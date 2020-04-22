Iran Claims It 'Successfully' Launched Military Satellite

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on April 22 that it launched a military satellite into orbit, after months of failed attempts.



There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite.



"Iran's first military satellite, Noor (light), was launched this morning from central Iran in two stages. The launch was successful and the satellite reached orbit," state TV said.



The IRGC on its official website said the satellite reached an orbit of 425 kilometers above the Earth's surface.



The two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran’s Central Desert, the paramilitary force said, adding that it used a Ghased, or "messenger," satellite carrier to put the device into space -- a previously unheard-of system.



Iran has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent months. The U.S. State Department and the Pentagon have said that such launches advance Iran's ballistic missile program.



The launch comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the United States over the latter's withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal and after a U.S. drone strike killed IRGC top commander Qasem Soleimani in January.

