Iranian Shopkeepers Strike To Mark 40 Days Since Zahedan Massacre
Shopkeepers have gone on strike in several Iranian cities to mark 40 days -- the official end of the mourning period -- since the "Bloody Friday" massacre in the southeastern city of Zahedan that saw almost 100 people killed and hundreds injured in protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody with the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in the cities of Sanandaj, Baneh, and Saqez in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan on November 9, with anti-government protests also blocking some streets.
Reports also indicate that shopkeepers in Tehran's Valiasr market have gone on strike and closed their shops in solidarity with the protestors in Zahedan, the site of the deadly September 30 clashes where rioters attacked police stations and security forces retaliated by opening fire on worshipers holding Friday Prayers at a mosque.
At least 96 protesters were reported killed in the violence, with more than 300 others injured.
Earlier this month, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Since then, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, where Zahedan is located, has resigned.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluchi girl by a local police official on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner Moved To A Penal Colony In Russia
Jailed U.S. Women's National Basketball Association star Brittney Griner has been moved to a prison in Russia after a court last month rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession, a ruling blasted by Washington as "excessive and disproportionate." “Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on the 4th November," her legal team said in a statement. Her legal team does not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the transfer was “another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention.” To read the original Current Time story, click here.
Russian Defense Minister Orders Troops To Retreat From Part Of Kherson
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the right bank of the Dnieper River in the partially occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, another retreat amid a number of setbacks for Moscow on battlefields in Ukraine's east and southeast.
Shoigu said at a meeting with the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, on November 9 that the withdrawal must be implemented in "the nearest future."
"The lives of the Russian military personnel are always a priority for us. We must also take into account threats imposed on the civilian population and make sure that all civilians who chose to leave can do so. We also need to start withdrawing the troops and undertake all necessary measures to secure the move of military personnel, arms, and equipment to the other side of the Dnieper," Shoigu said.
Shoigu's order was a reaction to Surovikin’s report saying that the troops under his command are ready to carry out "a maneuver."
"The maneuver of the troops will be implemented in the immediate future. Military units will occupy defense frontiers and positions on the Dnieper River's left bank prepared by our engineers," Surovikin said.
Moscow and Russia-installed officials in Kherson have said for weeks that they are evacuating residents of Kherson to "other parts of the Russian Federation."
Kherson is considered by many military analysts to be the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced as annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Moscow described previous retreats of Russian troops from areas close to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the eastern region of Kharkiv as "a good will gesture" and a "regrouping."
Brussels Proposes $18 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
The European Commission has released details of an 18-billion-euro ($18-billion) economic support package to get Ukraine through 2023, which it hopes will be approved by EU member states. Under the plan, whose details were released on November 9. the bloc would send Kyiv 1.5 billion euros per month in the form of 35-year loans, with interest payments covered by the European Union, to support Ukraine's government in the face of the Russian invasion. The loan package will still have to be approved by EU member states, some of which have been skeptical about taking on responsibility for Ukraine's increasing debt, but the European Commission hopes to make a first payment in January. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash
The Russian-installed deputy governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, one of the highest profile occupation figures, has reportedly died in a traffic accident.
Russian pro-Kremlin military reporter Semyon Pegov, blogger Boris Rozhin, and the RIA-Novosti state news agency quoted the Russian-installed administration of the Kherson region as saying that the traffic accident on November 9 that killed Kirill Stremousov occurred near the city of Henichesk.
Moscow and Russian-installed officials in Kherson have said for weeks that they are pushing residents of Kherson to move to "other parts of the Russian Federation."
After Russian troops took control of parts of the Kherson region and the regional capital, Kherson, in March, Stremousov had been the major spokesman of the Russian-installed authorities there.
He was the first person to announce Russia's decision to annex the region, along with three other Ukrainian regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, via so-called "referendums" in September.
Before Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, Stremousov was a Ukrainian politician. He was known for his pro-Russia stance and the pro-Moscow public events he organized in the region. He was an active member of pro-Russia movements and parties in the region for years.
Stremousov unsuccessfully tried to get elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019 and to the post of mayor of Kherson in 2020.
