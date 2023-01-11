Iran
Another Iranian Protester Condemned To Death Amid Claim Of Coerced Confession
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an accused protester to death on charges of apostasy and insulting the Koran, the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The defendant, Javad Ruhi, 35, was reportedly arrested for participating in ongoing nationwide protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11.
The Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was also accused of "burning and destroying public property" and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the top justice official in Mazandaran Province, said Ruhi did not retain a lawyer and a public defender was appointed for him by the court.
But civil activists and sources close to Ruhi's family deny that claim and say he was not allowed to have a lawyer during the interrogation process.
HRANA quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of torture and otherwise forcibly extracting false confessions.
The source close to Ruhi's family said the only documents in the case that led to the death sentence were forced confessions.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to the Koran.
But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, but the court identified it as Javad Ruhi."
The same court recently sentenced to death two teenagers also arrested during demonstrations, Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan, for allegedly helping organize and lead a September 21 rally in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Rights groups have also expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Iranian-German dual national Jamshid Sharmahd.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
The Farda Briefing: Khamenei Doubles Down On Repression
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a tough response to the months-long protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, accusing street demonstrators who set fire to trash cans of "treason without any doubt" and calling on "the responsible bodies to deal with treason seriously and justly."
Under Islamic laws enforced in Iran, treason is punishable by death.
"They wanted to destroy our strength. Our security. Security is one of the strengths of our country, " Khamenei said, according to a transcript of his January 9 speech posted on his website.
The Iranian leader made the comments two days after appointing Ahmadreza Radan -- blacklisted by the United States for his role in the violent crackdown on mass protests that erupted following the disputed result of the 2009 presidential election -- as the country's police chief.
In his official statement, Khamenei urged Radan -- who is also known for his harsh stance against women, like Amini, who have been accused of violating the country's hijab law -- to protect "security" and improve the police's "capabilities."
Why It Matters: Khamenei's comments appear to signal that Tehran will continue to harshly punish those arrested in connection with the antiestablishment protests, despite criticism and anger inside the country and international condemnation, including by White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, who said Tehran will be held accountable for the abuses.
What's Next: Iran has already executed four people in connection with the protests, including two young men who were hanged last weekend after being convicted of killing a member of the Basij militia. Critics have blasted Iran's legal process, during which the accused were denied access to legal counsel of their choice, and which led the New York-Based Center for Human Rights in Iran to describe their executions as lynchings.
Three other Iranians were sentenced to death on January 9, and rights groups have warned that many more could ultimately face the death penalty.
Stories You Might Have Missed
As one of Iran's largest dam projects nears completion, archaeologists and environmentalists are warning that the Chinese-financed Chamshir Dam will be yet another towering example of the country's destructive history of water mismanagement. While the authorities see the project as an answer to electricity and water shortages in southwestern Iran, critics say the dam is a cultural and environmental threat and will turn agricultural lands into a salty dust bowl.
Iranian women and the movement they launched under the banner of "Women, Life, Freedom" following Amini's death in custody has been awarded the prestigious Simone De Beauvoir Prize for Women's Freedom. The prize recognizes the work and actions of individuals who contribute to the freedom of women around the world.
What We're Watching
The United States has said the Islamic republic may be "contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by providing Russia with drones to use in its unprovoked war. By selling kamikaze and combat drones, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on January 9, Iran has chosen "to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes."
What's Next: The comments could signal Washington's intention to increase pressure on Tehran over its sale of military drones to Russia and to sanction additional Iranian entities involved in the country's production of drones.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
We also invite you to check out the improved Farda website in English and its dedicated Twitter account, which showcase all of our compelling journalism from Iran.
Imprisoned Lawyer Nili Won't Attend Court Hearing To Protest Iranian Crackdown
Imprisoned Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili says he will not attend his Islamic Revolutionary Court hearing to protest against the widespread violation of the rights of those detained in the recent unrest.
Nili was arrested on November 7 while he was at the airport on his way to pursue legal affairs related to the protests in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan. He was taken to Evin prison and subsequently Iran's judiciary announced that a previous four-year prison sentence of his would be implemented.
In a short note from prison, Nili said that Iranians have the right to a fair trial and that "the day of accountability for the leaders and perpetrators of constitutional rights violations is near."
