Iran Rights Group Condemns 'Humiliating And Disproportionate' Sentences Handed To Women
The group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) says it is concerned over the official resumption of morality police patrols and has condemned the "humiliating and disproportionate" sentences handed to women for violations of the mandatory hijab law.
In a statement released on July 24, HRA said the current situation, which includes the sentencing of women for removing their hijabs alongside the Islamic republic's attempts to maintain its international image, must be widely condemned because "inaction is not an option."
HRA also criticized the escalating confrontations with Iranian women and girls, warning that the "dignity, rights, and future of millions of Iranian women" are at risk.
The group urged Iran to respond immediately to the demands of both domestic campaigners and the international community by guaranteeing the rights of women both in law and in practice.
"Now, with the return of the morality police, several women in Iran have received humiliating sentences for not observing the hijab over the last week, a trend that seems to be systematic," the statement read.
The statement condemned recent sentences handed down by hijab courts, which have begun to issue alternative punishments for opponents of mandatory hijab. These have so far included cash fines, referrals to psychiatric treatment centers for mental illness, the provision of public cleaning services, and the deprivation of women of their occupational activities.
The court has recently taken to labeling women opposing mandatory hijab as mentally ill, with judges calling it an "anti-family personality disorder." Those handed such alternative sentences include Iranian actresses, Afsaneh Bayegan, Azadeh Samadi, and Leila Bolukat.
"We are forced to enter a battle that has been imposed on us, but as Iranian women, we have shown that we are not afraid of any battle until we achieve our rights," the HRA statement quoted one woman, whose identity was not revealed for her own safety, as saying.
Another unidentified woman added: "The struggle for gender equality is as old as time. We, as women, with our unshakeable belief in achieving our goals, have shown that we are not afraid of this battle. The reintroduction of the Guidance Patrol [morality police] on the streets is nothing but a futile attempt by the government that could not silence us last year. We will continue this fight."
Acts of civil disobedience against the hijab law -- which requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- have increased since the death of Mahsa Amini last September while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Resistance to the hijab is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Caspian Is Shrinking, And Kazakhstan Has Front Row Seats
AQTAU, Kazakhstan -- Azamat Sarsenbaev, an activist from the Kazakh Caspian Sea city of Aqtau, is trying to bring attention to a problem that is closing in on residents of his city at the same time as their only water source recedes further into the distance.
“Ten years ago we would swim around 200 meters in order to get to these rocks,” Sarsenbaev told RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, recalling his childhood. “Now we are standing on them.”
There is no doubt that the Caspian Sea -- the world’s largest enclosed body of water that is shared by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan -- is shrinking.
And because Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian is among the shallowest, it is no surprise that authorities here are scrambling to deal with severe consequences that are no longer far off on the horizon.
Earlier this summer, Aqtau officials announced a state of emergency in relation to the recession of the shoreline -- a measure intended to accelerate mitigation efforts.
Kazakh Environment Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova acknowledged the scale of the problem on the day of the June 8 announcement, citing “climate change as an exogenous factor” and upstream “regulation” of rivers that flow into the lake, such as the Russian-originating Volga and the Ural, as the main causes.
Sarsenbaev is less diplomatic.
While acknowledging that Kazakhstan needs to use water more efficiently, he argues that the construction of multiple dams and other industrial objects along the Russian parts of those two rivers is causing big problems for Kazakhstan.
“They stop the water flow. And if less is coming in from the rivers, the Caspian will keep shrinking,” he said, dismissing the idea popular among many Aqtau residents that the latest plunge is the result of time-honored tectonic shifts under the seabed.
Geological changes have caused sudden shoreline recessions in the past -- including in the late 1970s -- but “a lot has changed in 50 years,” Sarsenbaev argued.
Aqtau: A City On The Edge
Experts say the Caspian’s most recent shrinking phase began around 2005.
In the last few years, the rate of recession has increased, reaching a visibly critical low.
According to Nature, a British scientific journal, the Caspian Sea’s levels are projected to fall by nine to 18 meters “in medium to high emissions scenarios” before 2100.
The drop is “caused by a substantial increase in lake evaporation that is not balanced by increasing river discharge or precipitation,” the authors of a paper published in 2020 said.
Indeed, current trends suggest that both of those balancing factors may now be in decline.
The need for immediate action is not lost on Murat Igaliev, deputy director of the Mangyshlak Atomic Energy Combine (MAEK), an energy complex that comprises a decommissioned nuclear power plant -- thermal power plants that provide heat and electricity for Aqtau -- and a plant that desalinates water for the town where more than 200,000 people live.
MAEK, in turn, depends on Caspian Sea water drawn from a water intake channel.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, Igaliev said that 590 meters of the channel was submerged in 2005, compared to just 145 meters now.
During a harsh winter last year, part of the channel froze, contributing to a drop in power generation, while in the long-run, problems at the aging MAEK threaten the viability of Aqtau as a city.
