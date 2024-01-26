Iran
France, Germany, U.K. Condemn Iran's Launch Of Soraya Satellite
France, Germany, and Britain on January 26 condemned Iran's launch of the Soraya satellite last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV). The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to hold Iran to account for its destabilizing activity in the region and internationally," the statement said.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist Reportedly Hospitalized After Heart Attack
An 70-year-old rights activist in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison has been hospitalized following a heart attack, according to Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi.
Mohammadi wrote on Instagram on January 25 that Raheleh Rahemi (aka Rahemipur) is one of four prisoners over 70 in Evin’s women’s ward.
“She is suffering from several ailments, including treatment for a brain tumor, but is in prison,” said Mohammadi, who is also being held at the Evin prison.
The news came as female prisoners prepared to go on hunger strike in protest against recent executions in Iran.
Mohammadi said Rahemi had been imprisoned for “the crime of seeking justice” after her brother was executed in the 1980s.
The Nobel laureate accused the Islamic republic of being a “criminal” establishment and described it as “a regime that massacres and executes and imprisons and tortures survivors and those who seek justice.”
In 2017, Amnesty International criticized Iran for imprisoning Rahemi and demanded her “immediate and unconditional release.”
The rights group said Rahemi had sought justice for her brother and his infant child, both of whom it said had “disappeared while in prison” in the 1980s.
Amnesty International said an Iranian court had deemed her interviews about the disappearance of her brother and nephew as grounds to charge her with “propaganda against the establishment.”
Iranian prisons have for decades been accused of ignoring prisoners’ conditions.
Mohammadi has been a vocal critic of prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons as well as violence against female inmates and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against dissenting women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Denies Report Of U.S. Tip-Off Ahead of Deadly Islamic State Attack
Iran has denied a media report that the United States alerted the Islamic republic to a plot by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group that killed more than 90 people.
The official state news agency IRNA on January 26 cited “an informed diplomatic source” rejecting a report by The Wall Street Journal on January 25 about U.S. intelligence alerting Iran to the attack.
It also quoted an unnamed “security source” as saying that “even if” true, Washington only would have shared its intelligence to “protect itself against Iran’s response.”
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of involvement in the attack without providing evidence. Tehran has long alleged, while never presenting any evidence, that the United States has ties to IS.
A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the Wall Street Journal report about “privately” tipping Iran off in an email to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
"We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” the U.S. official said in an e-mail.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack, or at least mitigate the death toll.
Radio Farda has learned that the warning came more than a week before the attack.
The incident intensified fears of widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping. Hamas is also linked with Tehran.
Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Dissidents At Home And Abroad Go On Hunger Strike To Protest Executions
Activists in Iran and abroad have announced plans to go on hunger strike in protest against a rise in the clerical establishment's use of the death penalty, including the execution of a 23-year-old protester who was diagnosed with a mental condition.
The campaign comes after imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said she and dozens of other female prisoners would go on hunger strike on January 25 following the execution of Mohammad Qobadlou.
Detained during the nationwide "Women, Life, Freedom" protests against the Islamic republic's leadership in 2022, Qobadlou was accused of killing a policeman and was executed on January 23.
The 23-year-old’s execution was condemned by activists and rights groups who noted that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that the Supreme Court had struck down the initial death sentence ruling. Qobadlou is the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
Amnesty International said Qobadlou's execution marked a "plunge into new realms of cruelty" by the Islamic leadership.
In her statement on social media, Mohammadi said the striking prisoners demanded an “end to executions in Iran.”
Several people, including journalists, lawyers, and former prisoners, have expressed support for the hunger strike and said they would join. Dissident Iran-based artists Toomaj Salehi and Mehdi Yarrahi and political prisoners Bahareh Hedayat and Zeynab Jalalian are among those who said they would go on hunger strike.
Foreign-based activists such as Masih Alinejad and Atena Daemi have also said they would join the strike.
Canada-based critic Hamed Esmaeilion, a former spokesman for the Association of Families of the Victims of the Ukrainian Flight PS752, appealed to the UN's deputy high commissioner for human rights, Nada Al-Nashif, to visit political prisoners in Tehran's Evin Prison during her upcoming trip to the capital.
Joanna Taimasi, the wife of Kurdish prisoner Mohsen Mazloum, said she was joining the strike as well to protest against what she described as the European Union's and the German government’s silence in the face of Iran's continued use of the death penalty.
Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at "imminent risk" of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a report released in November, the United Nations said Iran is carrying out executions "at an alarming rate."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. And U.S. Sanction Senior Huthis Over Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Britain and the United States said they had sanctioned four senior Iranian-backed Huthi officials for their roles in supporting or directing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Huthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation. They have also deepened concern that fallout from the war in Gaza could destabilize the Middle East. Those sanctioned were Huthi Defense Minister Muhammad Nasser al-Atifi, Commander of Huthi Naval Forces Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-Nabi, coastal defense forces chief Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri, and Muhammed Ahmad al-Talibi, who the two governments described as the Huthi forces director of procurement.
U.S. Secretly Warned Iran Of Threat Within Its Borders Ahead Of Deadly Attack On Soleimani Memorial
The U.S. government provided Iran with a “private warning” about a terrorist threat within its borders ahead of a deadly attack earlier this month that killed more than 80 people, a U.S. official said on January 25.
The official said the U.S. government followed a long-standing “duty to warn” policy to warn governments against potential lethal threats.