Nili is one of more than 40 lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- who have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers have been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, the CHRI said in a news release.
Meanwhile, detainees continue to be forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, CHRI said.
“Due process in line with internationally recognized standards hasn’t existed in the Islamic republic for decades,” Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said. “Yet there are still lawyers in the country who try to squeeze out any form of defense they can for their clients, or advocate for them publicly, which is why the Islamic republic is jailing them.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belgium Summons Iranian Ambassador After Aid Worker Sentenced To 40-Year Prison Term
A Belgian aid worker in Iran has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for "espionage," prompting Brussels -- which has called the charge "fabricated" -- to summon the Iranian ambassador to the European nation.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency said 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele had been found guilty of "espionage against the Islamic republic for the benefit of the foreign intelligence service, cooperation with the hostile American government against the Islamic republic, professional currency smuggling in the amount of $500,000, and money laundering of the same amount."
The judiciary has yet to provide any evidence to back up the verdict.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said in a tweet that "Iran has provided no official information regarding the charges against Olivier Vandecasteele or his trial."
"Belgium continues to condemn this arbitrary detention and is doing everything possible to put an end to it and to improve the conditions of his detention," she said in announcing that Tehran's ambassador to Brussels would be summoned in the coming hours.
Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has said the case was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi last year.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 temporarily suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Assadi to be returned to Tehran. A final ruling on the treaty is expected by mid-March.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the length of the prison sentence.
Iranian Revolutionary Ghadyani Decries 'State Killings' Of Protesters Under 'Bloodthirsty' Leadership
A prominent Islamic revolutionary turned dissident, Abolfazl Ghadyani, has called the execution of protesters amid months of unrest in Iran “state killing” and warned that Iran's most senior political and religious leader sinks deeper with each execution.
In an open letter published on January 10, Ghadyani called Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "a tyrannical, autocratic, power-loving and bloodthirsty ruler" who wants to overcome the fear of losing his power by issuing orders to kill protesters.
The public statement by Ghadyani, who lives in Iran, followed the execution of two protesters, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karmi, who were hanged in prison on January 7.
In the face of steady protests around the country since 23-year-old student Mahsa Amini's death in custody for a dress-code offense in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
On January 9, Khamenei signaled in a televised speech that the theocratic regime has no intention of softening its position, saying those who "set fire to public places have no doubt committed treason."
Under Iran's Islamic laws put in place since the 1979 revolution, treason is punishable by death.
So far, at least 17 protesters have been condemned to death.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The European Union along with the respective German, French, Norwegian, and Danish governments lodged protests with Iran after the weekend executions.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the executions and the subsequent death verdicts, saying, "We join with partners around the world calling for an immediate cessation of these abuses. Iran will be held accountable."
Ghadyani, 77, is a senior member of a reformist party called the Mojahedin of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Organization.
A harsh critic of Khamenei, Ghadyani has been summoned repeatedly and imprisoned by Iranian authorities. He has published multiple letters and notes critical of Khamenei in recent years.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have joined almost daily protests since Amini's death in September calling for authorities to respect their human rights and women's rights.
Many have blamed Khamenei for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have cracked down brutally on public expressions of frustration.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced To Five Years, Faces More Charges
Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hasemi Rafsanjani, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Tehran and faces further charges for her activism and comments slamming authorities for their brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Hashemi's lawyer, Neda Shams, wrote on Twitter on January 9 that "the verdict is not final."
"My client is still in prison and there are other cases against her," she added.
Shams did not give any details on the charges Hashemi was sentenced for, nor on the cases still outstanding against her.
Hashemi, a former lawmaker and women’s rights advocate whose father was one of the founding fathers of the clerical establishment, was arrested in September and the hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on September 27 that she was arrested by security forces in east Tehran for “inciting riots.”
Before her arrest, Hashemi had said that authorities were referring to the protests over Amini's death while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law as “riots” and “sedition” in order to suppress them.
She also said the demands raised in the protests -- for more freedoms and rights -- are different from recent demonstrations that have focused on the deteriorating economy, which has been crushed by crippling U.S. sanctions.
Since then, the protests have continued nationwide in what some analysts say is the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities have responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Hashemi has been highly critical of the government in the past, including on the popular app Clubhouse where her appearances have attracted thousands of listeners. During the 2020 presidential vote, which brought hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to power, she was among those calling for a boycott.