The urgent reconstruction work required for the channel is part of the reason the authorities declared a state of emergency over the Caspian.
Igaliev said it is vital to find a contractor to begin preparatory work for dredging as quickly as possible and determine “what equipment is better to use so as not to harm the marine ecosystem.”
In addition to the former Soviet “closed town’s” existence, declining water levels in the Caspian put the work of seaports central to the so-called “middle corridor” -- a cross-Caspian trade route that bypasses Russia -- into jeopardy.
Kazakhstan’s traditionally sleepy ports of Aqtau and Quryq have seen demand for their services increase in the wake of the Ukraine war, as some shippers look for alternatives from routes that traverse Russia, which has been hit hard by international sanctions.
Kazakhstan, in turn, is keen to boost modest oil exports across the Caspian as far as possible in order to ease a near-total dependence on a troubled pipeline that sends Kazakh oil to international markets by way of the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal in Russia.
But the director of the Aqtau port, Abay Turikpenbaev, said the shallow waters near his port had already impacted the work of oil tankers, which can no longer be loaded to capacity.
Turikpenbaev noted that from January 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, the water levels at the port fell 30 centimeters, significantly more than the average of 5-10 centimeters in recent years.
If that trend continues, dredging work will have to be carried out in order to prevent the port from falling into disuse, Turiqpenbaev told RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, bemoaning a lack of research into the problem by Kazakh institutions.
For Quryq, some 70 kilometers from Aqtau, the problem is less pressing, given that the port, which was opened in 2017, occupies a position on the shore where the water is deeper.
Nevertheless, Quryq’s port director Serik Akhmetov said the port is already planning for a worst case scenario.
“There are forecasts that the sea will recover. There are also predictions of the opposite. But we cannot sit back and wait. We are currently negotiating with Belgian and Greek dredging companies. We have been dealing with this question for the last six months,” Akhmetov said.
Is Russia To Blame?
Scientists have few doubts that a drying Caspian will have major impacts -- ecological and socioeconomic -- on its five littoral states and the wider region.
The most obvious evidence for that is the fate of the Aral Sea, once one of the largest inland bodies of water in the world.
The Aral catastrophe, driven by the Soviet Union’s cotton-growing policies in Central Asia, bequeathed a mostly dried up lake that split off into separate Kazakh and Uzbek sections.
And the tragedy still haunts neighbors further afield, as dust storms from the dried parts of the lake travel across borders, lacing farmland in countries like Turkmenistan with salt.
But the degree, timing, and nature of the Caspian impact will vary from littoral state to littoral state, making collective action harder to guarantee.
This is a challenge insofar as the effects are less immediate for Moscow, whose Volga River alone accounts for around 80 percent of the Caspian’s inflow, with the Ural and other Russian rivers playing important secondary roles.
During the Soviet Union’s industrialization drive in the 1930s, systematic damming along the Volga was seen as a factor in a sudden drop in the Caspian’s sea levels that was later corrected by a spell of strong precipitation.
And Kazakh experts believe Russia is now intensifying its use of upstream water, hastening the rapid decline of the northeastern Caspian that also hosts Kazakhstan’s economically vital Qashagan oil field.
Former Water Minister Nariman Qypshaqbaev told RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service that he believed state officials who sign and oversee the current transboundary water-sharing agreements with Russia had not done their duty in regards to the Caspian.
“If seven billion cubic meters of [water from] the Ural were still entering the Caspian [each year], then the Ural would not be as shallow [in Kazakhstan] as it is [today],” Qypshaqbaev argued, referencing an agreement that he said was in place during his time as a minister more than two decades ago.
Nowadays, Qypshaqbaev claimed, Russia only guarantees Kazakhstan its agreed share of the Ural’s water for farming and other economic activities, marking the end of the idea that “both sides are responsible for the water going into the Caspian, because the Caspian is common.”
Written by Chris Rickleton based on reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Iranian Journalist Fined, Sentenced To Internal Exile For Reposting Criticism Of Ex-Lawmaker
Marzieh Mahmoodi, a journalist and the editor of Tejaratnews, says she has been fined 24 million tomans (about $500) and sentenced to a year in exile in the northeastern district of Torbat-e Jam for republishing on social media critical statements about former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, who had disparaged protesters demonstrating against the suppression of rights and freedoms following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. "This is the second time I have been convicted in this case," she said on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Half-Blinded By Iranian Police: A Protester's Story
Amateur video shows the moment Erfan Ramizipour was shot in the eyes by Iranian security forces as he took part in mass anti-regime protests in 2022. The 24-year-old is just one of many protesters who have been shot in the eyes, in what appears to have been a deliberate tactic. Now in Germany, he is receiving medical care -- and continuing to battle for justice in his homeland.
