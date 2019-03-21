Iranian President Calls For End To Political Infighting, Unity Against Enemies

Iran's president called for an end to infighting among the country's political factions and said they should unite against foreign enemies



Hassan Rohani made the comments in a speech broadcast on state TV on March 21, on the eve of the Persian New Year holiday, Norouz.



Rohani has been under pressure from hardliners following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.



Rohani had backed the deal, which was controversial within some factions inside Iran.



The Iraninan leader defended his leadership record, blaming the country's economic problems on U.S. sanctions.



In a separate New Year's speech, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country had successfully resisted "unprecedented, strong" U.S. sanctions, and he called on the government to boost industrial production to help the economy.



Based on reporting by Reuters