Hashemi has been arrested and jailed several times in the past, including briefly in the 2009 crackdown on mass protests over the disputed presidential vote in which widescale corruption was alleged by the opposition.
In 2012, she was given a six-month jail term for "spreading propaganda against the system.”
Iran 'Weaponizing' Death Penalty To Frighten Public, Says UN
Tehran is weaponizing the death penalty to punish individuals taking part in protests in order to strike fear into the Iranian population and stamp out dissent, the UN human rights chief said on January 10. "The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights -- such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations -- amounts to state sanctioned killing," Volker Turk said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
U.S. Says Iran May Be 'Contributing' To War Crimes In Ukraine
The United States said on January 9 that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes." While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. National-security adviser Jake Sullivan made the statement as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Lawyer Charged After Reporting Client Was Tortured
An Iranian lawyer who reported on the torture of his client by security agents has been charged for saying so publicly.
The activist HRANA news agency reported on January 8 that Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani was released on bail after being summoned to a court in Karaj to hear the charges against him.
HRANA quoted an informed source as saying the Karaj prosecutor's complaint against the lawyer is because he said his client, Mohammad Hosseini, was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Mohammad Hosseini was arrested for his part in nationwide protests triggered by the death while in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Hosseini was hanged in prison on January 7 on charges of "waging war against God."
Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting Mohammad Hosseini told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession that he played a role in the killing of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he was unconscious and they injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
The case against Hosseini was rushed through three hearings within six days before the death sentence was handed down.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the same case was Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Last week, the Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi, and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident. Both were hanged in prison on January 7.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Protester Executions
Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin on January 9 in protest of Tehran's bloody crackdown on demonstrations and the latest executions of anti-government protesters, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock told reporters the Iranian envoy had been called to her ministry "to make unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, the oppression, and the terrorizing of its own population as well as the most recent two executions will not remain without consequence." The executions have sparked global outrage and new Western sanctions against Tehran.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests, Drawing Condemnation From Western Governments
Three more Iranian protesters have been sentenced to death, bringing to 17 the number of people condemned to such a penalty in connection with protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Yaghob Kordsofla were sentenced for "waging war against God"in their alleged role in the deaths of three Basij militia members during protests in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said on January 9.
Iranian professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, another of the accused in the case, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the charge of "assisting in waging war against God."
Nasr-Azadani had faced the possibility of a death sentence. His case has provoked a strong reaction from the international soccer community, including an announcement from the global professional soccer players union FIFPRO that it was "shocked and sickened" by the the player facing such a punishment for campaigning for women's rights and basic freedoms in his own country.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohamad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
In the early hours of January 9, following a report of the imminent execution of Ghobadlou and Broghani, hundreds gathered in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj chanting anti-government slogans.
The protests, highlighted by women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support, are seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The German, French, Norwegian, and Danish governments lodged protests with Iran after the executions over the weekend.
The executions of Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mahdi Karam by hanging was a use of the death penalty as a tool of oppression, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"This is appalling. We call on Iran to cease carrying out death sentences and release those who have been unlawfully detained immediately," Scholz said on Twitter.
After the executions on January 7, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned the Iranian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry. The French, Danish, and Norwegian foreign ministries also summoned Tehran's ambassadors, as did the European Union. The EU's External Action Service (EEAS) said the EU and its member states were united in their reaction against Tehran's actions.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the latest executions and death sentences and said the United States stands with other countries demanding an "immediate cessation" of the death sentences.
Sullivan said the U.S. condemned the executions of Karami and Hosseini and the additional executions announced on January 9.
"We join with partners around the world calling for an immediate cessation of these abuses. Iran will be held accountable," Sullivan said on Twitter.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian, Iranian Women Win Swedish Rights Prize
Three women from Ukraine, Iran, and Turkey have won Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize in 2023 for championing women's rights and freedoms. Marta Chumalo of Ukraine, Iran's Narges Mohammadi, and Eren Keskin of Turkey were honored for "their efforts in the fight to secure women's freedom, in an age when human rights are threatened by war, violence and oppression," the Olof Palme Memorial Fund said in a statement. An award ceremony will be held in Stockholm on February 1.
