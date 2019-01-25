Iran ‘s Army Launches Drill Involving 12,000 Troops

Iran’s army has launched a drill involving some 12,000 troops and newly developed rapid redeployment units focused on fighting enemy aggressors and armed militants, state media reported on January 25.



The two-day exercise is being held in the central Isfahan Province, the reports said.



"In these war-games we will showcase two important developments: a special-forces rapid deployment battalion and a highly mobile offensive armored battalion," General Kiumars Heydari, head of the army's ground forces, told state television.



Heydari said the war games would delight Iran's friends and show any aggressors that they would face a "rapid and crushing blow" by the Iranian army.



Iran regularly holds exercises to display its military preparedness.

Based on reporting by IRNA, Tasnim, AP and Reuters