“We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity in an e-mail to RFE/RL confirming a report earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report about the warning.
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for U.S. of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qasem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack or at least mitigate the death toll.
Officials with Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the newspaper said.
The incident intensified fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Soleimani was killed in what the U.S. called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. And Iran-Backed Huthis Engaged In High-Stakes Fight Tehran Wants To Avoid
It is not only missiles that are being lobbed as U.S. and U.K. air strikes aim to stop the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen from targeting ships in a key global trade route -- mutual threats of continued attacks are flying around, too.
The question is how far each side might go in carrying out their warnings without drawing Tehran into a broader Middle East conflict in defense of the Huthis, whose sustained attacks on maritime shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden led to its redesignation as a terrorist organization by Washington last week.
"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea," the United States and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement following their latest round of air strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen on January 21. "But let us reiterate our warning to [the] Huthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."
The Huthis responded with vows to continue their war against what they called Israel's "genocide" of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
"The American-British aggression will only increase the Yemeni people’s determination to carry out their moral and humanitarian responsibilities toward the oppressed in Gaza," said Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, a senior Huthi political official.
"These attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished," said Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.
On cue, the two sides clashed again on January 24 when the Huthis said they fired ballistic missiles at several U.S. warships protecting U.S. commercial vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen. U.S. Central Command said three anti-ship missiles were fired at a U.S.-flagged container ship and that two were shot down by a U.S. missile destroyer while the third fell into the Gulf of Aden.
With the stage set for more such encounters, Iran's open backing and clandestine arming of the Huthis looms large. While continuing to state its support for the Huthis, Tehran has continued to deny directing their actions or providing them with weapons. At the same time, Iran has showcased its own advanced missile capabilities as a warning of the strength it could bring to a broader Middle East conflict.
The United States, emphasizing that the goal is to de-escalate tensions in the region, appears to be focusing on preventing the Huthis from obtaining more arms and funding. In addition to returning the Huthis to its list of terrorist groups, Washington said on January 16 that it had seized Iranian weapons bound for the Huthis in a raid in the Arabian Sea.
The United States and United Kingdom also appear to be focusing on precision strikes on the Huthis' military infrastructure while avoiding extensive human casualties or a larger operation that could heighten Iran's ire.
On January 24, the Pentagon clarified that, despite the U.S. strikes in Yemen, "we are not at war in the Middle East" and the focus is on deterrence and preventing a broader conflict.
"The United States is only using a very small portion of what it's capable of against the Huthis right now," said Kenneth Katzman, a senior adviser for the New York-based Soufan Group intelligence consultancy, and expert on geopolitics in the Middle East.
Terrorist Designation
The effectiveness of Washington's restoration on January 17 of the Huthis' terrorist organization label and accompanying U.S. sanctions -- which was removed early last year in recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen and to foster dialogue aimed at ending the Yemeni civil war involving the Huthis and the country's Saudi-backed government forces -- is "marginal," according to Katzman.
"They don't really use the international banking system and are very much cut off," Katzman said. "They get their arms from Iran, which is under extremely heavy sanctions and is certainly not going to be deterred from trying to ship them more weapons by this designation."
But the strikes being carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, are another matter.
The January 21 strikes against eight Huthi targets -- followed shortly afterward by what was the ninth attack overall -- were intended to disrupt and degrade the group's capabilities to threaten global trade. They were a response to more than 30 attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November and were the largest strikes since a similar coalition operation on January 11.
Such strikes against the Huthis "have the potential to deter them and to degrade them, but it's going to take many more strikes, and I think the U.S. is preparing for that," Katzman said. "You're not going to degrade their capabilities in one or two volleys or even several volleys, it's going to take months."
The Huthis have significant experience in riding out aerial strikes, having been under relentless bombardment by a Saudi-led military collation during the nine-year Yemeni civil war, in which fighting has ended owing to a UN-brokered cease-fire in early 2022 that the warring parties recommitted to in December.
"They weathered that pretty well," said Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense analyst with the global intelligence company Janes.
"On the battlefield, airpower can still be fairly decisive," Binnie said, noting that air strikes were critical in thwarting Huthi offensives during the Yemeni civil war. "But in terms of the Huthis' overall ability to weather the air campaign of the Saudi-led coalition, they did that fine, from their point of view."
Since the cease-fire, Binnie said, the situation may have changed somewhat as the Huthis built up their forces, with more advanced missiles and aging tanks -- a heavier presence that "might make them a bit more vulnerable."
"But I don't think they will, at the same time, have any problem reverting to a lighter force that is more resilient to air strikes as they have been in the past," Binnie said.
Both Binnie and Katzman suggested that the Huthis appear willing to sustain battlefield losses in pursuit of their aims, which makes the group difficult to deter from the air.
The Huthis have clearly displayed their intent on continuing to disrupt maritime shipping in the Red Sea, which they claim has targeted only vessels linked to Israel despite evidence to the contrary, until there is a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
This has brought the Huthis' complicated relationship with Iran under intense scrutiny.
'Axis Of Resistance'
The Huthis have established themselves as a potent element of Iran's so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, as well as against Tehran's regional archrival, Saudi Arabia.
But analysts who spoke to RFE/RL widely dismissed the idea that the Huthis are a direct Iranian proxy, describing the relationship as more one of mutual benefit in which the Huthis can be belligerent and go beyond what Tehran wants them to.
