Iran Reports: Blast Sets Iranian Oil Tanker On Fire In Red Sea

An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, Iran's media report.



Reports said the blast occurred on October 11 nearly 100 kilometers from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.



The explosion caused heavy damages to the tanker, and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, according to the semiofficial ISNA news agency.



Experts on board to investigate did not rule out it being a "terrorist attack," the agency said.



There was no immediate acknowledgement from Saudi officials of the incident, which comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

