Iran, Russia Hold Naval Drills Amid US Military Build Up In Arabian Sea

Iran and Russia launched joint naval drills in Iran’s southern waters on February 19, as the United States continues expanding its military presence in the Arabian Sea.

The drills are taking place primarily in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the northern Indian Ocean. Known as the Maritime Security Belt, the annual exercises have been held since 2019 and have typically included China, though Beijing does not appear to be involved in the current drills.

Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hassan Maqsudlu told reporters that one purpose of the drills is to “prevent any unilateral action in the region,” in what appeared to be an implicit reference to the US military buildup.

Joint Iranian-Russian Drills

The Iranian and Russian navies carried out aerial imaging drills and practiced tactical formations and maneuvering as part of the exercise, according to Iranian media reports.

The drills also included offensive formation scenarios aimed at improving tactical coordination, strengthening joint command and control, and rehearsing rapid response in operational conditions, with units practicing combined deployment and maneuver techniques.

Participating forces included units from the Iranian navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy -- such as warships, missile boats, helicopters, special operations teams, and fast-attack craft -- alongside a Russian corvette Stoikiy and Iranian air force fighter jets.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which held naval drills of its own in the Strait of Hormuz on February 16–17, is expected to be formally designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union this week. The decision to blacklist the IRGC was made last month.

From the Russian side, it appears that only one warship took part in the drills.

'Small And Symbolic'

Noting Russia’s low-profile presence, former Iranian naval officer Mohammad Parsi described the exercise as “small” and “symbolic.”

“I cannot imagine Russia offering real support in a direct confrontation between Iran and the United States,” he told RFE/RL's Radio Farda, adding that Moscow is likely using Tehran as “leverage” in its broader standoff with the West rather than committing to mutual defense.

The drills come as the United States and Iran continue to hold talks on a potential deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear program and avert war.

“Iran would be very wise to make a deal,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on February 18 after a second round of US–Iran talks in Geneva ended without a breakthrough.

Washington has been building up its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks and recently deployed a second aircraft carrier to the Arabian Sea. According to some reports, US air power in the region has now reached its strongest level since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.