While accused by Western states and UN experts of secretly shipping arms to the Huthis and other members of the axis of resistance, Iran has portrayed the loose-knit band of proxies and partners and militant groups as independent in their decision-making.
The grouping includes the Iran-backed Hamas -- the U.S. and EU designated terrorist group whose attack on Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip -- and Lebanese Hizballah -- a Iranian proxy and U.S. designated terrorist group that, like the Huthis, has launched strikes against Israel in defense of Hamas.
"The success of the axis of resistance ... is that since Tehran has either created or co-opted these groups, there is more often than not fusion rather than tension," between members of the network and Iran, explained Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank.
But the relationship is not simply about "Iran telling its proxies to jump and them saying how high," Taleblu said. "It’s about Iran’s ability to find and materially support those who are willing to or can be persuaded to shoot at those Tehran wants to shoot at."
Iran's interest in a certain axis member's success in a given area and its perception of how endangered that partner might be, could play a crucial role in Tehran's willingness to come to their defense, according to Taleblu.
Middle East observers who spoke to RFE/RL suggested that it would take a significant escalation -- an existential threat to Tehran itself or a proxy, like Lebanese Hizballah -- for Iran to become directly involved.
"The Islamic republic would react differently to the near eradication of Hizballah which it created, versus Hamas, which it co-opted," Taleblu said. "Context is key."
"Iran is doing what it feels it can to try to keep the United States at bay," Katzman said, singling out the missile strikes carried out on targets this month in Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan that were widely seen as a warning to Israel and the United States of Tehran's growing military capabilities. Iran is "trying to show support for the Huthis without getting dragged in."
Iran is believed to have members of its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on the ground in Yemen. Tehran also continues to be accused of delivering arms to the Huthis, and at the start of the year deployed a ship to the Gulf of Aden in a show of support for the Huthis before withdrawing it after the U.S.-led coalition launched strikes in Yemen on January 11.
"So, they are helping," Katzman said, "but I think they are trying to do it as quietly and as under the radar as possible.
A U.S.-led ground operation against the Huthis, if it came to that, could change Iran's calculations. "Then Iran might deploy forces to help them out," Katzman said.
Two Iranian Protesters Who Were Partially Blinded By Security Forces Detained
Two Iranian protesters partially blinded by security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have been detained by authorities for continuing to speak out against the Islamic republic's leadership.
Amir Shah-Valayati and Matin Hosseini were arrested on January 23, according to the human rights group HRANA.
Shah-Valayati, a hairdresser, lost an eye in Tehran's Narmak district soon after unrest spread across the nation following Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf infraction.
He continued sharing protest content on social media and was detained again in May 2023, and then summoned and arrested once more, this time on January 23 at the Evin Courthouse. He is currently being held at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. Human rights groups Hengaw and HRANA report that he faces several charges, including "propaganda against the system."
Similarly, Hosseini was arrested in Bukan after losing vision in one eye when wounded by a shotgun pellet. His recent social media activity, which included visiting and posting images of protest casualties' graves, preceded his arrest.
The Iranian judiciary has yet to comment on the arrests amid persistent tensions between the country's leadership and the treatment of injured demonstrators.
Rights groups have accused the Islamic nation's security forces of “intentionally targeting” the eyes and faces of protesters during the violent crackdown on demonstrations by security forces.
In an analysis published on September 22, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said it was able to verify 138 cases of eye injuries sustained during the monthslong, nationwide protests in Iran. Many of the victims lost vision in one eye, some in both.
The unrest, catalyzed by Amini's death, represents the most significant challenge to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The government's response to the protests has been marked by a stringent crackdown, leading to over 500 fatalities, including 71 children, as claimed by rights groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Bars Former President Rohani From Running In Key Election
Iran's former President Hassan Rohani has been disqualified from running in the upcoming election for the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body whose tasks include appointing and theoretically removing the supreme leader.
The decision to ban Rohani was made by the Guardians Council, Iran's hard-line vetting body and constitutional watchdog whose members are directly and indirectly appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rohani’s office announced the decision on January 24 in a brief statement without comment.
To be eligible to run in major elections in Iran, candidates must first be vetted and approved by the Guardians Council.
The Assembly of Experts is a council of 88 clerics whose members are elected every eight years by the public.
Rohani, who served as president between 2013 and 2021, has been on the Assembly of Experts continuously since 2000.
The ex-president has long been a target of criticism for hard-liners, who accuse him of ignoring national interests in his attempts to improve Iran's relations with the West.
Since Khamenei became Iran's supreme leader in 1989, every president has been sidelined after leaving office.
News of Rohani's disqualification comes a day after conservative lawmaker Nasrollah Pejmanfar renewed the hard-liners' criticism of Rohani's approach toward the United States. He even threatened to expose what he dubbed the former president's "dark files," without elaborating further.
The Assembly of Experts election will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls on March 1.
Concerned about low voter turnout for the third consecutive nationwide election since 2020, Rohani had urged the authorities to facilitate a high turnout by allowing candidates from a wide political background to run in the elections.
For months, he has been warning about voter apathy, which he has attributed to public disillusionment and a deliberate strategy by hard-liners in power to ensure a low turnout.
The parliamentary election in 2020 and the presidential election in 2021 saw record low turnouts since the Islamic republic came to power in 1979, with official figures showing that less than half of eligible voters cast their ballots in both elections.
Nationwide unrest has rocked Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly started one of the deadliest protests against the clerical establishment, which lasted for months.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamic republic since its inception.