Germany Garages Searched In Suspected Chemical Attack Plot By Two Iranian Brothers
German investigators on January 9 searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals. The 32-year-old suspect and his 25-year-old brother were detained late on January 7 in Castrop-Rauxel, in western Germany, following a tip from U.S. security officials. Authorities say the men are suspected of planning a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which at least one of them had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pope Denounces Iran Death Penalty Following Protests
Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments on January 9 in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican. “The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance,” he said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests
Iran has sentenced to death three people accused of killing three members of the security forces during the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on January 9. The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with the more than three months of protests. Four of those convicted have been executed, and two others are on death row after their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iranian Environmentalists, Archaeologists Warn New Dam Project Will Become Pillar Of Salt
As the finishing touches are put on Iran's latest major dam project, environmentalists and archaeologists are warning that it could spell the end for an area in the country's southwest fed by the diminishing waters of the Zohreh River.
The Chamshir Dam, the country's latest massive hydropower venture, is set to go on stream in March. But as the clock winds down, critics are making a desperate bid to stop the project, warning that it will turn agricultural lands into a salty wasteland and flood newly discovered archaeological sites.
The Zohreh River, which will fill the dam's reservoir, is not what it was in the 1960s, when authorities first had designs to harness its power to produce electricity and boost irrigation in impoverished Khuzestan Province and other areas of southwestern Iran.
In recent years, seasonal droughts have at times reduced the brackish waters of the river to a trickle as it winds its way to the Persian Gulf, endangering flood-dependent flora and wildlife and contributing to water shortages that have sparked angry protests in Khuzestan.
The massive dam and adjacent hydroelectric plant, financed through a high-interest, $244 million loan from China, has been erected on the western edge of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, and will cut off downriver Khuzestan from the natural flow of the already stressed Zohreh River to fill its reservoir.
The dam's operator has said that the reservoir will hold 2.3 billion cubic meters of water and generate 482 megawatts of hydroelectric power a year, while the authorities have sold it as a way to quench farmers' thirst for dependable water supplies to boost agricultural output.
But residents of the region, which sits on an extensive bed of gypsum and salt known as the Gachsaran Formation, do not have to look far to see the destruction wrought by the government's previous failures to manage scarce water supplies despite grand promises.
The Gotvand Dam, constructed in the 1990s and located just 250 kilometers northwest of the Chamshir project, was situated next to a large salt dome. Despite warnings, the project went ahead and ultimately left the authorities dealing with a brine-filled reservoir.
And in 2021, angry protesters who took to the streets of Khuzestan and neighboring Isfahan Province pointed to the Chadegan Dam, located 250 kilometers north of the Chamshir Dam, and other large-scale projects from the 1970s as the source of their water woes.
WATCH: Water shortages in the Iranian province of Isfahan led to mass protests in November 2021 and a brutal government response. Farmers in the province say the situation still has not improved and accuse officials of gross mismanagement.
Flood Of Criticism
Nomads have roamed the area surrounding the Chamshir project since the Sassanid Empire, the last Persian imperial dynasty before the Muslim conquest of the mid-seventh century.
More than 140 ancient sites from the Sassanid and Islamic eras lie in the basin destined to become a reservoir, 124 of them newly discovered. But with precious little time to excavate the sites, archaeologists fear that vital pieces of the country's history will soon be drowned and that modern-day nomads will be forced out.
For their part, environmentalists have strongly objected to the project, saying that aside from salt deposits the reservoir is also set on capped oil wells. They have called for it to be halted immediately until further impact studies can be conducted.
The dam's operators have downplayed the criticism and stressed the importance of pooling precious water supplies. They have also argued that concerns about high salinity are unfounded because salt deposits are buried hundreds of meters below the surface.
Mahmud Muharniya, the dam's manager, said in a December press conference that "there is no evidence of the presence of salt on the surface" and that comparisons to other controversial projects are misguided. Muharniya also said that the reservoir will be filled with waters from the winter flood season, which he said lessens the salinity of the Zohreh River and will provide higher-quality water.
Study In Open Opposition
But those arguments have done little to assuage critics' concerns, as evidenced by videos, petitions, and open letters penned by researchers and environmental authorities.
