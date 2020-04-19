Iran's Zarif To Meet Syrian Leader In Damascus

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to the Syrian capital on April 20 for talks with President Bashar al-Assad, according the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said on April 19 that Zarif will also meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem during his one-day trip to Damascus.

Talks will touch upon bilateral relations, regional developments, and Syria's "fight against terrorism,” it said.

Zarif previously met Assad during a visit to Damascus a year ago.

Iran, along with Russia, has provided crucial military support to Assad during the country’s long civil war, which entered its 10th year last month.

More than 400,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the conflict began with a crackdown on anti-government protesters in March 2011.

Iran, Russia, and Syria often refer to any armed opponents of the Syrian government as "terrorists."