Rights groups say more than 500 people were killed in the crackdown. At the height of the unrest, more than 19,000 people had been arrested, including over 90 journalists and bloggers.
Nine people arrested during the protests and charged with capital offenses have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Human Rights Watch Says 11 At 'Imminent Risk' Of Execution In Iran
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at “imminent risk” of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a statement dated January 23, the rights group said all 11 had been sentenced to death on political or security-related charges, which “under international law should never result in the death penalty, a grave violation of the right to life.”
Some of the prisoners were convicted of “corruption on earth” and moharebeh, which translates to “enmity against God.”
HRW urged the international community to “put pressure on Iran to end the use of the death penalty for such charges.”
“Iranian authorities are notorious for wielding the death penalty against people after unfair trials to instill fear into a population that has mobilized nationwide protests calling for fundamental reforms,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
The rights group identified eight of those at imminent risk as Anvar Khezri, Kamran Sheikha, Khosro Besharat, Pejman Fatehi, Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazlum, and Reza Rasaee.
HRW’s statement comes after Iran executed Farhad Salimi, an ethnic Kurd, and Mohammad Qobadlou, a protester arrested during the antiestablishment unrest in 2022.
“Iran’s brutal government takes an especially harsh response to ethnic minority communities,” said Page.
HRW said Iranian authorities substantially increased the rates of executions in 2023. Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Citing an April 2023 report by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights, HRW said ethnic minorities were disproportionately targeted in executions.
The report showed that, in 2022, the execution of ethnic Kurds, Azeris, and Baluchis had more than doubled compared to the previous year.
“This underscores the intensified targeting of minority communities with capital punishment,” HRW said.
Swedish Police Say 5 People Illegally Entered Iranian Embassy Site
Five people illegally entered the premises of Iran's embassy in Stockholm during a protest on January 23, Swedish police said. The people were later removed from the area. It was not immediately clear whether any of the five had entered the embassy building itself, a police spokesperson told the TT news agency. Stockholm and Tehran are involved in a growing diplomatic row over several Swedish citizens held in custody in Iran. Tehran has meanwhile accused a Swedish court of unjustly sentencing a former Iranian official to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in the 1980s.
Iranian Convicted Of Killing Policeman in 2022 Protests Executed
Mohammad Qobadlou, who was handed a death sentence in 2022 for allegedly killing a police officer during the nationwide "Women, Life, Freedom" protests against the Islamic republic's leadership, has been executed despite calls by rights groups to stop the process after he was diagnosed with a mental condition.
Qobadlou, 23, was arrested during the protests that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Tehran's morality police for an alleged head scarf violation. He was charged with murder after being accused of running over police officers, killing one and injuring five.
Prior to Qobadlou’s execution, his lawyer Amir Raisian said his client’s execution had “no legal permit” because the Supreme Court had struck down his death sentence and the case had been referred to a new jurisdiction for reevaluation due to a diagnosis from doctors that Qobadlou suffered from bipolar disorder.
"As a result of the execution of Mohammad Qobadlou's sentence, he no longer has legal [recourse] and this can undoubtedly be considered murder," Raisian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The judiciary-run Mizan news agency rejected Raisian’s comments, saying the Supreme Court last year had issued a “stay of execution” and that medical professionals determined that Qobadlou was not suffering from mental health conditions when he committed the alleged crime.
However, a spokesman for the Supreme Court last year told Iranian state media that the court had “overturned” the death sentence after doctors determined that Qobadlou was, in fact, suffering from bipolar disorder.
Masoumeh Ahmaidi, Qobadlou’s mother, stated in a video last year that her son had discontinued his medication prior to the protests.
Hours before the execution, Amnesty International called on the Iranian authorities to stop Qobadlou's "arbitrary and unlawful execution” and highlighted his mental health condition.
The rights group insisted that the entire case against Qobadlou was “based on confessions obtained in secret and under torture.”
A flurry of reactions followed as news of Qobadlou’s imminent execution spread on social media on the evening of January 22.
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi called for protests while exiled opposition leader and former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, criticized what he described as a lack of a fair trial for Qobadlou.
Several human rights groups, including the Norway-based Iran Human Rights, have noted multiple flaws in the case.
German Parliament representative Clara Buenger, who was Qobadlou’s political sponsor, and Canadian lawmaker Melissa Lantsman, among others, had demanded a stop to the execution.
Qobadlou is the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
U.S., U.K. Launch New Strikes On Multiple Huthi Sites In Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Huthis in Yemen on the night of January 22, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance. In a joint statement, the six allies said the strikes specifically targeted a Huthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Huthis' missile and air-surveillance capabilities.
High Stakes For China Amid Simmering Iran-Pakistan Tensions
Air strikes and diplomatic sparring between Iran and Pakistan have raised difficult questions for China and its influence in the region amid growing fears the upheaval sweeping across the Middle East could spread.
Since the tit-for-tat strikes on January 16 and 18 against militant and separatist groups, Islamabad and Tehran have signaled they want to de-escalate the situation and that their foreign ministers will hold talks in Pakistan on January 29.
But the attacks have exposed the fine line between peace and conflict in the region and put the spotlight on China, a close partner of both countries, to see if it can use its sway to ramp down tensions and avoid a conflict that would jeopardize Beijing's economic and geopolitical interests in the region.
"For China, the stakes are high and they really can't afford for things to get any worse between Iran and Pakistan," Abdul Basit, an associate research fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told RFE/RL.