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, there have been several assassination attempts conducted against Moscow-appointed officials in Kherson and other territories occupied by Russian troops.
Several officials are reported to have been killed, though in September, the Russian-appointed deputy mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko, turned out to be alive after their deaths were widely reported.
They said in televised interviews that their assassinations were faked by Russia’s Federal Security Service to thwart potential attempts on their lives allegedly being planned by Ukrainian intelligence.
Reports about Stremousov’s death come as Ukrainian armed forces continue their counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced as annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
London To Boost Support For Ukrainian Troops Through Winter, Says U.K. Defense Secretary
Britain is stepping up its support for Ukrainian soldiers through the winter as a key battle in Kherson looms and as mobilized Russian troops struggle, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Reuters on November 9. Wallace joined NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to observe the training of Ukrainian troops in the southeastern English town of Lydd, as Britain announced the delivery of a further 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits for Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Hungary: Finland And Sweden 'Can Count On Us' In NATO Bid
Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on November 9. "Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing. Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not cleared the accession. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Tehran Designates London-Based Iran International News A 'Terrorist' Organization
Iran’s intelligence minister says the London-based Iran International news channel has been designated as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted.
Speaking in an interview with the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ismail Khatib said that any connection with the Persian-language broadcaster would be considered cooperation with terrorists and a threat to national security.
He also attacked the United Kingdom for hosting three Persian-language TV channels and threatened that Britain "will pay for its actions to harm the security of Iran."
Iran International, Manoto TV, and BBC Persian are all headquartered in London, aimed at Iranian viewers, and broadcast free-to-air by satellite.
Iran International has yet to comment on the designation. Khatib did not say whether the other two broadcasters also received the "terrorist organization" designation. Iran International is believed to have links to the Saudi Arabian government, Tehran’s regional rival.
The move comes weeks after a senior Iranian judiciary official said the broadcasters should be given the designation for supposedly inciting riots that are currently sweeping across the country.
Officials have tried to blame Western governments for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up the claim, but have used it in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 300 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had previously named employees of Iran International as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
The move by Tehran comes a day after Iran International said in a statement that London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Group Of Belarusian Activists Go On Trial For Treason
Ten members of the Rabochy rukh (Workers' Movement) group in Belarus have gone on trial for high treason and other charges as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by the authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The trial opened in a court in the southeastern city of Homel against Syarhey Shelest, Uladzimer Zhuravka, Andrey Paheryla, Hanna Ablab, Alyaksandr Hashnikau, Syarhey Dzyuba, Ihar Mints, Valyantsin Tseranevich, Syarhey Shametska, and Alyaksandr Kapshul on November 9.
All of the defendants are charged with high treason, creating an extremist group, and taking part in its activities. Shelest, Zhuravka, and Paheryla are also charged with slander, while Kapshul is additionally charged with the illegal use of a firearm.
Investigators claim the activists collected sensitive information and passed it to representatives and organizations of foreign countries, including the United States and Lithuania.
Some of the defendants are accused of planning to block the operations of two factories. It is not clear what evidence, if any, investigators have to back up their claim.
The Rabochy rukh movement was created in 2020 amid nationwide protests against the official results of the presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994. The opposition says the voting was rigged.
The movement tried to organize strikes at two major plants in the Homel region -- Hrodna Azot, a state-run producer of nitrogen compounds and fertilizers, and the Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ).
The defendants were arrested in September 2021. They may face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the August 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Uzbekistan Mulls Offering Citizenship For Investments Into Its Economy
Uzbekistan has put up a bill for public discussion that would allow foreigners to obtain Uzbek citizenship if they invest at least $1 million into the country's economy. In late October, neighboring Kazakhstan made a similar move, saying it was ready to provide permanent residence permits to foreigners who invest at least $300,000 in the Kazakh economy. The initiatives by the two leading economies in Central Asia come amid an influx of Russian citizens evading a military mobilization by Moscow to support its war against Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Art Teacher Jailed For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Conscription Center
Russian art teacher Ilya Farber has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military conscription center in the region of Udmurtia in May. The press service of Udmurtia's courts said on November 9 that Farber was also ordered to pay a large fine to compensate for the damage caused by his "arson attack." Farber pleaded guilty. After Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, there have been several such attacks against military conscription centers across Russia. To read the original RFE/RL's Russian Service story, click here.
