Iran Starts Mass Production Of Indigenous Fighter Jet: State TV

State television says Iran has begun the mass production of a locally designed fighter jet.

Iran unveiled its Kowsar fighter jet in August. Iran already has both U.S.-made jet fighters and Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft in service.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the production line highlights the capabilities of Iranian experts despite "sanctions by enemies."

"Soon, the needed number of this plane will be produced and put at the service of the air force," Hatami said at a November 3 ceremony launching the plane's production, which was shown on television.

The inauguration came a day after the United States announced the reimposition of all sanctions on Iran starting November 5, covering Iran's shipping, financial, and energy sectors.