- By dpa
Iranian Air Force Begins Exercise In Persian Gulf
The Iranian Air Force has launched a major exercise after the United States sent additional warships and forces to the Persian Gulf region. More than 90 aircraft and combat drones have been deployed in the Gulf and other parts of Iran as part of the maneuvers, Iranian state media reported on July 24. Army Commander In Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said the exercise would "protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred ideals of the Islamic Revolution," and promised that the air force would "resolutely defend the interests of the great Iranian nation." Among other things, the air force rehearsed attacks with kamikaze drones and fighter jets.
Iranian Online Retailer Building, Famed Tehran Cafe Closed Amid Reports Of Hijab Infractions
The administrative building of prominent Iranian online retailer Digikala was closed by law enforcement officers on July 23 after images showing Digikala's female employees without their mandatory hijabs circulated on social media, another sign of the government's tighter regulation of the compulsory head-scarf law.
The images were shared by a group of pro-government social media users, who subsequently called on government agencies to take action against the company and its female employees. The judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency reported afterward that a legal case has been initiated against Digikala's female employees.
In a simultaneous development, the renowned Tehran cafe France Pastry announced its closure, adding that it will announce its reopening when possible. It gave no details for the closure, but reports speculated it was also shut due to hijab violations.
Despite the sealing of Digikala's main administrative building, the company's public relations department announced that its online store remains operational, with all departments continuing to provide services and fulfil their commitments to customers and sellers.
In recent days, law enforcement forces of the Islamic republic have shut dozens of cafes and restaurants in Tehran, Mashhad, and other Iranian cities due to "noncompliance with Islamic norms."
The closing of commercial and trade places has been extended beyond large cities and metropolises to include smaller towns. Mohammad Rostami, the law enforcement commander of the northern Iranian county of Talesh, said 24 business units there have been shut as part of "preventive actions to confront social abnormalities."
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Rapper Yasin Reportedly Moved To Psychiatric Center
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, has reportedly been transferred to a psychiatric center.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan and the HRANA news agency said on July 23 that Yasin was transferred on the orders of Abolghasem Salavati, the judge presiding over his case. The move was made without Yasin's family or close associates being informed.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and the focus of a government crackdown against dissent -- recently released an audio message from prison in which he maintained his innocence and expressed frustration at his detention. He also claimed that the judge had denied him access to his chosen lawyer.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested that he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison, and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin was later moved to Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan has reported that Yasin was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture following his arrest, including solitary confinement, detention in a cold room, severe beatings, and being thrown down the stairs of his ward. He was also allegedly pressured into making forced confessions.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges also have recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
At the same time, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
Iran Bans Film Festival Over Poster Of Actress Without Hijab
Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that put out a publicity poster featuring an actress who was not wearing a hijab, state media reported on July 23. The ban comes after the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) released a poster for its Short Film Festival featuring Iranian actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film The Death Of Yazdguerd. "The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law," state news agency IRNA reported. The festival had been scheduled for September. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Attack Blamed On 'Terrorists' In Southeastern Iran
Four police officers were killed in an attack in Iran’s restive Sistan-Baluchistan Province, officials and state media reported on July 23. The Tasmin news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, blamed “terrorists” for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility. Sunni Muslims make up a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan but are only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall. The province, which has been the site of anti-government protests in recent months, borders Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
- By Reuters
Iran Summons Danish Envoy To Protest Koran Burning In Copenhagen
Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on July 22. A day earlier, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. Koran burnings are permitted in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, which all have legal protections for freedom of speech. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on July 22 that people who burned the Koran deserved the "most severe punishment." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Roya Maleki
Iranian Court Sparks Controversy By Diagnosing Hijab Protesters With Mental Illness
Judges in Iran have diagnosed three prominent actresses sentenced for not wearing the hijab as mentally ill, anti-family, and antisocial, prompting top psychologists in the country to condemn the "abuse of psychiatry and psychology in the judiciary."
The heads of four leading psychiatry boards in the country went public with their criticisms after actresses Azadeh Samadi, Leila Bolukat, and Afsaneh Bayegan were all recently given the diagnoses during their sentencing in a Tehran criminal court.
"The diagnosis of mental disorders is within the competence of a psychiatrist, not a judge. Just as the diagnosis of other diseases is in the competence of doctors, not judges," the psychiatrists wrote in an open letter to judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei published by Iranian media on July 20.
The three actresses ran afoul of the law after they appeared in recent months in public without wearing headscarves, in violation of the country's strict hijab requirement that has fueled nationwide protests in recent months.
Many female celebrities have expressed solidarity with the demonstrations that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September following her arrest for allegedly failing to wear the hijab.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years' imprisonment for repeat offenders.
Bayegan was given a suspended two-year prison sentence after she appeared at a film ceremony wearing a hat instead of a head scarf. An image of her at the ceremony that she posted on social media was reportedly presented as evidence during her trial.
