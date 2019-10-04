Iran Rejects France’s ‘Unacceptable’ Interference Over Dual National’s Arrest

Iran has rejected a French call for the release of a detained Franco-Iranian researcher, describing it as "unacceptable” interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

France’s move “risks complicating the judicial proceedings" against Fariba Adelkhah, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi warned on October 4.



He insisted that Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens and has rejected similar requests from other Western governments for consular access.



Musavi’s comments come a day after the French Foreign Ministry said it had reiterated its request for consular access to Adelkhah several times and demanded her release.



A ministry spokesperson urged the Iranian authorities to “show transparency in her case and all cases involving foreign nationals detained in Iran."



Adelkhah, an anthropologist at the prestigious Paris Institute of Political Studies who has authored several books on Iran, was reportedly detained in June on unknown charges.



Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals over recent years on alleged espionage charges.



Iranian authorities have not provided any solid evidence to back their claims.



Earlier this week, Iran’s Judiciary confirmed that authorities had detained Iranian-British anthropologist Kameel Ahmady over suspected links to foreign intelligence services.

