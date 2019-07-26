Iran's IRGC Reports Deadly Clashes Near Western Border

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says one of its soldiers was killed in clashes on July 26 with a number of "anti-revolutionaries" near the western border with Iraq.



A guards border patrol "encountered and fought with an anti-revolutionary group in Sarvabad," in Kurdistan Province, Iranian semiofficial news agencies reported quoting an IRGC statement.



The reports said an unspecified number of the "anti-revolutionaries were killed and wounded and a considerable amount of their weapons and ammunition was destroyed."



One of the IRGC members was "wounded and died en route to hospital," the reports said.



The IRGC also said that several members of the "anti-revolutionary team" had fled the region.



The area has been the scene of clashes between Iranian forces and Kurdish militants in the past.

Based on reporting by Fars, Mehr and AFP