Additional penalties for the 61-year-old film and television actress included a two-year travel ban, a two-year ban on using the Internet, social media, and mobile services, and a requirement to read and summarize an unnamed book within two months.
Ahead of her sentencing this week, Bayegan announced on July 12 that she was retiring from the "dishonorable field of acting" after she was summoned to court.
Bolukat, 42, was earlier handed a sentence of six months imprisonment, along with a ban on professional activities for two years, on charges she had "damaged public morality and chastity" by posting images of herself without a hijab on social media. Bolukat was also prohibited from leaving the country and ordered to read and provide a summary of an unnamed book within a month.
The 44-year-old Samadi, who was detained after wearing a hat instead of a hijab while attending a funeral, did not receive a prison sentence during her court appearance earlier this month but was denied access to her phone for six months and all her social media accounts were ordered disabled.
The addition of mental health diagnoses of "antisocial and anti-family" behavior alongside the women's sentencing, requiring regular psychological treatment and certifications of good mental health were judgments that the top psychiatrists say the courts were not qualified to make.
"What is stated in the text of the ruling as an argument for diagnosing a disease called antisocial personality is not proportionate, logical, or convincing," wrote the heads of the Scientific Association of Psychosomatic Medicine, Scientific Association of Psychiatrists, Scientific Association of Psychotherapy, and the Psychological Association of Iran.
The joint letter added that the diagnosis of "mental illness and anti-family personality" was "unscientific and strange" and was unfathomable to psychiatric professionals.
The letter called on the authorities to amend the sentences against the three actresses.
Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, a Tehran-based lawyer, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on July 21 that the sentences suggested that "judges in these cases did not fully grasp legal principles or they must have been very nervous and upset at the accused and wanted to sentence [them] to degrading punishments."
Other actresses have also been targeted with arrests and harassment after protests against the hijab broke out across the Islamic republic following Amini's death.
Last week, the deputy minister of Islamic culture and guidance, Mohammad Hashemi, announced that the government had taken steps to prevent a film company from hiring an actress who had refused to wear the hijab. While Hashemi did not provide a name, media reports suggested he was referring to 44-year-old Shaghayegh Dehghan, who was charged in June for posting a photo of herself without a hijab on social media.
Citing the pressure of an "angry society," the award-winning actress Hengamah Ghaziani recently retired at the age of 53 following her arrest for not wearing a head scarf. Actresses Taraneh Alidoosti, 39, and Katayun Riahi, 61, were also arrested.
The acting and film community has rallied around the actresses, with the Association of Directors and the Union of Cinema Producers of Iran issuing a joint letter this week calling the sentences against Bolukat and Samadi an "insult to the conscience of all cinema people."
"We stand fully alongside all the female actresses of Iranian cinema and filmmakers who are cruelly humiliated by similar rulings," the letter read.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Roya Maleki and other RFE/RL Radio Farda correspondents
Iranian Activists Urge UN Rights Chief To Intervene As Fears Of Boxer's Imminent Execution Grow
Dozens of human rights activists have urged Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, to intervene and try to halt the imminent execution of Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, who was arrested in Iran in 2020 following unrest over a sharp hike in gas prices.
The plea, signed by 85 lawyers, human rights activists, and NGO representatives, urges Turk to step in publicly and exert whatever pressure possible to prevent the execution of the 27-year-old former boxing champion.
The Iranian Human Rights Center reported on July 20 that Vafaei Sani had been informed his death sentence is now definite and that he has been moved to an undisclosed location. It added there is currently a lack of information regarding his status and whereabouts, leading to fears authorities are preparing to carry out his death sentence.
The United Nations Human Rights Office confirmed receipt of the letter and said it is under review.
Vafaei Sani was arrested in March 2020 following his participation in protests over a sudden gas price hike in November of the previous year. He was accused of "instigating and deliberately causing damage to certain sites, inclusive of governmental edifices."
Babak Paknia, the lawyer handling his case, stated in December 2022 that the court found Vafaei Sani guilty of "corruption on Earth" and subsequently sentenced him to death.
Since being sent to prison, he has reportedly been subjected to torture in an effort to extract a confession that he supports the People's Mujahedin of Iran, which is outlawed in Iran.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
The letter to Turk from the human rights activists says the wave of executions is a "ruthless attempt by the Islamic republic authorities to instil fear and quell a population that is no longer prepared to tolerate a corrupt and tyrannical regime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Gholian Thrown Out Of Court After Refusing To Wear Head And Body Covering
Iranian rights activist Sepideh Gholian was removed from a court during a public session of her trial because she refused to accept a judge's order to wear a "chador," a traditional full-body cloak that leaves only the face exposed.
The judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency said Gholian entered the court on July 19 with a "very small" piece of cloth on her head, which she later removed, prompting the judge to order her removal.
Gholian's lawyer, Amir Raeisian, confirmed the incident and said the hearing was subsequently postponed.