Hossein Akhani, a prominent botanist who has studied Iran's salt-imbued landscapes for decades, took to Instagram as early as 2021 to show that high salinity had already taken its toll on plant life near the new dam project.
"Your dam was so salty that it was revealed after only two days of visits," Akhani wrote in comments to a video he posted showing dead and damaged trees. "You can continue to trick ignorant officials with false claims, but the truth doesn't hide."
More recently, university professors and environmental experts have pushed back with a petition signed by more than 23,000 people declaring the Chamshir Dam a "danger," due to faults in the reservoir bed and the existence of 11 oil wells in and around the reservoir. The authors of the petition, including Akhani, also said that halting the flow of winter flood waters will disrupt the natural process of desalination and soil fertilization, and will create a dust bowl.
Other academics have listed other negatives, including the disruption of nomadic lifestyles, the dependence on Chinese investment, the loss of trust in the government, and the continuation of a flawed "American" idea of progress that began with large-scale development projects decades before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In an interview in late December with the Tehran-based Payam-e Ma newspaper, Mehdi Hajikazem, the civil affairs manager of Chamshir Dam, dismissed the concerns. Hajikazem said that research regarding the project was "open to everyone" and that academics who took his office up on its offer to study it came away convinced that the dam poses no threat.
"It is not my responsibility to decide whether to stop [the project]," Hajikazem said, accusing critics of simply being against the construction of dams under any conditions. "But as a patriotic Iranian, I say that this dam is really necessary."
Amid Iran Protests, Four Sentenced To Jail Over Strike Call
Iran's judiciary announced on January 8 jail terms of up to 10 years for people who called for strikes following months of anti-government protests. It's the first time the judiciary has announced prison sentences for such incitement during the nationwide protests, triggered by the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The judiciary's Mizan Online news website said the four defendants received between one and 10 years in prison. They were not identified and may still appeal the verdicts.
- By dpa
Protests Planned In Iran To Mark Third Anniversary Of Plane Downing
Iranian opposition groups have called for countrywide demonstrations to mark the third anniversary on January 8 of the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by antiaircraft fire shortly after takeoff from Tehran. To this day, activists and victims' families accuse the government in Tehran of a cover-up of the military action, in which all 176 people aboard the plane died. The victims were from Ukraine and Iran, as well as from Canada, Afghanistan, Britain, and Sweden. Protests were to be held at various locations, including universities and subway stations in Tehran.
- By RFE/RL
Germany Arrests Two Iranian Brothers On Charges Of Planning Chemical Attack
Germany has arrested two Iranian brothers on charges of planning an attack using lethal toxins, prosecutors say.
The two men, aged 32 and 25, allegedly sought to use cyanide and ricin "in order to kill an indefinite number of people," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on January 8.
The brothers, whose names were not released, were motivated by Islamic extremism, prosecutors said. They did not appear to be acting on behalf of the Iranian state, an unnamed German security official told dpa.
Police wearing protective suits against a potential chemical hazard detained the men during an early morning raid of their home in Castrop-Rauxel in western Germany.
Investigators did not uncover any traces of the toxic substances during an initial search of the premises, German prosecutors said.
It wasn't immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspects had picked a specific target.
Initial reports said the older brother, who allegedly supports a Sunni extremist group, was the architect of the plan and had received some help from his younger brother. Sunnis are a religious minority in Iran.
The two men will be charged with "conspiracy" to commit murder, a crime which could carry a prison sentence of between "three to 15 years," prosecutors said.
"Our security forces take every suggestion of Islamist terror threats very seriously and act accordingly," federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.
Germany has been targeted in recent years by several Islamist attacks, including a 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market that killed 12 people and left dozens injured.
German officials said they had been tipped off to the plot by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The FBI allegedly infiltrated a Telegram chat group where the two suspects "asked about bomb construction plans and later about toxins,"according to a report by Spiegel weekly.
In 2018, a Tunisian man and his wife were arrested on suspicion of planning a chemical attack in Germany.
The two, who sympathized with the Islamic State group, were found in possession of 84 milligrams of ricin in their Cologne apartment.
