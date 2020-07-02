Iran Says Natanz Nuclear Facility Not Damaged Despite Early-Morning 'Incident'

Iran says there has been an “incident” at its Natanz nuclear faclity but there was no damage to the site.



Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi said the incident occurred early on July 2 when a building under construction was damaged, though there was no impact on its centrifuge facility.



"The incident did not cause any casualties and did not damage the current activities of this complex," Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by several Iranian media outlets including the state-run IRNA news agency.



He added that experts from the organization have been deployed to the scene of the accident and are investigating it. He gave no further details.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, Tasnim, and IRNA