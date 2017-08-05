Iranian President To Take Oath For Second Term

Iranian President Hassan Rohani will take the oath of office for his second term at a lavish ceremony in Tehran.

Rohani will take the oath in the Iranian parliament building on August 5, the final phase of his installment after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally endorsed him on August 3.

Rohani will read out the oath and sign it, before addressing the assembled lawmakers and dignitaries.

Guests from more than 100 countries are expected, a significant achievement for Iran, which has been largely isolated since the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Under Iranian law, Rohani will have two weeks to submit his cabinet to parliament for approval.

Rohani was first elected in 2013. He won reelection on May 19 with 57 percent of the vote over conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi.

Based on reporting by TASS and dpa