China has tens of billions of dollars of investments in Iran and Pakistan and both countries are high-level partners that benefit from Chinese political and economic support.
Following the missile-strike exchange, China's Foreign Ministry called for calm and said it would "play a constructive role in cooling down the situation," without giving details.
Beijing is now expected to step up its engagement to head off another crisis in the region, in what analysts say is yet another test for China's influence after recently hitting its limit with the war in Gaza, shipping attacks in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Huthi militants, and the growing instability across the Middle East these events have caused.
"We're yet to see anything really concrete where China has stepped in to solve an international crisis," Sari Arho Havren, an associate fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute, told RFE/RL. "[But] China has a reputational image at stake where it's presenting itself as the alternative to the United States, even though assumptions about how powerful it really is in the Middle East are now being scrutinized."
What's Going On Between Iran And Pakistan?
The Iranian strikes in Pakistan were part of a series of similar attacks launched by Iran that also hit targets in Iraq and Syria.
In Pakistan, Tehran said it was targeting the Sunni separatist group Jaish al-Adl with drones and missiles in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province. Jaish al-Adl operates mostly in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province but is also suspected to be in neighboring Pakistan. The group claimed responsibility for a December 15 attack on a police station in southeastern Iran that killed 11 officers.
In response, Islamabad said its military conducted air strikes in Sistan-Baluchistan targeting the Baloch Liberation Front and the Baloch Liberation Army, two separatist groups believed to be hiding in Iran.
The exchange of strikes was followed by Pakistan recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's ambassador to Islamabad from returning to his post.
On January 21, the Counterterrorism Department in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh Province announced it had arrested a suspect in a 2019 assassination attempt on a top Pakistani cleric who is a member of the Zainebiyoun Brigade, a militant group allegedly backed by Iran.
But since the strikes on each other's territory, Iran and Pakistan have cooled their rhetoric and signaled that they intend to de-escalate, echoing sentiment through official statements that the neighbors are "brotherly countries" that should pursue dialogue and cooperation.
Basit says this stems largely from the fact that the countries see themselves spread too thin in dealing with a host of pressing foreign and domestic issues.
Tehran has grappled with a series of attacks across the country, including a January 3 twin bombing that killed more than 90 people, and is engaged across the region directly or through groups that it backed such as Yemen's Huthis and Lebanon's Hizballah.
The tit-for-tat attacks, meanwhile, come as Pakistan is embroiled in an economic crisis and prepares to hold high-stakes elections on February 8, the first since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed in a vote of no confidence in April 2021, setting off years of escalating political turmoil.
"Between the economy, elections, and always-present tensions with India that could grow, Pakistan simply can't afford another front," Basit said.
Islamabad and Tehran are now pushing to cool down the situation, though Basit adds that the situation remains tense. "There is peace and calm now, but the animosity is ongoing," he said.
How Much Leverage Does China Have?
Following a week of tensions, China has leverage to push for a diplomatic settlement to the dispute, although experts say Beijing may be reluctant to intervene too publicly.
"China looks to be quite measured here in its response and that raises some questions about where China stands in using its influence," Basit said. "China knows it can influence the situation, but Beijing also usually shies away from situations like this because they worry that if they try and fail, then the West will look at it differently."
Beijing raised expectations in March 2023 it would play a larger political role in the Middle East when it brokered a historic deal between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Michael Kugelman, the director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute, says China's willingness to be a mediator shouldn't be underplayed. "It looks like the Pakistanis and the Iranians had enough in their relationship to ease tensions themselves," he told RFE/RL. "But China was willing to do the Iran-Saudi deal, which is a more fraught relationship to get involved in. So, they might be relieved now, but that doesn't mean they won't step up if needed."
China also holds other cards if it needs to calm the situation between Iran and Pakistan.
As China's "iron brother," Islamabad has a close partnership with Beijing, with cooperation ranging from economic investment to defense. Pakistan is the largest buyer of Chinese weapons and is also home to the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship series of infrastructure projects within China's Belt and Road Initiative.
CPEC is part of Beijing's efforts to connect itself to the Arabian Sea and build stronger trade networks with the Middle East.
A centerpiece of the venture is developing the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, which would strengthen shipping lanes to the region, particularly for energy shipments from Iran.
For Tehran, China is a top buyer of sanctioned Iranian oil, and Beijing signed a sprawling 25-year economic and security agreement with Iran in 2021.
Arho Havren says that given both Iran and Pakistan's economic dependence on China, Beijing will do all it can, should tensions rise, but will likely do so behind the scenes. "China [is unlikely] to take a stronger public stake in the conflict, but will instead use its back-channels," Arho Havren said.
What Comes Next?
While the situation between Iran and Pakistan is moving towards de-escalation, the recent tensions highlight the often tenuous footing of regional rivalries that China's ambitions to lead the Global South rest upon.
Both Pakistan and Iran are members of the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which also includes India, Russia, and Central Asia (minus Turkmenistan). The SCO has been an important part of Beijing's bid for leadership across parts of Asia and the Middle East while looking to bring together countries to work together on economic and security issues.
China has invested in growing the bloc and is in discussion to add more countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Belarus, but further conflict between its members could derail those moves and damage the SCO's credibility.
Arho Havren says Beijing will still have to grapple with the lack of trust between Islamabad and Tehran and is facing similar issues elsewhere in the Middle East as it walks a tightrope between simultaneously raising its international influence and limiting any diplomatic exposure that could hurt its reputation.
