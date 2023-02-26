Iran
Iran Releases Spanish Woman After Three Months In Jail Over Protests
A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on February 26. An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September. "My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health," Albares said. Baneira was released a day earlier and was on her way back to Spain, he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Iran Sending Top Envoys To UN's Human Rights Council
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the UN's top human rights body on February 27, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Moscow's war in Ukraine, the repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Says A Foreign Ministers Meeting With Turkey, Syria, And Iran Is In The Works
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on February 26. "The mode of it and the terms are being worked out," TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying. No further details were provided. In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
- By AP
Key Hizballah Financier Arrested in Bucharest, Say U.S. Authorities
A Lebanese and Belgian citizen who is considered to be a key financier of the Iranian-backed militant group Hizballah was arrested on February 24 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, U.S. authorities said. Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, 58, who was labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts, has funneled millions of dollars to Hizballah over the years, authorities said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim They've Developed A Long-Range Cruise Missile
Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on February 24, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war. Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' aerospace force, also spoke of Iran's often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying "We are looking to kill [former U.S. President Donald] Trump.” Tehran often makes claims about its military power that cannot be independently verified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Mysterious Wave Of Sickness Hits Iranian Schoolgirls, Amid Speculation Over Poisoning
Hundreds of schoolgirls have fallen sick and scores have been hospitalized in Iran’s holy city of Qom in recent months, with some parents and officials suspecting they were poisoned.
But the authorities, which have launched an investigation into the mysterious wave of illnesses, have not found any evidence of poison. No deaths have been reported.
The incidents have prompted public anger, with some Iranians accusing the government of negligence. Some parents have refused to let their children attend school.
In the latest incident, 15 schoolgirls were transferred to a hospital in Qom on February 22, the Qom News outlet reported, saying the students were in stable condition and under observation.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of students in Qom, mostly girls, have fallen ill with similar symptoms in a number of public schools, which are segregated by gender. Dozens have received treatment, while others have been hospitalized.
Authorities said they have not yet been able to determine the cause of the mysterious wave of sickness, despite conducting toxicology tests.
Medical experts have not found any bacterial or viral infections in blood samples taken from sick students. The authorities have not yet dismissed the possibility that poisonous gas could have caused the illnesses, with some students reporting a strange smell in their classrooms.
Iran's chief prosecutor, Mohammad Javad Montazeri, suggested on February 21 that the incidents could be deliberate. In a letter to the state prosecutor in Qom, Montazeri said the “worrying wave of some kind of poisoning” in schools in the city indicate “the possibility of intentional criminal actions.”
Earlier, Mojtaba Zolnour, a lawmaker from Qom, said the illnesses were “abnormal” and security officials were investigating. Another parliamentarian from Qom, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, suggested that fear and hysteria could have played a role.
Some have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later removed.
Many Iranians have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the illnesses and prevent new cases. Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
“Of the 250 students in our school, only 50 attended classes,” a teacher in Qom, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda last week.
A correspondent at the reformist Shargh daily who traveled to Qom reported this week that some schools in the city were “unofficially” closed.
Last week, angry parents protested outside the governor’s office and called for a transparent investigation. They also demanded that classes be held online, amid reports that the authorities were pressuring students to attend school.
An unnamed teacher at a girls’ school in Qom told Shargh that they have been ordered to teach “even if only one student” was present in class. She also said students have been told not to share notes with classmates in an apparent bid to push more pupils to attend school in person.
Some students who have fallen ill have complained of an “unknown” or “unpleasant” smell.
“My son recalled that for a moment there was the smell of rotten fish in the classroom,” an unnamed woman whose son became sick was quoted as saying by the Tejarat News outlet. “Then the school gave students face masks and told them to leave the classroom.”
“Some of the children felt more ill than the others. Several of them were transferred to medical centers. My son was among them,” the woman said, adding that her son had suffered from stomach pain.
A student who fell ill in early February told Shargh that she spent three days in a hospital.
“I still feel some weakness in my legs after 20 days, and I have problems while moving my legs,” the unnamed student said, adding that two of her friends were still in the hospital.
Similar waves of mysterious illnesses affecting schoolgirls have been reported in recent years in neighboring Afghanistan and in Central Asia. In many cases, the authorities were unable to find evidence of poison. Most of the incidents were blamed on mass panic and hysteria.