He told the Shargh newspaper that Gholian had agreed to wear a head scarf, "but since the court insisted on a chador, she did not agree and the court hearing was not held."
Gholian is on trial over a complaint from an Iranian state television reporter after Gholian implicated her in coercing the activist to make a forced confession. She activist has accused the reporter of working hand in hand with security officials.
In a letter sent from Evin Prison on July 18, Gholian expressed her readiness to face the court despite earlier statements that she would not participate in the proceedings of "show court of the Islamic republic."
Instead, she said she had no fear of recounting the truth in public and was prepared to defend herself.
It was the second court hearing for Gholian in 10 days.
On July 10, an appeals court in Tehran confirmed a two-year prison sentence handed to the activist for chanting a slogan against Iran's supreme leader shortly after being released from detention.
She was originally arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government.
She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing out harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Mehdi Tahbaz
Return Of 'Morality Police' To Iranian Streets Leaves Women Fearful But Defiant
The return of the so-called morality police to the streets of major Iranian cities has brought back fear and stress for women who choose to ignore the requirement that they wear the hair-covering hijab. But it has also been met with resistance by men and women alike, while lawmakers have questioned the effectiveness of the hard-line approach to enforcing compliance.
Iranians who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Farda said the presence of the morality police -- officially known as "guidance patrols" that usually include male officers and women wearing black chadors -- is not as visible as it was before the patrols were scaled back after nationwide protests first broke out against the hijab law last autumn.
I really don't know where they want to get with this method, but in my opinion, if they want to continue this way, confrontations will start again."-- Male Tehran resident
"Before, when we went on the street, they had a stationary vehicle, or a vehicle that was moving on the street," Leila Mirghaffari, a women's rights activist who lives in Tehran, told Radio Farda on July 17, a day after the return of the morality police was announced. "They haven't yet dared to encroach like before. But they are present, mostly in main squares."
Mirghaffari described the decision to redeploy the morality police, coming after the monthslong protests had largely wound down, as a distraction aimed at creating "fear and terror" among the population.
"It creates mental and emotional problems for us. It's stressful, and it occupies our thoughts and those of our families," Mirghaffari said. "When we want to leave home and come out to the street, at any moment we may travel a route where morality police patrol and are stationed to arrest people."
Nevertheless, Mirghaffari and others suggested, the patrols are largely ineffective and have even given new life to resistance against the authorities' efforts to enforce the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Some Tehran residents who spoke to Radio Farda said that many women simply put on a hijab when they spot the morality police before quickly removing them once out of sight. And in some cases where women have been harassed or threatened by morality police, fellow citizens -- male and female alike -- have pushed back.
Almost immediately after the authorities announced on July 16 that the morality police patrols would resume, residents of the northern city of Rasht took to the streets to protest an attempt to arrest three women for allegedly violating the hijab requirement.
The situation reportedly escalated into clashes between demonstrators and police, who used tear gas to disperse protesters, some of whom were chanting against Iran's clerical establishment.
"I really don't know where they want to get with this method, but in my opinion, if they want to continue this way, confrontations will start again," said a male Tehran resident who requested anonymity while answering questions on WhatsApp.
"Personally, if I see them taking a girl into a van, I will step forward and shout so as not to let them take them. That's how things are, and I think most people now are like me. They don't want the Mahsa incident to happen again and for another innocent girl to be killed."
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating the hijab law, sparked the nationwide protests that lasted months and prompted a crackdown that led to the deaths of more than 500 people. Amini's death became the cause célèbre for thousands of women and men who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law.
Amid the protests, there were reports that the authorities had disbanded the morality police, although other reports indicated that they never really went away in some cities. But the issue also prompted the clerical establishment, which views the hijab as key to its interpretation of Islam, to introduce revisions to the country's Chastity and Hijab Law that would introduce stiffer penalties for noncompliance, including up to three years in prison for repeat offenders.
While the hijab has been compulsory in public for women and girls over the age of 9 since 1981, shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution ushered in the clerical establishment, the requirement is often flouted, particularly in urban areas.
The Chastity and Hijab bill, which is awaiting parliamentary approval, has been fodder for intense debate -- with some lawmakers saying it does not go far enough to make women comply with the hijab requirement and others questioning the effectiveness of forcing women to comply.
Following the announcement that the morality police patrols would resume in many Iranian cities, lawmaker Vali Esmaili, who heads the parliament's social commission, said that the body would unlikely be involved in the effort.
He also said that before resuming the patrols, "we should first look at the state of society to see if such actions have been effective in the past 43 years."
The Chastity and Hijab bill also proposes penalties, including the confiscation of automobiles, against drivers or passengers of vehicles in which women are not in compliance with the hijab requirement.