They were both handed long prison terms.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Iran's Leader Appoints Hard-Line Police Chief Blacklisted By U.S. For Rights Abuses
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Ahmad Reza Radan as the country's new police chief. Radan replaced outgoing Hossein Ashtari after his eight-year term of service ended, state media reported. Radan, who served as acting commander of police from 2008-2014, is known for his violent crackdown on the 2009 mass protests over a disputed presidential election. He also imposed tough measures against women who don't fully observe the hijab law. The United States placed Radan on its human rights sanctions list in 2010, citing his role in suppressing the 2009 protests, including the beatings, killings,and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators. Radan has been also blacklisted by the EU over rights abuses. Radan had been in charge of a police research center. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Condemns Executions In Iran Of Two More Men In Connection With Protests
The United States has joined the European Union in condemning the execution of two men in Iran on January 7 after they were found guilty of killing a member of the Basij force during antiestablishment protests.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned "in the strongest terms" what he called the "sham trials & execution" of the two men for killing the paramilitary force member in November.
"These executions are a key component of the regime's effort to suppress protests. We continue to work with partners to pursue accountability for Iran's brutal crackdown," Price said on Twitter.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said earlier that the EU was "appalled" by the executions.
"This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities' violent repression of civilian demonstrations," Borrell's spokesperson said. "The European Union calls once again on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the strongly condemnable practice of imposing and carrying out death sentences against protesters."
Iran's judicial news agency Mizan Online announced the executions of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini by hanging. It described them as "the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian" during protests in Karaj near the Iranian capital.
Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death in early December. The Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, accusing them of killing Ajamian on November 3.
Prosecutors had said the 27-year-old Ajamian was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been attending a memorial for Hadis Najafi, who was killed in the protests in September.
Karami and Hosseini had denied the charges against them and said they had been tortured in prison.
The two men did not have access to legal counsel of their choice.
Tehran-based lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghasi quoted Karami’s father as saying the family had been able to meet him "for the last time."
Aghasi had said that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners had the right to choose their legal representation.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client had been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Amnesty International has said the trials "bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding."
"These men weren't executed after a judicial process, they were lynched," Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center For Human Rights In Iran, said in a statement on January 7.
"The Islamic republic is using executions and lethal force against street protesters to instill terror in the hearts of the population to crush the Iranian people's hopes and calls for change," he added.
Four people have been executed in connection with the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Two men were hanged in December amid global outrage.
Iran has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown, killing nearly 500 people, including minors. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says more than 500 executions were carried out in Iran in 2022.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iranian Sentenced To Death For Protests Launches Hunger Strike
Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an Iranian protester who has been sentenced to death, has launched a hunger strike after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client has been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Lawyer Mohammad Aghasi said earlier this week that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose their legal representation.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Karami, of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration.
All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five people were handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.
The Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for three of the defendants were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for weeks that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says more than 500 executions were carried out in Iran in 2022.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Six Individuals Tied To Iranian Drone Production
The United States has issued new sanctions targeting six individuals linked to Iranian drone manufacturer Quds Aviation Industries, a key defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on January 6.
The sanctions apply to “executives and board members” of the company, which the department said transferred drones “for use in Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.”
Drones have been used since October to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including electrical power stations, causing widespread power outages as cold weather sets in.
The Treasury Department said that Quds Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, changed its name to Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries in mid-2020 to evade sanctions.
“Iran has now become Russia’s top military backer,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Iran must cease its support for Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States “will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”
The latest sanctions follow a round imposed in November on Iranian-based Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, which the United States also accused of being involved in the production of drones transferred to Russia.
After those sanctions were announced, Iran’s foreign minister acknowledged that his country has supplied Russia with drones but said they were transferred before Moscow invaded Ukraine more than 10 months ago.
Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in December at a UN Security Council meeting that Iranian-made drones were not transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. He said reports to the contrary were part of a “misinformation campaign” to divert attention from Western states transferring weaponry to Ukraine in order to prolong the conflict.
The United States, however, said in December that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia during the summer.
Yellen said the Kremlin’s reliance on “suppliers of last resort” like Iran shows Russia’s desperation “in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains.”
The sanctions announced on January 6 by the Treasury Department also blacklisted the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), which oversees the country’s ballistic missile programs. AIO was sanctioned by the United States in 2005.