Iranians Stage Protests At Graves Of Crackdown Victims, Call For Regime Change
Iranian protesters have staged fresh anti-government demonstrations and called for regime change at the graves of protesters killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide unrest that has rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini.
Videos published on social media showed a large gathering in a local cemetery in the western city of Sanandaj on February 23 with people chanting, "Death to the dictator!" -- a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In the northern Iranian city of Chalus, several people and supporters of Amir Hossein Shams Nateri -- who was killed by security forces -- gathered at his family home and celebrated what would have been his birthday.
The family of the slain protester wanted to hold a birthday ceremony at his grave in Chalus cemetery on February 22 but security forces summoned the family and prevented the event.
Similar videos published from other cities also appeared on social media, showing groups holding vigils and commemorations.
Iran has been roiled with unrest that was sparked by the death of Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protester Dies In Police Custody Soon After Rearrest, Group Says
Iranian protester Ebrahim Rigi has died in custody after allegedly being beaten by police following his rearrest, according to a rights group.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that the 24-year-old Rigi was arrested on October 13 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
HAALVSH has quoted local sources as saying that Rigi, a medical intern, had been released on bail but was then rearrested on the street in Zahedan on February 22 and was taken to the police station. He died an hour later.
The group said that the judge on duty and the forensic pathologist confirmed that Rigi died as a result of beating inside the police station.
A local police official described Rigi's death as the result of an "arbitrary act" in which the police had no role. He did not elaborate.
People in Sistan-Baluchistan Province have been holding protest rallies every Friday since September 30, when a demonstration turned deadly as security forces of the Islamic republic launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators.
During the so-called Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The protests grew even larger following the news of the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces attempt to muzzle dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but only account for about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hundreds Of Iranian Activists Sign Letter Condemning Prison Sentence For Academic
Hundreds of Iranian political and civil activists have published a letter condemning the nine-year prison sentence handed to sociologist Saeed Madani for his writings on various aspects of society, saying it highlighted the lack of independence in Iran's judicial system.
The letter, signed by Hashem Aghajari, Abolfazl Ghadyani, Ali Afshari, and more than 600 other activists, says the accusations against Madani are baseless and were fabricated by the Islamic Republic's security institutions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran in December found the prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
Signatories to the letter, published on February 22, noted "such sentences have no result other than depriving Iranian society of committed thinkers who strive for freedom and justice, and only blocks the nonviolent development of the country."
The accusations against the 61-year-old Madani are mainly based on materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of culture and Islamic guidance, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Woman Expresses 'Regret' In Video Supporters Say Was Made Under Duress
The female engineer whose video protesting the mandatory hijab at the Tehran Engineers Forum went viral on social media last week has expressed her "regret" in a video many of her supporters allege was made under duress.
In the video published on social media on February 17, the woman identified as Zeinab Kazemi was protesting against the nonapproval of her qualifications for the Tehran Engineering Organization due to noncompliance with the hijab law. She then threw her headscarf on the stage and left.
Kazemi's action was met with widespread approval on social media with many praising her courage amid a wave of unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in custody after being detained by police for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
A day later, on February 18, a media outlet close to the IRGC announced a legal case had been filed against Kazemi, accusing her of "insulting the hijab."
In a video published on February 22, Kazemi expressed her "regret" for her actions onstage and said that it happened "as a result of psychological pressure caused by improper dealings with engineers."
Iranian authorities have gained notoriety for forcing several protesters to make similar "apologies" on video, prompting many social media users to question its authenticity.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Long-simmering tensions boiled over after the 22-year-old Amini died, with Iranians flooding streets across the country in protest. Women and even schoolgirls have put up unprecedented shows of defiance in the unrest, one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'Meat Rebellion': Price Hike Triggers Public Anger In Iran
A sudden hike in the price of red meat has triggered widespread public anger in Iran, where the troubled economy has sunk to new lows.
The authorities have responded to the criticism by playing down the price hike and cracking down on a Tehran newspaper that ran a story critical of the government.
Commodity prices have risen sharply in the Islamic republic amid months of nationwide anti-regime protests, new international sanctions imposed on Tehran, and Iran’s growing isolation.