"Cooperation may be easy, but the relations between the countries in the region are complex, and China's journey [in the Middle East] is still in its beginning," she said.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iraqi Airline, Pro-Iranian Militia Leaders
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 22 designated Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for "supporting" Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Lebanon.
The department said in a news release that Fly Baghdad for several years had supported the operations of the IRGC's' Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and its proxies, including Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), a militia group with close ties to the Quds Force, by delivering materiel and personnel.
"Fly Baghdad flights have delivered shipments of weapons to Damascus International Airport in Syria for transfer to members of the IRGC-QF and Iran-aligned militia groups on the ground in Syria, including the Syrian Arab Republican Guard, Lebanese Hizballah, KH, and the KH-affiliated Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Brigade," the Treasury said.
In addition, Fly Baghdad CEO Basheer al-Shabbani was designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for owning or controlling -- directly or indirectly -- Fly Baghdad, the department said. OFAC also identified two Iraqi-registered aircraft owned by Fly Baghdad as blocked property.
OFAC also imposed sanctions on KH leaders Hossein Moanes, the head of KH political party Harakat Hoquq; Riyad al-Azzawi, a drone operator; and Awqad al-Hamidawi, who handles the group's businesses and financial portfolio.
In addition, Al-Massal Land Travel and Tourism Company, which is managed by Hamidawi, was designated for allegedly laundering money for the militia.
"Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the individuals and companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with them.
In a separate statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the IRGC-QF and Iranian-aligned militia groups "pose a significant threat to the Middle East region."
U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria have increasingly been targeted by Iranian-backed militias since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The conflict broke out broke out after Hamas extremists launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing just over 1,100 Israelis, mainly civilians.
The most recent attack on U.S. personnel came on January 20, when missiles and rocket struck Iraq's Ain al-Asad Air Base, which houses U.S. troops. The U.S. Central Command said several personnel were "undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries" following the attack.
The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy says the group emerged in October 2023 and is made up of several Iranian-backed armed groups.
Iranian Rapper Faces New Charges That Could Carry Death Sentence
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been told he faces new additional charges that put him in jeopardy of facing the death penalty if convicted.
Amir Raisian, Salehi's legal representative, revealed the charges in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 21, saying the singer was also accused of "armed and group rebellion against the regime" and "conspiracy to commit security-related offenses."
Raisian said there was no evidence supporting the charges, and noted that no other individuals are implicated as accomplices in the case and that no weapons were ever found in Salehi's possession.
Under the Islamic Penal Code, individuals found guilty of "armed rebellion against the regime" could face the death penalty.
Raisian also pointed out that while the Supreme Court had previously ruled that a maximum of three charges can be applied in a single case, the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan has issued an indictment with 10 charges against Salehi.
Raisian added that Salehi appeared to qualify for a government amnesty, raising questions about the legitimacy of the renewed charges.
Salehi was initially arrested in November 2022 after a period of being in hiding. His detention immediately sparked significant attention and demands for his release, both domestically and internationally.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released on November 18 after the Supreme Court, responding to an appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." It sent the case back to a lower court for a reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Ye-One Rhie, a German lawmaker and Salehi's political sponsor, criticized the rapper's temporary release as insincere and a diversionary tactic by the Islamic republic to draw attention away from its oppressive regime.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against the corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protesters In Iraqi Kurdistan Condemn Deadly Iranian Strikes
Protesters in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan have condemned last week’s strikes on Irbil by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Protests took place in the cities of Zakho and Akre on January 22, a day after demonstrators took to the streets in Irbil. An Israeli businessman, his wife, and two children were killed in the attack. The IRGC claimed to have struck an Israeli "spy headquarters." Irbil's chamber of commerce has also called for a boycott of Iranian products. Baghdad recalled its ambassador and lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Islamabad, Tehran Announce Return Of Ambassadors, Visit By Iranian Foreign Minister
Iran and Pakistan have announced in a joint statement that their respective ambassadors will return to their posts and that Iran's foreign minister will visit Islamabad next week in a sign the neighboring states are rebuilding strained ties. Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran and had not allowed his counterpart to return to Islamabad after Iran and Pakistan exchanged missile strikes last week at what they said were militant targets. The joint statement, issued on January 22, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit will take place on January 29. To read the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iranian Soldier Suspected Of Killing 5 Fellow Troops In Southeastern City Arrested
An Iranian soldier accused of opening fire on fellow troops at a military base in the southeastern Kerman Province on January 21, killing five of them, has been arrested. Base commander Amir Gholamalian said on January 22 that the unidentified soldier was arrested in Zarand, a small city northwest of Kerman, where the shooting took place. Kerman Province police said that two assault rifles and ammunition were confiscated during the arrest. Kerman was the site of bombings claimed by the Islamic State extremist group that killed 94 people earlier this month. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, Pakistani Police Say Member Of Iranian-Backed Militant Group Arrested In Karachi
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh Province has said it has arrested a suspect in the 2019 attempted assassination attempt on a top Pakistani cleric, accusing the arrested man of being a "trained terrorist" who belongs to the Zainebiyoun Brigade, a militant group allegedly backed by Iran.
The CTD said in a January 20 statement that Syed Mohammad Mehdi was arrested in an operation at a bazaar in Karachi. The CTD accused Mehdi of targeting clerics in the provincial capital and of working for Iranian intelligence.