"When I'm driving, I have to wear a hijab," a woman who resides in Tehran told Radio Farda following the redeployment of the morality police, explaining that she has had her vehicle impounded four times for failing to wear the hijab. "But when I get out and move away from the car, I take off my head scarf. Many times, I just put it in my bag. Sometimes, when I see that the conditions are bad, I keep it around my neck, but I am still without a hijab in the street."
The woman said that she has not personally seen any morality police since they returned to the streets of Tehran. But she has heard eyewitness accounts of the presence of marked morality police vehicles in the northern city of Shahriar, in Tehran Province, where she said most women wear head scarves and those who do not could be seen without a hijab not far from the morality police.
WATCH: Masses of demonstrators are turning out throughout Iran, where some are shouting down police enforcement of strict religious dress codes for women.
"There are the odd ones out who are without a hijab, and they were 100 or 200 meters away from the morality police," she recalled being told of the current situation.
She said that even before the morality police returned to the streets, her experience in dealing with them showed that they were reluctant to enforce the hijab requirement.
"It's pretty clear that they're tired of this matter, but it seems like they have orders from above," she said.
That is far from the norm, according to the activist Mirghaffari, who painted a dark picture of the morality police, whose involvement in human rights violations has led to Western sanctions.
"The morality police are truly violent. They are really repressive. They have no humanity," said Mirghaffari, who added that she has been arrested by the force several times. "The morality police are really trained for savagery and for causing distress to the point that someone like Mahsa Amini could be killed. And they have no fear at all."
Others who spoke to Radio Farda were incredulous that the authorities would reintroduce the morality police amid public frustration over Iran's dire economic situation.
"The issue is not the hijab. The real issue is the terrifying inflation and high prices," said the man who answered questions by WhatsApp. "But they are only fixated on the hijab. They are playing with everyone's nerves, whether man or woman, whether with a hijab or without, they are bothering everyone."
The renewed protests, which included women carrying placards bearing the "We won't go back!" slogan that became popular during anti-hijab demonstrations, suggests that efforts to force women into compliance will be met with continued resistance.
"Look, our girls are fighting and know that there is no way back for us and we are not going back, and our answer to them wanting to forcibly put a hijab on us is, 'No!'" said Mirghaffari. "This is a big step we have taken to reach our other desires and we will never go back."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Mehdi Tahbaz and other Radio Farda correspondents.
Six Iranians Detained For Participating In Mixed-Gender Yoga Class
Officials in Iran's Gilan Province have shut down a yoga club and detained one male instructor and five female participants in the city of Rasht because they were practicing the exercise regime together.
The state-run news agency IRNA reported on July 19 that police launched an investigation after receiving a tip about the operation of a mixed-gender yoga club. The raid was initiated after "discreet" investigations confirmed the report, according to IRNA.
Those arrested have been referred to the judiciary and a case file has been formed against them, the agency reported.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, men and women in Iran have been prohibited from participating in sports activities together, with no official mixed-gender sports clubs existing in the country. Yoga is a legal activity as long as classes are single-sex and the teacher is licensed.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such a mass arrests unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Retirees Protest Living Conditions, Lack Of Pension Increases
Iranian retirees have renewed protests in several major cities across the country, reiterating calls for more social and economic freedoms, as well as regular adjustments to their pensions in line with inflation as the cost of living soars amid international sanctions.
According to reports on social media outlets, the protests took place on July 19 outside the pension fund offices and provincial buildings in cities including Kermanshah, Yazd, Shiraz, Hamedan, Ardabil, Karaj, Qazvin, and Sanandaj.
Images and videos shared online showed protesters holding placards calling for the release of imprisoned trade activists and other political prisoners.
Participants also voiced their frustrations over the failure of the country's leaders to improve living conditions with slogans such as "Incompetent government, shame, shame," "We won't rest until we secure our rights," and "Enough of promises, our tables are empty."
The demonstrations by retirees come after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall of 3,000,000 billion Iranian Rials ($6 billion) and rising debts.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, leading to a surge of protests in several cities. A report from the Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in Iran's poverty rate, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
The protests on July 19 weren't limited to pensioners with a series of separate protests occurring across the country, showing the depth of anger following years of what demonstrators say is negligence and corruption in the public sector.
Disabled individuals demonstrated outside Tehran's city administration building, while teachers rallied in Shiraz, and workers from the Haft Tappeh Sugar Cane Complex held a protest outside the Development and Ancillary Industries Company in Ahvaz.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Warns Against Unloading Iranian Oil From Seized Tanker
Iran would retaliate against any oil company unloading Iranian oil from a seized tanker, the Revolutionary Guards' navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, said on July 20, according to state media. In April, the U.S. confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in a sanctions enforcement operation, according to a maritime security firm. Tangsiri added that Tehran would hold Washington responsible for allowing the unloading of the tanker's content. Sources familiar with the matter who declined to be identified had said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Targets Actresses For Hijab Violations With Psychological Punishments Criticized As 'Insulting'
Afsaneh Bayegan has become the latest actress to be convicted for her public opposition to Iran's mandatory hijab law after being sentenced to two years in prison, as well as mandatory psychological treatment for what the court termed an "anti-family personality disorder."