Residents of Tehran on February 17 reported that a kilogram of boneless mutton was being sold for up to around 5,000,000 rials ($10), an almost 10 percent increase over recent weeks.
Iran’s semiofficial ILNA news agency recently reported that the price of red meat had increased by up to 90 percent during the past year, which has put it out of reach for many Iranians, who are struggling to make ends meet.
The prices of other food staples, including bread, dairy products, and cooking oil, have also increased in recent weeks as the value of the rial, the national currency, has plunged.
Currency Tumbles To A New Low
The rial plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the U.S. dollar on February 20, according to Bonbast.com, which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges.
The Statistical Center of Iran announced on February 22 that the one-year spot inflation rate for food and beverages was around 70 percent for the Persian month of Bahman that ended on February 19.
Many Iranians have expressed anger at the price hikes and blamed the government of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who came to power in 2021 promising to improve an economy devastated by crippling U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement.
Since Raisi assumed office, protracted talks between Iran and world powers over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal -- which curbed Tehran’s sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions -- have stalled. That has worsened the economic situation in Iran and plunged more Iranians into poverty.
Tehran has also become increasingly isolated economically and politically over its deadly crackdown on monthslong anti-regime protests at home and its alleged supply of combat drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
Iranian officials have attempted to downplay or dismiss the price hikes.
“What was published about [the price] of red meat is the result of [efforts to create a negative atmosphere] on cyberspace,” Masud Amrollahi, an official at the Ministry of Agriculture, said on February 21.
Ayub Fesahat, a municipal official in Tehran, denied that mutton prices had reached 5,000,000 rials. His remarks were refuted by dozens of Iranians who uploaded photos from supermarkets showing the increased price of meat.
Newspaper Shuttered
Amid public anger, the authorities shut down the Sazandegi daily on February 20, the same day it reported on the price hike and ran a front-page headline, "Meat Rebellion." The newspaper, which has previously been critical of the government, was accused of publishing “false content” and “disturbing public opinion.”
Akbar Montajabi, the editor in chief of Sazandegi, said the newspaper appeared to be targeted for its eye-catching headline.
“According to what we have heard, the president and the members of the government were angered by the headline, ‘Meat Rebellion,’ and as a result, the minister of education asked the supervision board to close the newspaper,” Montajabi was quoted as saying by local media on February 21.
Another daily, Hammihan, said in an editorial on February 21 that government “anger” was the reason for Sazandegi’s closure.
“Since the government has not been able to solve people’s problems and even come close to [fulfilling] its promises, it had to find a [scapegoat] to vent its anger at,” Hammihan said.
Separately, the Ministry of Agriculture on February 21 announced the launch of a plan to combat the sale of overpriced meat.
Basic Items Out Of Reach
Amrollahi of the Ministry of Agriculture said violators would be punished, without offering details. He said the average price of meat was between 2,800,000 and 2,950,000 rials.
A journalist in Tehran, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL that an increasing number of Iranians have been forced to give up on buying basic food items, including fruit, because of rising prices.
“I went to buy a few things the other day. The prices had increased from the last time I went shopping and I couldn’t afford everything I needed. More and more people are facing the same situation,” the journalist said.
In recent years, price hikes, rising unemployment, and growing poverty have fueled street protests led by teachers, retirees, bus drivers, and other workers.
Protests over the economy preceded the anti-regime protests that erupted in September following the death of a young woman soon after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress-code law.
Activist Handed 18 Years In Prison After Calling For Iran's Supreme Leader To Resign
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison after calling on him to resign.
Asghar Sepehri, Sepehri's brother, wrote on Twitter on February 21 that his sister had informed him during a phone call from prison that the Islamic Revolutionary Court had handed her the sentence.
He said the sentence includes a 10-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, five years for cooperation with hostile governments, two years for insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, and one year for gathering and conspiring against national security.
It was not immediately clear if the sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently.