Khuram Waris, who heads the CTD in Karachi, told Radio Mashaal on January 21 that Mehdi is a Pakistani citizen who received training in a "neighboring country."
"He is a member of the Zainabiyoun Brigade. He was involved in many attacks, including the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi."
Usmani, a religious scholar and former top court judge in Pakistan, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi in 2019. Two of Usmani's bodyguards were killed in the attack, for which no group claimed responsibility.
Waris claimed two associates of Mehdi's were also involved in recent attacks against clerics in Karachi.
The Zainabiyoun Brigade is alleged to have been formed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and believed to have up to 1,000 fighters.
The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Tehran after the IRGC on January 16 launched unannounced missile and drone attacks against targets in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attacks against Jaish al-Adl, a U.S. designated terrorist group targeted that has been accused by Tehran of carrying out deadly attacks in Iran, were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats."
Pakistan condemned the strike on its territory and responded on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory.
U.S. Blames Iranian-Backed Militants For Attack On American Base In Iraq
As heightened tensions in the Middle East raise the risk of a broader regional conflict, the United States has blamed Iranian-backed militants for an attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq, Israel has been accused of killing members of an Iranian-backed extremist group in Lebanon, and Tehran has accused Israel of killing members of the Iranian military in Syria in an incident Tehran says will not go unanswered.
U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said on January 20 that "multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in western Iraq targeting the Al-Assad Air Base," which is one of the largest U.S. military bases in Iraq.
CENTCOM said most of the missiles were intercepted but some had hit the base, at which about 2,500 U.S. soldiers are currently stationed.
"A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries," CENTCOM said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "At least one Iraqi service member was wounded."
The attack comes as Iranian-backed proxies and partners have stepped up their strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria amid Israel's ongoing war against Iranian-backed Hamas -- which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian officials have said that attacks by members of its "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West -- including Hamas, Lebanese Hizballah, and Yemen's Huthi rebels -- will not cease until a cease-fire is worked out halting ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian state media reporting on the CENTCOM statement described the attack as having been carried out by "Iraqi resistance" forces, while saying the Islamic republic has denied using proxy forces in the Middle East.
Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas after it and other Palestinian extremist groups carried out a deadly surprise assault on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
The resulting three months of war have left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead, according to observers. Iran, which fails to recognize Israel as a state and considers it one of its greatest enemies along with the United States, has positioned itself as one of the leading voices against Israel and for the Palestinian cause since the war in Gaza began.
Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in twin bombings in Iran early this month despite the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which Iran has fought in Syria and Iraq, claiming responsibility. Israel has denied any role in the bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman that killed nearly 100 people.
On January 15, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out Iran's longest-ever strike by firing multiple ballistic missiles into northwestern Syria to attack what it called "terrorist bases" of IS and other extremist groups.
The same day, the IRGC launched ballistic missiles into Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that targeted what it claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. Israel has not commented on the allegation.
On January 20, Iran accused Israel of striking a building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, used by the IRGC. The strike, according to the IRGC, killed five of its members.
Various media reported that a senior officer the IRGC's elite foreign arm, the Quds Force, was among those killed, which reportedly included three Syrians, one Lebanese, and one Iraqi.
Reports also suggested a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization that took part in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was killed.
Israel has not commented on the incident.
On January 20, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened Israel with retaliation, saying it would not let the alleged attack go unanswered.
The next day, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Israel of carrying out the attack in Syria in an act of "desperation" due to alleged battlefield defeats and embarrassment related to the Gaza war.
Later on January 21, security sources in Lebanon said two Lebanese Hizballah fighters were killed in what they called an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in what would be the latest to target Lebanese Hizballah fighters in the area.
High-Ranking Iranian Security Officials Killed In Reported Israeli Air Strike In Syria
An Israeli air strike on January 20 that targeted a building in Syria's capital, Damascus, used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed four Iranians, including two senior officials, Iranian media and the IRGC said.
In an official statement, the IRGC named its four members who were killed in the attack as Hojatullah Omidhar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, and Saeed Karimi.
However, Nour News, which is thought to have close ties to the country’s intelligence services, identified two of the dead as General Sadegh Omidzadeh, the intelligence deputy of the IRGC's expeditionary Quds Force in Syria, and his deputy, Hajj Gholam.
Separately, Sky News Arabic channel reported that one of those killed in the strike was Akram al-Ajuri, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based opposition war monitor with a network of sources inside Syria, said at least six people -- five Iranians and a Syrian -- were killed in the strike that occurred during a meeting of from Iranian-backed groups.
The monitor said four other people were still missing under the rubble.
There was no immediate explanation for the media reports' discrepancy in the numbers, names, and nationalities of those killed in the attack on the Damascus neighborhood known as a high-security zone home to lRGC leaders and pro-Iran Palestinian factions.
Israeli media reported the attack quoting Reuters news agency, but there was no immediate official confirmation that Israel was behind the strike.
The attack occurred four weeks after Razi Musavi, a high-ranking official in IRGC's elite Quds Force, was killed in a similar attack in the Zainabiyah neighborhood of Damascus.
Musavi was responsible for military coordination between Iran and Syria, according to Reuters, while Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, reported that he had been one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
- By AFP
U.S. Carries Out Fresh Strikes Against Yemen's Huthis
The U.S. military on January 19 carried out another round of strikes against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels, targeting missile launchers that were preparing for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the White House said. "This morning, U.S. forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. It was the fourth "preemptive action" taken in the past week against Huthi missile launchers, Kirby said, adding that the actions were "done in self-defense, but it also helps make safer international waters for both naval vessels as well as merchant shipping."
