants' As Young As 12

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that children as young as 12 can participate in defense-support roles. Amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes, the IRGC announced the launch of a broad campaign to mobilize public assistance in roles like security patrols and working at checkpoints. Under international law, children under the age of 15 are barred from participating in hostilities and the International Criminal Court considers the recruitment of children a war crime.