Sepehri is one of 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called for Khamenei to step down. She has been arrested and interrogated many times in recent years.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Sepehri was arrested by security forces on September 21, at the beginning of nationwide protests in Iran over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
Since the unrest erupted, lawmakers and security officials have threatened harsher and harsher treatment for protesters and anyone expressing dissent.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
The Farda Briefing: Iran Increasingly Isolated On The International Stage
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Hannah Kaviani, a senior broadcaster and editor at RFE/RL's Radio Farda. Here's what I've been following and what I'm watching out for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
For the first time in decades, Iran was not represented by its foreign minister at the annual Munich Security Conference.
Instead, organizers of the February 17-19 event invited three members of Iran's exiled opposition: the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi; rights activist Masih Alinejad; and Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International.
Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced the decision, with spokesman Nasser Kanani on February 20 saying the organizers had made a "huge mistake" for "giving the stage to notorious people."
Why It Matters: The absence of Iranian officials at the conference highlighted Tehran's increasing isolation on the international stage.
Iran has come under mounting global pressure for its deadly crackdown on monthslong anti-regime protests at home and its alleged supply of combat drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
The presence of Pahlavi, Alinejad, and Boniadi has given legitimacy to Iran's exiled opposition. Exiled opposition figures recently met in Washington and pledged to establish a charter for a transition to a new, democratic system in Iran.
Pahlavi told Radio Farda that the "duty and mission" of the trio in Munich was to "deliver the message of the Iranian people to the world." But they did not have any meetings with high-ranking foreign officials. Alinejad said she was disappointed that the German foreign minister refused to meet her.
What's Next: It is unclear how much support Iran exiled opposition will attract inside and outside Iran. It is also unclear if the opposition can bridge its longstanding differences.
Speaking to Radio Farda, Hannah Neumann, a German lawmaker in the European Parliament, said "as long as there is so much infighting among Iranians that want to see the regime gone, it will not succeed."
Wolfgang Ischinger, the president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation, told Radio Farda that excluding Iranian officials from the event this year was not a "wrong decision." But he said it "doesn't mean that this would be a right decision if and when," for example, talks over reviving the nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran resumed.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Pedram Azarnush was taking part in an anti-regime protest in southwestern Iran in September when he was shot dead. Nearly five months on, the 17-year-old's family is still seeking justice. In their attempts to bring the perpetrators to account, the family has endured constant threats from the authorities, informed sources told Radio Farda.
For months, antiestablishment protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and demanded greater social and political freedoms. Now, opposition figures and civil society groups inside Iran have shared proposals that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy.
What We're Watching
Iran's national currency, the rial, plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the U.S. dollar on February 20, according to Bonbast.com which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges.
The decline in the value of the rial comes as food prices soar. That includes the price of red meat, which reached a new high this week.
Iran's Sazandegi daily was shut down on February 20 for reporting on the rising price of meat and running a front-page headline, "Meat Rebellion." The newspaper was accused of spreading rumors and reporting false information.
Why It Matters: Iran's troubled economy is sinking to new lows amid months-long anti-regime protests, the imposition of new sanctions against Tehran, and the Islamic republic's growing isolation.
The Central Bank of Iran on February 21 was given "full authority" to curb the rial's depreciation. The government also announced plans to combat rising commodity prices. But it is unclear if the authorities have a viable strategy to boost the economy.
Mohsen Renani, a prominent economist and professor at Isfahan University in Iran, wrote an open letter on February 18 in which he said the collapse of the clerical regime had become "inevitable," adding that the faltering economy was among the factors that could "trigger the last stage of this downfall."
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Hannah Kaviani
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
- By RFE/RL
Germany Expels Two Iranian Diplomats Over Death Sentence Of Dual Citizen
Germany on February 22 said it was expelling two employees of the Iranian Embassy in Berlin following the sentencing of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death by Iran's judiciary for allegedly planning a deadly 2008 bombing. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that she had summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to inform him "that we do not accept the massive violation" of the rights of a German citizen. "We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd's death sentence and allow him a fair and due process of appeal," Baerbock said.
RFE/RL Chief Says 'Nothing Will Halt Our Work' After His Inclusion On Iran's Sanctions List
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and Chief Executive Office Jamie Fly is one of more than two dozen people and entities to have been added to Iran’s sanctions list in response to new measures taken by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on February 21 that the sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
A day earlier, the EU and UK imposed new sanctions -- the latest of several rounds of measures enacted -- on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent and often deadly crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.
