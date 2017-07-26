Rohani: Iran Will Respond To New U.S. Sanctions
Iranian President Hassan Rohani said at a cabinet meeting on July 26 that his country will respond if the United States enacts a new sanctions bill. The new legislation, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on July 25, would impose mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. The bill requires a vote by the Senate and endorsement by U.S. President Donald Trump to become law. (Reuters)