Bayegan's sentence, handed down on July 19, follows similar punishments given to actresses Azadeh Samadi and Leila Bolukat as the Islamic regime cracks down on dissent over the hijab law following nationwide unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
The recent usage of psychological treatment and other controversial punishments such as being made to wash corpses has outraged rights activists, who accuse the judiciary of disregarding human rights.
Azadeh Samadi's sentence, issued by Tehran's Criminal Court on July 18, stipulates that she must visit psychiatric centers "every two weeks" for treatment for an "anti-social disease," culminating in a "certificate of health" to be presented to authorities, according to Iranian media.
Bolukat was sentenced to a one-year prison term for defying the country's dress code by wearing a hat in place of a hijab.
WATCH: Masses of demonstrators are turning out throughout Iran, where some are shouting down police enforcement of strict religious dress codes for women.
Mehdi Kouhian, from the legal and judicial follow-up committee for the Iranian Cinema House, said Bayegan has to make weekly visits to psychiatric centers for her "anti-family personality disorder" and then "present a health certificate at the end of the treatment period."
Bayegan, a veteran cinema and television actress, wore a hat in public.
Kouhian, a filmmaker and attorney, outlined additional penalties for Bayegan in a tweet, including a requirement to read and summarize a book within two months, a two-year travel ban, and a two-year ban on direct or indirect use of cyberspace. Kouhian criticized the Criminal Court for its use of "disgusting and shocking language."
The Iranian Director's Guild and the Producers' Union reacted to the judgments on July 19 by releasing a joint statement calling the punishments an "insult to the intelligence of all cinema professionals." They also pledged full support to all female Iranian cinema actors and filmmakers affected by such rulings.
These verdicts are causing a backlash on social media and among filmmakers, with the country's actresses increasingly appearing in public without observing the mandatory hijab to show their opposition.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran -- where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- since Amini's death.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Baha'i Educator, Once Imprisoned For Five Years, Taken Into Custody In Iran
Keyvan Rahimian, a member of the Baha'i faith in Iran, has been detained by officers from the Intelligence Ministry and subsequently transferred to Evin Prison.
His daughter, Jina Rahimian, reported the arrest on her Instagram page on July 19, explaining that the intelligence officers had arrived at their Tehran residence and taken her father into custody.
In her post, Rahimian added, "Dad called and said he's in Evin and he's OK."
There was no official information regarding the charges that led to the arrest of Rahimian, who has previously been detained for his role as an educator at the online Baha'i University. He was sentenced in 2011 to a five-year term of punitive imprisonment for his association with the faith. He was released in September 2017.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide. In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protests Spread Over Morality Police Crackdowns
Masses of demonstrators are turning out throughout Iran, where some are shouting down police enforcement of strict religious dress codes for women. The country's so-called morality police have resumed patrols after keeping a low profile amid nationwide outrage following the death of an Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in September 2022 in police custody. She had been charged with not wearing a head scarf, or hijab, properly.
Iranian Women's Rights Official Says Gender Justice No Longer Needed In Policy Plan
Iran has removed gender justice from the country's latest development program, sparking an outcry among activists who say the Islamic regime continues to marginalize women's rights even as widespread unrest over their suppression rocks the country.
The vice president for women and family affairs, Ensieh Khazali, said in an interview with the Tehran-based ISNA state news agency on July 18 that “the Iranian government had deemed gender justice as already implemented and, therefore, unnecessary to be included in the upcoming program.”
The Islamic leadership's development plan, now in its seventh edition, previously mentioned protecting the "well-being of families and integrity along with women's social, political, and economic empowerment and aimed at creating a balance among the multiple roles played by women to help with their effectiveness in the family and society."
Despite the stated policy, Iran's ranking in the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report placed the country 143rd out of 146 countries.
The annual report by the World Economic Forum measures equality between men and women using a variety of indicators, from access to education and public health to participation in economic and political affairs.
Khazali disputed the ranking claiming the statistics are flawed.
But women's rights activists have pointed to it as evidence of their claims during recent nationwide protests that fundamental amendments to the country's constitution to guarantee equal rights and diversity are needed.
They have also called for the implementation of a proposed Women's Legal Bill to ensure an "accurate and concise reflection of women's struggles and demands throughout history" and in future legal regulations, such as any new constitution that may be drawn up.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack while witnesses and her family say it was the result of being beaten by police, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thousands Of Iranians Sign Petition Chiding Authorities For Treatment Of Teachers
Thousands of Iranians, including active and retired teachers and cultural figures, have added their signatures to an online petition critical of the government and calling for the release of scores of educators who have been imprisoned in recent months for their support of protesters demanding more freedoms.