That crackdown has included a stifling of independent journalists and information sources that have tried to report on events in Iran.
“It’s a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the Iranian regime,” Fly said after the announcement of his inclusion. “I am proud of the journalists at Radio Farda who are exposing government lies and cruelty, and reaching ever-growing audiences who want the truth. Nothing will halt our work.”
Tehran’s new sanctions list also includes French Equality Minister Isabelle Rome and French Industrial Affairs Minister Roland Lescure, as well as three German members of parliament and the French and Belgian representatives at the European Parliament.
Eight British citizens, most of whom are officials with the country's armed forces, were also put on the list.
The Foreign Ministry’s statement accused those placed on the list of "inciting and encouraging terrorist actions."
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
The demonstrations follow a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim of Western involvement in Iran's protests, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch the crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 500 deaths and thousands of arrests.
The new EU sanctions, which were announced on February 20, target 32 people and two entities and include the Iranian culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister, and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown.
In total, EU sanctions now apply to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.
In December RFE/RL's Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list by Tehran.
At the time, Fly called the designation "an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook."
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent months after the country admitted to executing protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Iran Says 'Ambiguities' Over Nuclear Enrichment Are Being Resolved By IAEA Inspectors
Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are in Tehran for negotiations and verification, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and check-ups since yesterday. Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said. Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lawyer Of Iranian Protester Sentenced To Death Says State's Case Lacked Evidence And Witnesses
The lawyer of Iranian protester Javad Ruhi, who has been handed three death sentences after being charged with "corruption on Earth," says the cases against his client lacked evidence and witnesses.
In an interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, lawyer Majid Kaveh reasserted that his client has denied the accusations "repeatedly and clearly" in interrogations as well as in court hearings.
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Kaveh says his client only danced in the city square and threw some head scarves on a fire.
The court's indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender for Ruhi, said in court that a review of video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests.
"There is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth," he said.
Still, Ruhi did confess to the crime. But the rights group HRANA has quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying the confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to a Koran. But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, still the court identified the person as Javad Ruhi."
The same court has also sentenced to death two teenagers -- Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan -- who were arrested during demonstrations for allegedly helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Of Slain Iranian Teenage Protester Endure Threats, Intimidation As They Seek Justice
In late September, Pedram Azarnush was taking part in an anti-regime protest in southwestern Iran when he was shot dead.
Nearly five months on, the 17-year-old's family is still seeking justice. In their attempts to bring the perpetrators to account, the family has endured constant threats and intimidation from the authorities, informed sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Azarnush is among the at least 480 protesters who rights groups said have been killed in the state's brutal crackdown on the months-long antiestablishment protests, the biggest threat to Iran's clerical regime in decades.
Eyewitnesses told Radio Farda that security forces attacked Azarnush, a local karate champion, on September 22 when he tried to help a young female protester who was being beaten by police officers in Dehdasht, a city in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.
The police officers then turned on Azarnush, beating him and shooting at him with rubber bullets, said eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. A sniper located on the rooftop of a nearby building then shot the teen in the chest using live ammunition, the eyewitnesses added, killing him.
Azarnush's father suffered a heart attack when he saw his son's body, which had been taken to a hospital, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, also speaking on condition of anonymity.
The sources said the family filed a criminal complaint and called on the authorities to identify and punish his killer. They also demanded the police return Azarnush's personal laptop and camera, which he had with him when he died.
After reviewing the evidence, including CCTV footage, a local judge concluded that Azarnush was killed without justification, informed sources said.
But more than 20 police officers have since claimed they were assaulted and injured by the teen, an allegation refuted by Azarnush's family.
"How could a 17-year-old injure 20 [armed police officers] with his bare hands?" one of the informed sources said. "He had taken to the streets to demand his rights and the rights of his countrymen. He wasn't armed."
"[The judge] said they could have shot him in the leg instead of his heart. Yet, [the authorities] play games. [The case] has remained open and they keep summoning his father," the source added.
Azarnush's father, a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, has been warned by the authorities to remain silent about his son's killing, sources said.
Sources added that two of Azarnush's cousins -- Shayan and Reza Azarnush -- were detained in January in an apparent attempt to pressure the family.
