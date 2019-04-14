Iran Says Floods Killed 76, Caused $ 2.2 Billion In Damage

Floods in Iran have killed 76 people and caused more than $2.2 billion in damage over the past several weeks, officials have said.

"With the death of five people in the [southwestern] Khuzestan Province flood and another person in [western] Ilam Province, the death toll has now reached 76" since March 19, a statement published online on April 14 by the coroner's office said.

The two provinces are the latest affected by floods that first hit the northeast of the usually arid Iran, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate from cities and villages.

The floods have caused immense damage to buildings, roads, infrastructure, and agriculture.

"Twenty-five [out of 31] provinces and more than 4,400 villages across the country were hit by the floods," Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli told parliament, the official IRNA news agency reported.

He said the damages amount to between 300 and 350 trillion rials -- between $2.2 and $2.6 billion at the free-market rate.

Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, meanwhile, told lawmakers that "725 bridges were totally destroyed and more than 14,000 kilometers of roads suffered damages.

Iran has received aid from neighboring countries and further afield, with France on April 13 donating 210 tents and 114 pumps.

Based on reporting by AFP and IRNA