The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibit their access to global financial markets, and bar people based in the United States from dealing with them.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Sentences 22-Year-Old Protester To Death, Rights Group Says
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced a 22-year-old protester to death on charges of "corruption on Earth" as the country's judiciary continues to hand out harsh sentences to those associated with the unrest that has followed the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that Mansur Dehmardeh was arrested on October 3 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by Amini's death and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
The group says Dehmardeh, who is physically disabled, told the judge in court that he only threw three stones during the demonstrations and set fire to a tire. He says he was tortured -- including having his nose broken and teeth knocked out -- for 10 days while being held in a Zahedan Intelligence Department detention center.
Dehmardeh is currently being held in Zahedan Central Prison and prison authorities have prevented him from phoning or meeting with family members.
Convictions on charges such as "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God" are punishable by death according to Islamic Shari'a law and have been used by Iran's judiciary to help the government quell the nationwide protests.
Dehmardeh is among the scores of people arrested by security forces in a brutal crackdown following anti-government protests in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which is home to the country's Baluch minority.
The Baluch Activists Campaign reported that, in recent days, hundreds of Baluchi citizens have been arrested in Zahedan. Many of them did not have identification documents and reportedly were forcibly deported from the country to Afghanistan.
Forced deportation in Iran is usually applied to foreign nationals, mainly Afghan citizens, who enter Iran without obtaining a visa and without permission.
However, thousands of undocumented Iranians live in different cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province. Because they lack national identity papers, they are deprived of many basic rights.
Some internal sources estimate this number to be more than 100,000 people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Arrests Journalist Mehdi Beyk, Who Interviewed Families Of Detained Protesters
Mehdi Beyk, the head of the political department of the reformist daily Etemad, has been arrested in Tehran, adding to the dozens of media members taken into custody by authorities amid months of unrest in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained by the notorious morality police.
Beyk was arrested by the Intelligence Ministry on January 5 and his mobile phone, notebook, and personal belongings were seized, his wife said on Twitter.
Beyk is the third journalist arrested in the past few days. Shargh reporter Milad Alavi was arrested over the weekend, while journalist Mehdi Ghadimi was reportedly detained on January 1.
The charges against them are not clear. Beyk had interviewed the families of several of those arrested in antiestablishment protests -- including detainees facing the death sentence -- in recent weeks.
Numerous journalists have been arrested in past weeks amid Iran’s crackdown on unrest triggered by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police.
Shargh published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in New York, more than 80 media workers have been arrested during the protests.
They include Shargh journalist Niloofar Hamedi and Hammihan reporter Elahe Mohammadi, who helped break the story about Amini.
The intelligence service recently described the women as foreign agents, accusations their newspapers deny.
At least two photojournalists, Ahmad Halabisaz and Yalda Moaiery, were also arrested while covering the protests in Tehran in September. Both were released on bail.
Halabisaz later said on Instagram that he had been sentenced to five years in prison and banned from working as a journalist for two years.
Moaiery said on Instagram on January 6 that she has been sentenced to six years in prison as well as community work. She also said that she has been banned from using a cellphone, being on social media, and travelling abroad for two years.
The CPJ has called on Iran to release all journalists behind bar in the country.
Last month, it listed Iran as the worst jailer of journalists in the world, followed by China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus.
With reporting by dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Crimean Property Prices Crash As Ukraine War Hits Home2
Ukrainian Artillery Crews In Fight For Bakhmut Engaged In Drone 'Electronic Warfare'3
Marders, Leopards, Abrams, Bradleys: What's All This New Western Weaponry Being Sent (Or Not Sent) To Ukraine?4
How Viktor Orban Tried To Numb 10 Million Hungarians To Putin's War Next Door5
Vengeance From Above: Ukraine's Aging Helicopters Punish Russian Positions6
After Andrew Tate's Arrest, Romanian Police Cite The 'Lover Boy' Tactic. That's Just One Way Traffickers Trick Women.7
Ethnic Kazakh In Xinjiang Sends 'Extremely Rare' SOS In Bid To Escape Arrest, China8
Top Ukrainian Security Official Sees Signs That Russia Intends To Escalate War9
Coming Apart At The Seams? For Russia's Ethnic Minorities, Ukraine War Is A Chance To Press For Independence From Moscow10
Ukraine Claims Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 111,000
Subscribe