The antiestablishment protests erupted after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against police brutality. But they have snowballed into one of the most sustained anti-regime demonstrations against Iran's theocracy, with protesters calling for an end to clerical rule and demanding their social and political freedoms.
The protests have waned in recent weeks, although sporadic rallies continue to be reported in different parts of the country.
Sources said Azarnush was angered by Amini's death in a Tehran hospital three days after she was arrested and allegedly beaten in custody.
Azarnush told his sister that he had joined the protests because he could not remain silent about state violence against women.
"Imagine they had done this to you. How could I remain silent?" informed sources quoted the teen as saying.
Iranian-German National Jamshid Sharmahd Sentenced To Death In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on Earth," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on February 21. Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group that Tehran believes was behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of planning other attacks in the country. The verdict can be appealed. Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an Intelligence Ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Foundation Praises Rushdie's Alleged Attacker, Offers Gift Of Farmland
An Iranian foundation close to the country's Islamic government has praised the man who is accused of violently attacking novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving the writer severely injured, and said it was offering him a reward of farmland.
The Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas, according to local Iranian media on February 21, made the offer to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey who is accused of jumping on stage last year to attack Rushdie during a literary event held at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.
The attack, which left Rushdie blind in one eye and without the use of one hand, was "the brave act of a young American trying to carry out a historic verdict," the foundation said.
The Satanic Verses, which Rushdie wrote, was banned in Iran. A year after it was published in 1988, Iran’s leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for the author’s death.
Rushdie, who was forced into hiding for many years because of the fatwa, dismissed the threat at the time, saying there was no evidence of people being interested in the reward.
Still, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death in 1991, while an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the earlier edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the 75-year-old writer.
The foundation, however, remains active in supporting the fatwa and says that "the same amount of farmland" -- 1,000 square meters -- will also be handed over to those who eventually take Rushdie's life.
The Iranian entity 15 Khordad Foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie in 2012 to $3.3 million from $2.8 million.
In October 2022, the United States sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation "for providing financial support for an act of terrorism."
Matar, who has been in custody since the attack, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime.
NBC News quoted a law enforcement official as saying that Matar's social media accounts showed him to be sympathetic to Shi'ite extremism and the causes of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Matar praised Khomeini in an interview with The New York Post after his arrest. He also spoke of his dislike for Rushdie.
Born in Mumbai, India, Rushdie holds British and U.S. citizenship and has lived in New York since 2000.
Matar was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German Foreign Minister Says No Legal Grounds To Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards A Terrorist Entity
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that German experts have found no legal grounds to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, echoing remarks made last month by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Baerbock told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on February 20 that "as of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization." The European Parliament and others have called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Britain Summons Iranian Diplomat Over Journalist Threats, Sets New Sanctions
The British government summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London on February 20 to protest what it said were serious threats against journalists living in the United Kingdom, as ministers launched a new security review into Iranian activities. On February 18, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States after threats it faced in Britain. Earlier, the U.K. government imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and two regional governors over what it said were human rights violations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Policeman Arrested Over Death Of Young Kurdish Man
Iranian authorities say they have arrested a police officer over the killing of a Kurdish youth in a rare move against security forces who have been leading a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters.
The first official reports on February 18 said Mokhtar Fathi was killed by direct fire from police in the city of Saghez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death after her detention by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
Fathi's death was first attributed to police after he was found writing slogans against the Islamic republic on the walls of the city. The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed Fathi's death by a police bullet.
However, the Hengaw human rights group, quoting sources, reported that Fathi was shot by security forces while he was sitting in a car with two other friends near his parents' house.
The human rights group added that "the government institutions had threatened the Fathi family not to inform the public about this matter."
Hossein Hosseini, the chief justice of Kurdistan Province, acknowledged that officials received a complaint from the victim's family and that "a case has been filed against those accused and a police officer has been arrested."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across Iran, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Currency Falls To Record Low As Sanctions Continue
Iran's troubled currency broke below the psychologically key level of 500,000 rial per U.S. dollar on February 20, as market participants saw no end in sight to sanctions. The Iranian rial plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the dollar, according to Bonbast.com, which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges. Facing an inflation rate of about 50 percent, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been buying dollars, other hard currencies, or gold, suggesting further headwinds for the rial. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