Iran Says Two Suspects Killed, More Detained In Connection With Deadly Kerman Attacks
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says two people were killed in a shoot-out and several others detained during a sweep to arrest suspects in connection with the deadly suicide bombings earlier this month in the southern city of Kerman that killed at least 91 people.
The ministry said in a statement on January 19 that two Islamic State (IS) group suspects were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces. The ministry said the "foreign terrorists" had planned a new attack targeting a law enforcement center in Kerman.
Police have been hunting for suspects in the attack since IS claimed that two of its members detonated explosive belts in a crowd gathered for a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.
The ministry added in the statement that one of those arrested was Mohammad Omran Tanveer, also known as Abu Omran.
Identified by the Iranian intelligence forces as "an IS emir and bomb-making specialist," Tanveer is linked to Abdullah Tajiki, who the ministry has previously said was the primary architect and supporter of the Kerman bombings.
The ministry said that since it began searching for those behind the bombings, it had captured several IS members connected to Abdul Hakim Touhidi, a commander of the group's terrorist operations, and had foiled a planned terrorist attack near a holy shrine in the outskirts of the city of Mashhad.
The detailed statements from the Intelligence Ministry are unusual and follow heightened criticism of the Islamic republic's security organizations over the bombings, the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Showcases Capabilities, Limits With Missile Strikes
Iran has showcased its advancing missile and drone capabilities in a demonstration of the lengths it can take to strike perceived threats. But in targeting extremist groups and an alleged spy base in neighboring countries, Tehran also showed there are limits to how far it is willing to go for now.
The strikes launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 15 and 16 made use of sophisticated missiles, violated the territorial sovereignty of Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, and were clearly intended to send a message.
"We are a missile power in the world," Iranian state media quoted Defense Minister Reza Ashtiani as proclaiming. "Wherever [enemies] want to threaten the Islamic republic, we will react, and this reaction will definitely be proportionate, tough, and decisive."
The debut of medium-range ballistic missiles in at least two of the attacks was also widely seen as a warning to Tehran's archenemy, Israel, that it is in striking distance.
Tensions between Iran and Israel have soared amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Multiple Iranian proxies and partners have entered the fray against Israel in support of the Palestinian cause and the Iranian-backed Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
Iran openly supports the so-called "axis of resistance" -- Tehran's term for the extremist groups and even state actors it guides to varying degrees in opposition of Israel. Many in the axis are now in possession of Iranian or Iranian-derived missiles, but while Tehran may have established a "ring of fire" around Israel, it would prefer not to jump directly into it, analysts say.
Sitting on the sidelines of the fight it leads has presented some problems for Tehran, explains Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.
"At a time when the rest of the members of the so-called axis of resistance are taking more aggressive actions in the region, Iran's absence would come with a very high cost of prestige for Tehran," Azizi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. "In addition, within the framework of the theory of deterrence, the authorities of the Islamic republic believe that if [threats to Iran] are not responded to, it will cause more conflict."
Experts say that could explain the IRGC's missile and drone strikes this week, which showed that Iran is willing to use the growing firepower at its disposal to hit back at rogue enemies -- and potentially against Israel.
"Iran is engaging in several fronts at once, but not in the same manner," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL. "Public ballistic-missile operations from Iranian territory conveys a different message to a different audience than does proxy escalation."
Taleblu says that the more effective Iran's missiles become, the more they will be used to settle conflicts. But at times, he said, Iran "feels comfortable, or confident, or benefits from an overt attack showing its hand and capabilities versus not, as is the case in the tried-and-true proxy strategy."
In what Tehran called Iran's longest-ever missile strike, sophisticated Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel were used on January 15 to attack the "terrorist bases" of the Islamic State (IS) and other extremist groups in northwestern Syria.
The same night, in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan region, Kheibar Shekan missiles and drones struck what the IRGC claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. The Kurdistan region's Security Council has vehemently rejected Iran's claim.
And on January 16, IRGC missiles and drones targeted what the Foreign Ministry called "an Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attacks were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats," the ministry said.
IS this month claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 94 people and injured more than 280 in the southern Iranian city of Kerman.
Jaish al-Adl, the U.S.-designated terrorist group targeted in Pakistan, has been accused by Tehran of carrying out attacks in Iran, including one on a police station in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province in December that left 11 officers dead.
Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in the Kerman bombings, which Israel denies, as well as of killing IRGC commanders.
"Despite not telling Iraq or Pakistan about the strike in advance and writing off their sovereignty, the [Iranian] regime felt sufficiently confident that whatever target it struck would not be able to kinetically respond and hold Iran accountable," Taleblu said.
Pakistan and Iraq did condemn the strikes on their territories, with Islamabad answering on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory. But Taleblu said he saw Pakistan's strikes "more as an attempt to respond to Iran while providing a face-saving line of retreat."
Directly confronting Israel would come with a much higher level of risk, and Iran is already making good on its threats against Israel, according to Taleblu.
"Just because it is not overtly attacking Israel in a manner or with a weapon or with the publicity that would invite its own destruction does not mean the Islamic republic has not found ways to strike at the Jewish state, which is usually indirectly and with proxies," Taleblu said.
But for now, he said, the degree of direct Iranian involvement "is still likely to be limited until a borderline existential crisis or the gutting of deterrent."
