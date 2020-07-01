Iran Reportedly Arrests Two Swedes For 'Drug Trafficking'

Two Swedish nationals have been arrested in Iran in a crackdown on an international drugs-trafficking network.

"The members of an international narcotics-trafficking network have been arrested and two Swedish nationals are among them," the hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said on July 1.

It said that a “huge” amount of drugs has been seized by the authorities, including “dangerous synthetic narcotics."

The report didn’t say when the alleged gang members had been arrested and the drugs seized.

Iran lies on a major transit route for drugs smuggled from Afghanistan to Europe.

Tehran has been accused of arresting Western citizens on trumped-up charges and using them as bargaining chips in negotiations.

With reporting by Reuters