The campaign, initiated by cultural figures across the country, is characterized as a "civil action" and a "small yet vital step" toward liberating the more than 230 teachers and their union activists to have been detained by security agents .
It said that as of July 17, more than 13,000 signatures had been received and that several teachers union associations, including those from Tehran, Markazi, North Khorasan, Kurdistan, and Islamshahr, have voiced their support for the campaign as well.
According to the campaign's official statement, the government's engagement with educators has been marked by "violence and oppressive measures."
It criticizes prison sentences handed to protesting teachers in various provinces, and chides the government for initiating legal proceedings that have resulted in dismissals, forced retirements, and expulsions for hundreds more teachers nationwide.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures. Universities and other educational and cultural centers have been the sites for many of the protests.
The campaign initially started with 1,200 teachers penning a letter to the head of the judiciary calling for the immediate release of imprisoned teachers and trade union activists and demanded an end to the security confrontations with teachers.
When the judiciary and the presidential office reportedly declined to acknowledge the letter, the campaign was widened by taking it public.
According to activists, more than 11 teacher trade union rights leaders, including notable figures such as Esmail Abdi, Rasol Badaghi, Farzaneh Nazaranpour, and Jafar Ebrahimi, are currently serving prison sentences or under temporary arrest.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Nyusha Qurbani Reportedly Taken From Stage By Security Agents
Witnesses said Iranian singer Nyusha Qurbani was taken from the stage by plainclothed security agents while performing with her chamber music group Ataq Band on July 17. Several social media users reported the incident and said her whereabouts are still unknown. There was no official comment from authorities, and no further details were immediately available. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Institute Shut For Including Protests, Critical Poems In Exam
The Gaj educational institute, a provider of supplemental educational materials and university entrance exam books in Iran, has been shut down after reports that one of its exams being used by schools included mentions of protests that have rocked the country and poems critical of the regime.
Ahmad Mahmodzadeh, the head of the Nongovernmental Schools Organization, disclosed in a television program on July 17 that the institute had set exam questions with an apparent pro-protest bias, leading to its closure.
Mahmodzadeh didn't give details on the questions that appeared on the exam, but he added that the education minister has issued a directive calling for a cessation of all advertisements for the Gaj institute across all media.
However, in December, the Farhikhtegan newspaper claimed that the institute had selected what it called "targeted and dark" poems to use in a literature exam.
The newspaper cited the use of verses by Mohammad Farrokhi Yazdi, a noted dissident poet and journalist from the era of the Persian Constitutional Revolution era, in its criticism. One excerpt from a poem included in the exam read: "The bloodshed of Zahhak in this kingdom has surged; Where is Kaveh who would raise leather on a stick as a purge?"
Zahhak is an infamous king in Persian mythology, depicted with two snakes on his shoulders that fed on human brains. Often referenced in contemporary Iranian discourse, Zahhak symbolizes despotism and is a rallying point for rebellion and Kaveh the blacksmith is a legendary figure in Iranian mythology known for leading a revolt against this tyrannical ruler.
Amid an escalation of nationwide protests following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest.
The Gaj institute, which has a rich history of producing educational materials ranging from preschool to university entrance exam levels, also ran preparatory tests for students in addition to its publishing activities.
The shutdown of such a significant private institution coincides with the government's shuttering of some businesses that have expressed support for the protesters, particularly those supporting strikes.
In a similar crackdown last December, the prominent Cheshmeh Publications bookstore in Tehran was closed by judicial order.
Restrictions have also been tightened at other educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for participating in protests.
As the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death approaches, the government has stepped up its crackdown on women's and girls' right to freedom of dress, officially resuming morality police patrols from July 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protests Erupt In Northern Iran Amid Attempts To Enforce Hijab Rules
Protests have erupted in the northern Iranian city of Rasht following an attempt by government officials to arrest three women over violations of mandatory hijab rules amid reports that the country's leadership has ordered the resumption of so-called “morality police” patrols.
Reports suggest that the situation escalated late on July 16 when some sections of the crowd began chanting "Death to [Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei" after the officials tried to apprehend the women for dress code infractions. Plainclothes individuals attempted to disperse the crowd using tear gas, leading to clashes between the group and the officials.
The same evening, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic's law enforcement announced the deployment of vehicle and foot patrols to combat what he referred to as "improper" hijab usage. He warned that those who continue to defy norms with the dress would be confronted.
The morality police patrols were suspended following months of unrest sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. Amini's family has said she had no history of health problems and was beaten during her detention.
The return of the patrols has been met with anger, especially in light of recent citizens' reports on social media of an increase in vans carrying morality patrol officers in the streets, particularly in large cities. The morality patrols have been sharply criticized by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and some Western allies for their role in suppressing women and violating human rights.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Amini's death breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
Many women across the country have openly challenged the mandatory head scarf law, with many appearing in public without their hijab, or defiantly taking it off in protest.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
