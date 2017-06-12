Iran's Foreign Minister Says In U.S. Best Interests To Abide By Nuclear Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the United States has sent signals that are "not very promising" on a 2015 nuclear accord struck with major powers, but in the end will likely abide by the deal because it is in the country's best interests.

"Unfortunately the behavior from the new administration in Washington is not very promising," Zarif told reporters after meeting his Norwegian counterpart on June 12 in Oslo.

"I believe the U.S. administration will find it in the interest of the United States, as well as the interest of international peace and security, to live up to its commitments," he added.

The nuclear agreement with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia put limits on Iran's nuclear program in return for the easing of economic sanctions against Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has routinely criticized the deal, calling it a "disaster." During his presidential campaign, he vowed to pull the United States out of the agreement but has since backed off those comments.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Iran Front Page