Russian Security Council Chief In Tehran, Discusses Ukraine With Iranian Counterpart
A senior Russian security official met Iranian leaders in Tehran on November 9 and the two countries pledged closer ties in the face of Western pressure over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit took place following accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks in recent weeks. Patrushev and Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat what they called "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Direct Dialogue Between Armenia, Azerbaijan 'Key' To Peace, U.S. Says
The United States believes that continued direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is key to resolving their issues and to reaching a lasting peace.
Following talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, hosted by U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington on November 7, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing the next day that the United States remains "committed to promoting a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region."
"What we are doing is trying to create a space and an opportunity for the two sides to come together, to identify their differences -- of which there are many -- and to attempt to bridge them," Price said at the November 8 briefing, highlighting as a "very positive sign" the fact that the two countries "could agree to not only issue a joint statement but to agree on the substance behind it."
Price said that it is "quite important" that during the Washington talks Armenia and Azerbaijan "were able to agree to continue meeting and engaging in direct dialogue and diplomacy in the weeks that follow."
In his November 7 remarks before proceeding to talks behind closed doors, Blinken praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking "courageous steps" toward peace.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another bloody war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control of parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers, but periodic deadly skirmishes have threatened the fragile truce.
Russian Journalist Kolezev Added To Wanted List Over Post About War In Ukraine
Russia's Interior Ministry added Dmitry Kolezev, the chief editor of the online newspaper Republic, to its wanted list on November 9, saying he is a suspect in an unspecified case. Media reports quoted sources at the ministry as saying that the case against Kolezev, who is currently in Lithuania, was launched over a post he made about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Reports say Kolezev is accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and may face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Republic's website was blocked days after Russia attacked Ukraine in February. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Unidentified Drone Strike Targets Iranian Fuel Convoy In Syria
At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on November 9, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker-truck convoy carrying Iranian fuel that had entered via the Qaim border crossing into Syria, the officials said. The convoy crossed the border into Syria after obtaining "all necessary legal approvals from Iraq" and according to the transportation documents the Iranian fuel was heading to Lebanon through Syria, two border police officials said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Longtime Putin Associate Viktor Cherkesov Dies At 72
Viktor Cherkesov, an old associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former chief of the Federal Drugs Control Service (FKSN), has died at the age of 72.
Lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein announced the passing of Cherkesov on Telegram on November 9. He did not mention the cause of death.
Cherkesov served as a KGB officer in Putin's native St. Petersburg during the Soviet era and later led the Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate in that city.
WATCH: An RFE/RL investigation has uncovered fresh details about a 1-ton cocaine seizure in St. Petersburg in 1993, when Vladimir Putin was head of external relations at the city council.
In 1998, after Putin became FSB director, Cherkesov served as the agency's deputy director and worked in Putin's presidential election campaign group in 2000.
After Putin won the presidential election, he appointed Cherkesov as the presidential envoy in Russia's Northwestern Federal District. Cherkesov was then also a member of the Security Council.
In 2003, Cherkesov was appointed to the post of FKSN director.
In 2006, at Putin's order, the Cherkesov-led agency investigated a case of a massive furniture smuggling that became known as the "Three Whales" corruption scandal, which involved high-ranking FSB officers and was believed to be linked with money laundering through a bank in the United States.
The probe led to the resignations of the head of the Customs Service, Aleksandr Zherikhov, Prosecutor-General Vladimir Ustinov, and the firing and arrests of top officials at the FSB, Interior Ministry, Customs Service, presidential administration, and other structures.
Cherkesov made public some details of the investigation, revealing an apparent standoff between top FSB officers, which Putin publicly criticized, saying there was "no need to make such information public."
In 2008, Cherkesov was removed from the post of FKSN director and became the head of the Federal Agency for Military Supplies.
In 2010, Cherkesov was relieved from his duties and later became a lawmaker representing the Communist Party. He criticized the 2011-12 reforms of the Interior Ministry, but, in general, mostly supported Putin's government and its decisions.
NATO Announces Next Leaders' Summit Will Be In Lithuania
U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold their next scheduled summit in Lithuania next July, the military alliance's top civilian official said on November 9, as Russia's war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region. "We face the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he announced that heads of state and government from the 30 member states would meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12, 2023. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia Committed To Climate Targets Despite Sanctions, Envoy Says
Russia's climate envoy has said the country remains committed to meeting its climate commitments despite the imposition of Western sanctions, TASS news agency reported. Ruslan Edelgeriyev, President Vladimir Putin's climate envoy, said on November 9 that Russia could hit its target to be carbon neutral earlier than the current date of 2060 if the sanctions were relaxed. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
U.S. Basketball Star Griner Moved To Russian Prison
Jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a prison in Russia after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of a nine-year sentence for drug possession, a ruling blasted by Washington as "excessive and disproportionate." "Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on November 4," her legal team said in a statement. "She is now on her way to a penal colony. We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," the statement said. Since March, Griner has been in the Novoye Grishino pretrial detention center near Moscow. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on August 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. To read the original Current Time story, click here.
Sean Penn Visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Loans Him An Oscar
Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, placed under sanctions by Russia for criticizing its war in Ukraine, has loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv. "It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said on November 8, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasize his words as aides smiled and laughed. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu." Zelenskiy presented Penn with the Order of Merit honor, the president's office said. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Russia Launches 'Massive' Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk As Heavy Fighting Under Way In East, South
Russia has launched multiple suicide drones on Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding people and damaging civilian facilities, the head of the regional military administration said, as fierce battles are under way in the eastern Donetsk region and in the south.
"The occupiers attacked the area massively with kamikaze drones. Our air defense destroyed five barrage ammunition. They also attacked the city of Dnipro with drones, targeting a logistics enterprise. Four employees were wounded; three of them are in serious condition in the hospital," Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Russian forces also bombarded the Nikopol district in the region with Grad missiles and heavy artillery. Reznichenko said the shelling damaged private houses, a factory, and a power line, but no one was injured.
A fire spread over more than 3,000 square meters but was extinguished, Reznichenko said.
Russian troops regularly shell the Dnipropetrovsk region with various types of weapons, in particular the Nikopol, Kryvorizky, and Synelnyk districts.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed Ukraine will not "surrender a single centimeter of our land" in Donetsk, and he thanked Ukrainian troops who are holding positions in the Donbas region.
The epicenter of the battle for the industrial region of Donetsk is around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiyivka.
"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level -- dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on November 8.
"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same: to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimeter of our land," he said.
Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it annexed in September following referendums considered a sham by Kyiv and its Western allies.
Fighting has taken place there between Ukrainian military and Kremlin-backed separatist forces since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Crimea in the south.
Zelenskiy said the goal of the Russian troops is to push to the administrative border of the Donetsk region.
"We clearly understand the enemy's plans, so we act accordingly: carefully, thoughtfully, and in the interests of the liberation of our entire territory. We are strengthening our positions, breaking Russian logistics, and consistently destroying the potential of the occupiers to keep the south of our country under occupation," Zelenskiy added.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the most intense battles were taking place in Bakhmut and Soledar where the Ukrainian military repels dozens of Russian attacks per day.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the region's military administration, said the city of Bakhmut was badly damaged, and there is not a single surviving house in Avdiyivka, Maryinka, or Krasnohorivka. Russian troops are trying to wipe the cities "off the face of the Earth," he said.
Fierce fighting was also going on on the edge of the town of Snihurivka, in the southern Mykolayiv region, according to Yury Barabashov, the town's Russian-appointed mayor, as cited by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the southern Kherson region, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts, including Snihurivka.
Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of the Mykolayiv region, apparently quoting an intercepted dialogue between Russian troops, suggested Ukrainian forces had already pushed the Russians out of the area.
"Russian troops are complaining that they have already been thrown out of there," Kim said in a statement on his Telegram channel.
The information could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian military said it destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on November 8, one in Snihurivka, and one in Kostromka, in the neighboring Kherson region.
WATCH: Paratroopers with Ukraine's 79th Air Assault Brigade say they're holding positions around the small city of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine despite daily Russian attacks.
Russia has mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists in recent months seeking to stave off an offensive launched by Ukraine to regain Russian-occupied territories.
Kyiv-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on November 8 that 21 Russian conscripts had surrendered to Ukrainian forces around Svatove in the eastern Luhansk region.
"These poor mobilized men -- really poor, they had had nothing to eat or drink in three days -- of course they decided to surrender," Zhdanov said on his YouTube channel.
In the southern Kherson region, a battle between advancing Ukrainian forces and the Russian occupiers has been looming for weeks in the city by the same name, the only regional capital Russia has captured intact since its unprovoked invasion in February.
Kherson is arguably the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia says it annexed. It controls both the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also commented on the fighting in eastern Ukraine on November 8. He was quoted by TASS as saying that information released about casualties among Chechen fighters near Lysychansk, a city in the eastern Luhansk region, was false.
"Not a single fighter of ours was killed in the aforementioned area," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that he didn't want to comment on "such falsehoods" but found it necessary "to reassure all sane and concerned people."
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, released video footage that it said showed a drone strike obliterating a Ukrainian tank that was hiding in an urban area and shelling Russian troops.
"A Russian squad of unmanned aerial vehicles spotted the Ukrainian tank and destroyed it using a precision strike," the ministry said on November 8, according to TASS.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Russian troops used drones and artillery on November 8 to shell communities along the Sumy region's border with Russia in northeastern Ukraine. The only damage reported was to utility poles.
Sumy borders three regions of Russia: Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod. The border regions of Ukraine are regularly shelled by Russia.
Neither side's battlefield claims could be independently verified.
The Ukrainian military has accused Russian troops of more looting and destroying infrastructure in Kherson.
"A convoy of trucks passed over the dam of the Kakhova hydroelectric station loaded with home appliances and building materials," the military said.
Russians were dismantling mobile phone towers and taking equipment, it said, adding that near the city of Beryslav, Russian forces "blew up a power line and took equipment from a solar power station."
Russia, U.S. To Hold First Talks Under Nuclear Treaty Since Ukraine Conflict
The United States and Russia have agreed to resume holding meetings under the New Start nuclear arms-reduction treaty that have been paused since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on November 8. Price said the bilateral consultative commission, the mechanism for implementation of the treaty, will meet "in the near future." New Start is the last remaining arms-control agreement between the world's two largest nuclear powers. Russia in August suspended cooperation with inspections under the treaty, blaming travel restrictions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Erdogan Announces New Meeting On Sweden's NATO Bid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says another meeting on Sweden's NATO membership bid will be held later this month. Erdogan made the comment on November 8 after hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara. Erdogan said the joint meeting would be organized in Stockholm. Erdogan said he "sincerely wished" for Sweden to join NATO, but added: "We understand their security concerns, and we want Sweden to respond to ours." Kristersson said Sweden will "live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat." Ankara has blocked Sweden and Finland from joining NATO over the harboring of Kurdish militants. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
German Officials Search UBS Branches Linked To Russian Oligarch Usmanov
German officials have searched branches of the Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich as part of an investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is suspected of money laundering and other crimes. A spokesman for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on November 8 that the searches were at banks with accounts connected to Usmanov. UBS confirmed that its two branches were the subject of the searches and said it was cooperating with authorities. A spokesperson for Usmanov rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded, false, and defamatory. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Turkey Arrests Two In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Bulgarian Border Policeman
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bulgarian border policeman who was shot and killed while on patrol on the country's border with Turkey. Bulgarian authorities described the case as unprecedented and announced they would take "uncompromising measures" to combat illegal migration. The chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov, identified the officer as Sergeant Petar Bachvarov of the Border Police. The Interior Ministry said earlier that the shooting took place on November 7 amid an influx of people trying to cross into the European Union country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
