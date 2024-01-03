Deadly Blasts In Iran Strike Memorial For Slain General Soleimani
More than 100 people were reported dead and scores were wounded when two explosions went off in Kerman, Iran, during commemorations of the death of Qasem Soleimani. A commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds force, Soleimani was killed in a U.S. air strike near Baghdad in January 2020. The double blast on January 3, with the explosions timed about 15 minutes apart, struck crowds who had gathered near Soleimani's grave site.