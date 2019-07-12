Iran Says Killed Five Suspected Terrorists Near Iraqi Border

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says its forces have killed five suspected terrorists in clashes along the border with Iraq's Kurdistan region.

"A terrorist team that intended to infiltrate into our country from the western borders" on July 11 was "completely destroyed," the IRGC said in a statement published on its website on July 12.

The IRGC said the clashes, which killed one of its members, occurred in Iran's Kermanshah Province.

The area has been scene of clashes between Iranian forces and Kurdish militants in the past.

The clashes came after three IRGC members were shot dead in the western city of Piranshahr on July 9, state media reported.

Kurdish armed groups have waged a decades-long separatist battle in Iranian Kurdistan from bases in Iraq.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters