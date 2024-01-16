Iran
Iran Strikes Targets In Northern Iraq, Syria As Regional Tensions Escalate
Iran fired missiles late on January 15 at what it claimed were Israeli "spy headquarters" near the U.S. consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, and at targets linked to the extremist group Islamic State in northern Syria. Four civilians were killed and six injured after missiles hit an upscale area near the consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region, according to the security council of the Kurdish regional government. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that it had hit a headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq.
Iranian Police Blame Woman For Violence Of Her Arrest
The violent arrest of a woman over the weekend in western Tehran for her defiance of the mandatory hijab law and for resisting authorities as they impounded her vehicle has highlighted animosity over the government's enforcement of the Islamic dress code.
Video of the woman's arrest, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, shows her being forcefully apprehended by police officers on January 13, who appear to use an electric prod to shock her.
Tehran's police said in a statement the objective of the incident was to impound the woman's vehicle after she was caught defying the hijab law. Police have been conducting vehicle inspections to specifically target compliance with the law.
There have been previous reports of the Iranian police utilizing city-wide CCTV cameras to identify women who violate the mandatory hijab law and subsequently impound their vehicles.
Iranian journalist Elahe Ebrahimi earlier this month reported a similar incident, saying plainclothes officers had attempted to impound her vehicle for an alleged hijab infraction. When she objected, she said they threatened her by revealing their "holstered weapons."
Several Iranians have questioned whether there are the legal grounds for police to take such actions, arguing that vehicle impoundment for noncompliance with the hijab law contradicts the existing laws of the Islamic republic.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Activists have launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country for safety reasons.
Tensions have boiled over in Iran over the hijab law since the death of Mahsa Amini death while in police custody in September 2022.
Amini's death, which came just days after her detention in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, led to nationwide protests and hundreds of demonstrators' deaths across the country.
Despite lasting public anger, parliament approved an updated version of the law around the anniversary of Amini's death that included harsher penalties for violations, including prison sentences of up to 10 years.
In late October, outrage boiled over again after another young woman died following an alleged encounter with "morality" enforcers earlier that month in a Tehran subway car.
Armita Garavand, 17, died after falling into a coma after the alleged confrontation on October 1. Some reports have suggested she was assaulted by the morality police, while others have said hijab guards were responsible.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S.-Owned Vessel Hit By Huthi Missile Off Yemen, Raising Tensions
A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship on January 15 just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, officials said. The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, though not immediately claimed by the Huthis, further escalates tensions in the Red Sea, where attacks by the Huthis -- a Shi'ite group allied with Iran -- have roiled global shipping amid Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, targeting a crucial shipping corridor. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the Gibraltar Eagle's captain reported that the "port side of vessel hit from above by a missile."
Iran Files New Charges Against Two Journalists After Their Release
Two Iranian journalists face new charges for flouting Iran's hijab law after they published photographs on social media without wearing head scarves just hours after being temporarily released from prison, where they were serving lengthy sentences for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini.
Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi face new indictments, according to the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, in the case filed in Tehran's Revolutionary Court on January 15.
Mohammadi and Hamedi's case highlights the continued battle Tehran's conservative clerics are fighting to strictly enforce the hijab laws in the face of mass discontent over the policy.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move immediately triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the newly installed authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively for their coverage of the death of Amini, a 22 year old who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction. The two were granted “temporary release” from Tehran’s Evin Prison on bail on January 14 pending an appeal of their sentences.
Ali Alqasimehr, the head of Tehran's judiciary, said the decision to grant temporary release to the journalists was taken due to the protracted nature of the investigation and the appellate process. The pair were initially arrested last year.
Their case has attracted widespread support in Iran and abroad. Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem voiced her support for the pair while praising their courage and called them "real champions."
Hamedi was charged because she took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death in September 2022.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Crew Of Iran-Held Tanker Safe, Greek Owners Say
The crew of a tanker seized by Iran's navy this week are safe, the vessel's Greek owners said on January 14. Empire Navigation said an associate had contacted Iranian authorities and reported that "all the crew members on board the St. Nikolas are safe and in good health." The company said it hadn't been itself able to directly contact the 19-man crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged ship anchored near the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Eighteen Filipinos and a Greek are on board. Iran said it seized the ship off Oman on January 11 to retaliate for the "theft" of its oil from the same tanker last year by the United States.
Iranian Journalists Jailed Over Amini Coverage Granted 'Temporary' Release On Bail
Two Iranian journalists handed long prison terms for their coverage of the 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amina have been granted “temporary release” on bail pending an appeal of their sentences, the country's judiciary said.
Journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi -- sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively – left Tehran’s Evin Prison on January 14.
According to Iranian state media reports, the two have been barred from leaving the country.
The two women have been in custody for 17 months, despite global calls for their release.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are only being punished for covering the news of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Irshad police and her funeral ceremony," United For Iran, a U.S.-based nonprofit managed by activists and former Iranian political prisoners, said in a statement in October 2023.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are in prison based on baseless accusations,” the statement continued. “The judiciary must cancel these baseless accusations against [them] and other political prisoners."
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown and became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis
U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington had sent a private message to Tehran about Yemen-based, Iran-backed Huthi rebels responsible for attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.
"We delivered it privately and we're confident we're well-prepared," Biden told reporters at the White House on January 14 hours after U.S. and other forces conducted a second strike against Huthi sites in Yemen.
Details about the private message were not disclosed. The United States and Iran do not have formal diplomatic relations, and affairs between the two nations have generally been handled through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran since 1979.
The Huthi rebels -- whose attacks against Israeli-linked and other commercial vessels in the Red Sea have prompted military responses from the United States and its allies against Huthi targets in Yemen -- have pledged "strong" retaliation following a second strike on January 13.
The threat amplifies concerns of major military confrontations stemming from Israel's war against Hamas, the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group, in Gaza, which like the Huthi movement enjoys Iranian support.
Russia also voiced accusations at the United Nations that the Western moves risk a dangerous escalation.
"This new strike will have a firm, strong, and effective response," Al-Jazeera quoted Huthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer as saying on January 13.
He claimed there had been no casualties, no injuries, and no "material damages" from the second wave of strikes.
The threat came after the U.S. military carried out its second strike in two days, this time against what U.S. officials said was a radar site.
A day earlier, the United States and the United Kingdom conducted dozens of air strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen. The Huthis said those attacks killed five of their fighters.
The Huthis have denied they are trying to interfere with international shipping but say they are targeting Israeli-linked ships in support of Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.
But many of the vessels they have targeted have had no clear connection to Israel.
The United States has said it is not seeking a conflict in the region but has warned the Huthis that it will not tolerate further violent disruption to a crucial international shipping lane.
The White House said on January 10 that the Huthi attacks were "unlawful and escalatory."
Reuters quoted another Huthi spokesman, Mohammad Abdulsalam, as saying on January 13 that a strike overnight that struck a military base in Sanaa had no major effect on the group's capacity to block Israeli-linked ships from using the route.
Moscow has condemned the United States' and its allies' Red Sea response.
WATCH: Who are the Huthi rebels, why did U.S. and U.K. forces strike now, and what are the rebels' links to Iran? Hannah Porter is a Yemen expert and senior research fellow with the Ark social enterprise group.
Russia's envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told a meeting of the Security Council late on January 12 that those countries' actions were "personally" escalating the Gaza conflict and encouraging a spread of Hamas support in the region.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
“The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Huthis and facilitate their attacks,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
The Huthi group, which controls Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, has also fired drones and missiles up the Red Sea at Israel itself.
With reporting by RFE/RL, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and Voice of America
'Separate' They Stand: Despite Iran's Support, Huthi Rebels' Independence Gives Tehran Cover
While the Huthis are using an arsenal of Iranian weapons to wreak havoc in the Red Sea and are considered part of Tehran's "axis of resistance," the Yemen-based rebel group does not necessarily follow Iran's commands.
Experts say the two have separated themselves enough to allow the Huthis -- who control northern Yemen -- to act independently against Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the West, Tehran's main enemies. The distance also keeps Iran from being drawn into a broader Middle East conflict.
Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, explained that Iran's support for the Huthis does not make the nonstate militant group an Iranian proxy.
"There is absolutely no doubt that, especially since the outbreak of the war in Yemen, since the Saudi invasion of Yemen in 2015, that Iran has been actively supporting the Huthis in their fight against Saudi Arabia," he said. "And it continues to support them now, in their expanding campaign against Israel. But it isn't like Iran created the Huthis or that the Huthis were a subsidiary of the Quds Force," the foreign arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense analyst with the global intelligence company Janes, said the question is how much influence Tehran has over what the Huthis do.
That question has increasingly been asked since the Huthis began targeting Israel with missile strikes in response to Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip, and most recently following the Huthis' repeated attacks against maritime vessels in the Red Sea, a major global supply route.
Many consider the Huthis to be "fairly independent and very belligerent," Binnie said, and "will actually probably go beyond what the Iranians want them to do." Another view is that considering the likely need for Iranian personnel to operate the more advanced weaponry Tehran provides to the Huthis, that Iran "would have a big say over when and how those weapons are used."
The Huthis' arsenal is extensive, including sea and air drones, long-range missiles, and recently unveiled anti-ship missiles.
The Huthis have used such weapons against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, leading the UN Security Council to warn against such attacks prior to the United States and Britain striking dozens of Huthi strategic sites in Yemen on January 12.
The Huthis have also targeted Israel directly with drones and long-range missiles amid the latter's war against Hamas -- considered a terrorist group by the United States and European Union -- following that Iranian-backed group's deadly incursion into Israel on October 7.
While the Huthis have claimed they manufacture their own weapons and Tehran has denied supplying arms to the Huthis, Iranian components for sophisticated weapons have been seized en route to Yemen.
Binnie said that while the Huthis do produce some less-sophisticated weapons such as rockets, there is little doubt that their more advanced arms are of Iranian origin.
"They are still largely reliant, especially for the more sophisticated weapons, on at least key components coming from Iran," he said, adding that Iranian weapons are paraded with new names and, in some cases, Iranian weapons have been seen for the first time in Yemen.
While the Huthis are not directly under Tehran's thumb, the rebel group does play an important role in the so-called axis of resistance -- a loose-knit network of Iranian-backed proxies and militant groups who aid it in opposing the West, Arab foes, and primarily Israel.
"From the Iranian point of view, having an ally in Yemen is great, because you can give them your missiles and drones and suddenly the Saudis are facing a threat from the south. And [the Saudis have] got to move a lot of their air defenses to the south to cover that, which means there are less air defenses pointing toward Iran," Binnie said.
"You also have an ally that has the capability -- as we are now seeing -- to threaten one of the key maritime checkpoints in the world. So if Iran can threaten to close the Strait of Hormuz, the Huthis are showing what they can do," he added. "Likewise, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab [Strait], so this increases [Iran's] ability to put pressure on the international economy, the global economy, if they need to."
The Huthis, who have recently cast themselves as champions of the Palestinian cause, also fit well into the anti-Israel, anti-American ideology shared by members of the axis of resistance.
One risk is that Iran's support for the Huthis could draw Tehran directly into a broader Middle East conflict should it expand beyond Israel's war against Hamas.
At the moment, according to observers, that seems unlikely.
Azizi said it is getting "more and more difficult for Iran to keep its distance" from the Huthis, noting that statements by the United States -- including in the UN Security Council's January 10 condemnation of Huthi attacks in the Red Sea -- and Britain about the rebel group make sure to describe them as Iranian-backed.
Nevertheless, Azizi said, "I don't see any urge in any of the international actors involved in the war in Gaza to expand the scope in the sense that they would bring Iran into the conflict."
Binnie also downplayed the prospect of Iran being held directly responsible for attacks carried out by the Huthis and other members of the axis of resistance.
"We know the Iranians are supplying a lot of weapons to these groups, and they certainly have influence, if not a high degree of control over them," Binnie said. "So you could certainly make that case, but it is not being publicly made at the moment."
It has been more than three months since the outbreak of war in Gaza that sparked the Huthi attacks, Binnie said, and the Iranians have "successfully maintained their distance, so [the actions by the members of the axis of resistance are] not too much of a problem."
U.S. Announces Sanctions Against Companies That Support Funding Of Iranian-Backed Huthis
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement that the companies had shipped Iranian commodities on behalf of a Huthi financial facilitator's network and that revenue from the sales of the commodities supported the Huthis "and their continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden."
"The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Houthis and facilitate their attacks," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement. "Together with our allies and partners, we will take all available measures to stop the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their threats to global commerce."
The sanctions were announced after the United States and Britain carried out strikes on Huthi rebels to stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping.
The statement identified the financial facilitator as Sa'id al-Jamal, saying he "engages in a variety of commercial activities that involve the sale of Iranian commodities" to generate revenue for the Huthis and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force. Al-Jamal was designated for sanctions by the Treasury Department in June 2021.
The companies designated for sanctions on January 12 are Cielo Maritime in Hong Kong and Global Tech Marine Services in the United Arab Emirates.
Cielo Maritime has shipped Iranian commodities to China in support of Sa'id al Jamal, according to the statement. Its vessel, the Mehle, used forged shipping documents to disguise the Iranian origin of the cargo, it added.
Global Tech Marine Services has similarly shipped Iranian commodities in support of Sa'id al-Jamal, the statement said. Its ship, the Sincere 02, "sought to disguise the origin of the goods using forged documents," OFAC said.
The sanctions also target the Mehle and the Sincere 02 and two other vessels operated by Global Tech Marine Services that the department said have shipped Iranian commodities.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with the companies.
Who Are The Huthi Rebels And What Are Their Links To Iran?
U.S. and British forces have hit Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen, sparking fears of a growing conflict in the Middle East as fighting rages in the Gaza Strip. But who are the Huthi rebels, why did U.S. and U.K. forces strike now, and what are the rebels' links to Iran? Hannah Porter is a Yemen expert and senior research fellow with the Ark social enterprise group.
U.S., U.K. Launch Strikes Against Iran-Backed Huthi Rebels In Response To Red Sea Attacks
U.S. and British forces have hit Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen -- -- an action immediately condemned by Tehran -- sparking fears around the world of a growing conflict in the Middle East as fighting rages in the Gaza Strip.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that the move was meant to show that the United States and its allies “will not tolerate” the Iran-backed rebel group’s increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, which have threatened freedom of navigation and endangered U.S. personnel and civilian navigation.
The rebels said that the air strikes, which occurred in an area already shaken by Israel's war with Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, totaled 73 and killed at least five people.
The U.S. military said 60 targets in 28 locations had been hit, using more than 150 munitions. It said further air strikes were conducted on January 13. U.S. Central Command said the "follow-on action" against a Huthi radar site was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk missiles.
"I know we have degraded [their] capability," U.S. Lieutenant General Douglas Sims told a briefing. "I don't believe that they would be able to execute the same way they did the other day. But we will see."
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden approved the strikes after a Huthi attack on January 9. U.S. and British naval forces repelled that attack, shooting down drones and missiles fired by the Huthis from Yemen toward the southern Red Sea.
Kirby said the United States does not want war with Yemen or a conflict of any kind but will not hesitate to take further action.
"Everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night," he said.
The UN Security Council called an emergency meeting for later on January 12 over the strikes. The session was requested by Russia and will take place after a meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya said the air strikes by the United States and Britain were a "blatant armed aggression" against another country.
"These states all carried out a mass strike on Yemeni territory. I'm not talking about an attack on some group within the country but an attack on the people of the country on the whole. Aircraft were used, warships and submarines," Nebenzya said ahead of the Security Council meeting.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield defended the strikes as legal under international law.
The strikes launched overnight were "to disrupt and degrade the Huthis' ability to continue the reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping," Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
She said more than 2,000 ships had been forced by the attacks to divert from the Red Sea since November.
Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since Israel launched its war on Hamas over the group's surprise cross-border attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 Israelis and saw dozens more taken hostage.
The Huthis have claimed their targeting of navigation in the Red Sea is meant to show the group's support for the Palestinians and Hamas.
Thousands of the rebels held protests in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, where they chanted “We aren’t discouraged. Let it be a major world war!”
The White House said Huthi acts of piracy have affected more than 50 countries and forced more than 2,000 ships to make detours of thousands of kilometers to avoid the Red Sea. It said crews from more than 20 countries were either taken hostage or threatened by Huthi piracy.
Kirby said a "battle damage assessment" to determine how much the Huthi capabilities had been degraded was ongoing.
Britain said sites including airfields had been hit. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is still hospitalized following complications from prostate cancer surgery, said earlier the strikes were aimed at Huthi drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were "necessary and proportionate."
"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Huthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement.
Iran immediately condemned the attacks saying they would bring further turbulence to the Middle East.
"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani said in a post on Telegram.
"These arbitrary actions are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations. These attacks will only contribute to insecurity and instability in the region," he added.
A Huthi spokesman said the attacks were unjustified and the rebels will keep targeting ships heading toward Israel.
The Huthis are part of what has been described as the Iran-backed axis of resistance that also includes anti-Israel and anti-Western militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah.
Huthi rebels have fought Yemen's government for decades. In 2014, they took the capital, Sanaa.
While Iran has supplied them with weapons and aid, the Huthis say they are not Tehran's puppets and their main goal is to topple Yemen's "corrupt" leadership.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Seized Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker Located Off Iran's Qeshm Island
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman on January 11 has been located east of Iran's Qeshm Island, monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said in a post on the X, formerly Twitter.
Iran seized the St. Nikolas, loaded with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey, in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its Iranian oil cargo by the United States, Iranian state media reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency quoted by Reuters cited an Iranian Navy statement saying that the St. Nikolas tanker was en route to Iranian ports.
The United States on January 11 condemned Iran's seizure of the tanker off the coast of Oman and called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew.
"This unlawful seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran or enabled by Iran aimed at disrupting international commerce," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing. The U.S. will continue to consult with regional partners about appropriate steps to hold Iran accountable, he added.
The seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas coincided with weeks of attacks by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen who have targeted Red Sea shipping routes.
Iranian state media said earlier that the ship was seized close to the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran under an Iranian judicial order.
"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in accordance with a court order," Iran's official IRNA news agency said. It was unclear why the tanker was described as American.
The seizure was in retaliation for a "violation committed by the Suez Rajan ship...and the theft of Iranian oil by the United States," IRNA said.
TankerTrackers said the St. Nikolas was previously seized by the United States because it was breaking international sanctions by transporting Iranian oil. The cargo was eventually offloaded before the ship, which was called Suez Rajan at the time, was released.
In July 2023, Iran threatened retaliation over the U.S. seizure of the Suez Rajan, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The St. Nikolas was reportedly carrying Iraqi oil from the port of Basra in Iraq to an oil refinery in Turkey when it was seized. It has a crew of 18 Filipino nationals and one Greek national, according to the tanker's Greece-based management company, Empire Navigation.
The U.K.-based maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel was boarded by about six "unauthorized" people who were armed and wearing black military uniforms. Ambrey said the group covered the ship's cameras, and communications with the vessel have since been lost.
Iran has been reeling from crippling U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports restored after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal.
Tehran has been amassing a "dark fleet" of oil tankers to circumvent the sanctions and offload contraband Iranian oil that helps keep Iran's economy afloat.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iranian-German Citizen Taghavi Released On Furlough From Evin Prison
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Tehran's notorious Evin prison has been released on a furlough, though she has to wear an electronic ankle bracelet that her daughter said makes the situation more like house arrest.
Mariam Claren said in a social media post on January 9 that her mother, Nahid Taghavi, was on temporary release, which she hopes "is an important first step for her unconditional release."
"Unfortunately, Nahid has to wear an electronic ankle tag during the furlough. Nahid's movement will be restricted to 1,000 meters from her apartment in Tehran," she said on X, formerly Twitter.
"This makes her release more comparable to house arrest."
The 70-year-old Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the German rights group IGFM.
She was detained along with British-Iranian citizen Mehran Raoof. The two were accused of illegal propaganda activities and participating in a banned group.
Taghavi, who denied the charges, has been held at Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced her to 10 years and eight months in prison following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
Taghavi was repeatedly denied access to medical care until being granted leave last July. She was forced back to prison in November.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps. Tehran denies the accusations.
Taghavi holds both German and Iranian passports.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iranian Woman Defiant Despite 'Medieval' Flogging For Hijab Violation
The lashes to Roya Heshmati's body have triggered renewed condemnation of Iran's harsh punishments against women for alleged crimes against "morality."
But the official reason for carrying out the flogging is also being questioned, while the 33-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman now faces the double jeopardy of having to defend herself against smears to her name.
Heshmati announced on Facebook last week that she had been lashed 74 times because of a social media post she made in April in which she could be seen without a hijab.
The incriminating post featured a photo from afar of her dressed in a red shirt and black skirt -- an outfit that in much of the world would be considered conservative -- walking down a popular Tehran street with her back to the camera.
The post led to Heshmati's arrest and 11-day detention for appearing in public without her head scarf. Later she was charged with propaganda against the establishment, violating public decency and order, and disseminating immoral social media content.
While she was initially sentenced to 13 years in prison on those charges, the sentence was ultimately reduced upon appeal to a one-year suspended sentence, a three-year ban on leaving the country, a fine of about $25, and 74 lashes on her back.
This week, she was finally summoned to appear at a district prosecutor's office in the Iranian capital, where her beating was administered on January 3. Afterward, the Tehran resident and native of Sanandaj -- the second-largest city in the western Kurdistan Province -- described the experience in detail on Facebook.
Heshmati wrote in the account of her punishment that she steadfastly refused to wear a hijab, despite threats by the man carrying out the flogging to initiate a new case against her for violating the hijab law.
Eventually, she said, her hands were cuffed behind her back, preventing her from removing the head scarf placed over her head by female court officers.
Heshmati was then led to a room she described as a "medieval torture chamber" where she was lashed in front of a judge by one of the many whips on display.
While the blows came as a shock, Heshmati wrote, she bore the pain while reciting the words of a song popularized during the Women, Life, Freedom protests that erupted in late 2022 across Iran after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a native of Kurdistan Province who had been detained during a visit to Tehran for an alleged hijab violation.
The nationwide protests, which were beginning to wind down when Heshmati posted the image of herself walking without her head scarf, resulted in the deaths of more than 550 demonstrators.
"In the name of woman, in the name of life, the clothes of slavery are torn, our black night will dawn, and all the whips will be axed," she chanted as the blows rained down on her shoulders and back.
After she was flogged, Heshmati said, she "didn't let them think I had experienced pain."
The account, republished by many Iranian activists on social media, rekindled global criticism of the Iranian authorities' harsh clampdown on “morality” violations such as wearing the hijab.
Heshmati's actions were praised by many both inside and outside Iran as courageous, while some noted that even under Iran's increasingly restrictive hijab law, lashing is not recognized as a possible punishment.
The Norway-based group Hengaw, which closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, noted that the right to choose one's own clothing is protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.
The criticism against the authorities rose further when fresh allegations appeared in the Iranian media, including suggestions that she had published false photographs of her injuries and that the sentence was carried out in accordance with the law -- not because of the controversial hijab -- but due to her alleged connections to "an organized group outside Iran."
The latter allegation, published on January 7 by the Mizan website, which is affiliated with the judiciary, alleged without proof that Heshmati had received money from groups outside the country to publicly defy Iran's hijab law "in a very indecent manner."
Heshmati has since denied posting any pictures of her body after she was lashed, saying she preferred to use other means to tell her story.
"We don't need to exaggerate or magnify our path of resistance," Heshmati wrote in her latest Facebook post, emphasizing that "lashing is a brutal punishment."
Hashmati's lawyer, Maziar Tatai, has rejected the claim that his client's punishment was carried out in relation to anything except for her appearing in a photograph without her hijab.
https://www.radiofarda.com/a/woman-protesting-mandatory-hijab-iran-whip/32765448.html
Tatai told the Sharq newspaper on November 9 that the charge behind the punishment is stated in the court verdict that sentenced her to 74 lashes and a fine. The reasons given, he said, were for appearing on the street without a hijab and for public immodesty.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Sentenced To Prison, Lashes For Song Criticizing Hijab Law
Singer Mehdi Yarrahi has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and 74 lashes for a song he released critical of Iran's law requiring women to cover their heads.
Yarrahi's lawyer, Zahra Minuei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the 26th branch of the Tehran Revolutionary Court handed down the sentence for "challenging the public mind and propaganda against the regime" with the release of his song, Your Head Scarf.
"Mr. Yarrahi is currently free with a bail of 15 billion tomans, which was deposited by Mr. Kushan Haddad, one of his colleagues," Minuei added.
Yarrahi was arrested in August 2023 and held until October, when he was released on bail. He was sentenced by the court on multiple charges and the sentences run concurrently, meaning the singer will serve one year in prison.
Your Head Scarf urges women to remove their mandatory head scarves. It was released as officials clamped down on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2023.
Amini died in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Her death sparked the Women, Life, Freedom movement and nationwide unrest over the government's restrictions on women and their daily lives.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the hijab to show support for the protesters.
Is China Benefiting From Instability In The Middle East?
A rocket barrage on a strategic air base in northern Israel sent from Lebanon by Hizballah is the latest in a growing string of events in the Middle East that analysts say could boost China's standing in the region and create new opportunities for it to expand its influence.
That January 6 attack adds to other intensifying violence -- from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, strikes by Tehran-linked groups on U.S. bases in Iraq, a deadly bombing in southern Iran claimed by the Islamic State group, and the ongoing war in Gaza -- that highlight rising instability that could undermine efforts by the United States and its allies to prevent a regional escalation in the Middle East.
In the face of this fluid environment, observers have pointed to the potential diplomatic and political opportunities for China -- from siphoning U.S. attention away from the Indo-Pacific to being able to showcase its diplomatic leadership -- whose influence in the Middle East has grown extensively in the last decade.
The large-scale humanitarian crisis and mounting civilian casualties in Gaza from Israeli strikes launched in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas -- designated a terrorist group by the EU and the United States -- that killed some 1,200 people, has been an opportunity for China to blame the hostilities on the United States' Middle East policies.
At international bodies like the United Nations, Beijing has taken aim at Washington and accused it of double standards as part of what experts believe is a campaign designed to not only boost its influence in the Middle East, but across the Global South as well.
But how much sway does Beijing actually have in the Middle East and how well positioned is China to use it to further its goals in the region and beyond?
How China Approaches The Middle East Crises
China has charted a cautious policy on the Israel-Hamas war in which it has sought to contrast itself with the United States as being against foreign interventions and neutral in the conflict. But Beijing has not explicitly condemned Hamas and has grown increasingly critical of Israel as it stepped up its campaign in Gaza.
Beijing has so far managed to transform this stance into some diplomatic gains.
On November 20, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Arabic and other Muslim ministers to Beijing for a conference as part of a diplomatic push to end the war in Gaza in a move that experts say sought to take advantage of perceived gaps in Western policy.
"China is a good friend and brother of Arab and Islamic countries," Wang said. "We have always firmly safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Arab [and] Islamic countries and have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people."
In the other crises in the region, Beijing has similarly looked to paint itself on the side of peace while pursuing its own interests.
China's Foreign Ministry quickly condemned the January 3 twin bombing in Iran that killed dozens but has not commented on attacks in Iraq targeting U.S. bases carried out by Iranian-backed militia groups. Beijing has spoken in vague terms about Hizballah's missile barrages into northern Israel and an assassination in Beirut blamed on Israel, making vague calls for a calming of tensions while explicitly not mentioning any group by name.
In approaching the Huthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, China has charted a slightly different course.
A Hong Kong-flagged vessel was attacked by Huthis in December and Cosco, the Chinese state-owned shipping giant that holds almost an 11 percent share of the trade market, suspended shipping to Israel through the Red Sea on January 8.
Some Chinese analysts, such as Jiang Limeng of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, which is connected to the country's Ministry of State Security, have warned that the Red Sea problems could harm Chinese interests by raising energy prices, curbing global trade, and contributing to wider instability in the Middle East. But other Chinese experts view the attacks as an opportunity.
In a video posted in late December on Douyin, the domestic Chinese sister app of the social-media platform TikTok, Xiao Yunhua, a professor at the People Liberation Army's National Defense University, argued that the Huthis "inadvertently did China a big favor" because choking the shipping lanes will likely lead to the increased use of Chinese-built and -backed railways for overland trade between China and Europe.
"The Huthis have indirectly contributed to the shift in transportation from sea to land, undermining U.S. maritime supremacy and promoting [Beijing's] international strategy of global multipolarity," Xiao said.
Is Chinese Influence Growing?
China has cast itself as a neutral geopolitical player in the Middle East and in recent years has boosted its standing with regional players like Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Energy, particularly oil, has been behind much of Beijing's recent outreach.
China is the world's top buyer of oil from Saudi Arabia -- the world's second-largest producer behind the United States -- and half of China's oil imports and a little more than one-third of all the oil burned in China, comes from the Persian Gulf, according to Kpler, a global intelligence consultancy.
China has also more than tripled its imports of Iranian oil in the past two years, according to Kpler.
China also promised Iran in 2021 to invest a reported $400 billion in the country in exchange for oil and fuel supplies, though Western sanctions against Tehran have prevented Beijing from realizing the terms of that sprawling agreement.
Beijing has also been active diplomatically.
In June 2023, China elevated its relationship with the Palestinian Authority to a "strategic partnership" -- the second-highest rank in Beijing's diplomatic interactions and Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered a three-point proposal for a path toward a two-state solution meant to achieve "a just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue."
In March 2023, Beijing also brokered a deal to help Iran and Saudi Arabia restore relations, which helped boost China's standing as a peacemaker in the region.
Analysts say that raised expectations for China to play a larger diplomatic role following the outbreak of war in Gaza, but that Beijing has so far not lived up to those expectations.
Fan Hongda, a professor of Middle East studies at Shanghai International Studies University and well-known scholar on the region, wrote in November that Beijing could face numerous problems if the Israel-Hamas war continues and instability spreads to other countries.
"With Beijing already paying great attention to the Palestinian issue, other countries -- and especially the Middle East -- are scrutinizing China's ability to respond to the Gaza-Israel war," he wrote. "This is clearly a challenge for China as well."
That warning has since played out. China's mediation efforts have largely tapered off following its November conference and China's Middle East envoy, Zhai Jun, has kept a low profile since his sole visit to the region in October.
The war in Gaza has also greatly damaged Beijing's relationship with Israel, which had previously become an increasingly close partner in the Middle East and where Chinese companies invested heavily into cutting-edge technologies and strategic ports in the country.
Short-Term Opportunity Vs. Long-Term Risk
Fan also warned that the growing instability is against China's interest as it would push the region away from a focus on trade and economic investments and instead increasingly towards security. "[If] the situation in the Middle East continues to worsen, Middle Eastern leaders will inevitably focus more on national security, which is not a core area of China-Middle East cooperation," he wrote.
While China has shown that it can respond to opportunities, Fan warned that a drawn-out conflict could expose Beijing's limits in the long-run.
While Wang has spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss stabilizing the region, the United States has emerged as the only actor with enough diplomatic power to engage across the Middle East.
Blinken is currently on a regional tour that includes Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, Egypt, Turkey, and Greece. Meanwhile, questions remain over whether Beijing is willing or able to exercise pressure on Tehran or its partners to lower tensions.
"China can do little to convince Iran to rein in Lebanese Hizballah from attacking Israel in the north nor stop Iraqi [Shi'ite] militias from harassing American troops and diplomats," wrote Ahmed Aboudouh, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council.
"Even if it could, the Chinese would not go out of their way and endanger their relations with strategic partners to give Washington a free win," he added.
This situation could ultimately backfire on China should instability continue to spread, wrote Niu Xinchun, director of Middle East Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, which is run by China's Ministry of State Security and based in Beijing.
"If the Middle East really plunges into full-scale turmoil, China, as the region's largest trading partner and the largest buyer of Middle East oil, will turn out to be the biggest victim," he wrote.
Niu added that China remains the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that does not have a military base or troops stationed in the Middle East and will have less influence to use as the conversation shifts to national security issues.
"[China's] influence on the emergence and scale of crises in the region is limited," he wrote.
Iranian Economy Buoyed By 'Dark Fleet' Oil Shipments To China
More than 6,000 kilometers from Tehran, in treacherous waters off the shores of Singapore, a "dark fleet" of oil tankers waits to offload the precious cargo that helps keep Iran's economy afloat -- a dependency that could also sink it.
The fleet has grown steadily over the past five years, delivering Iranian crude to China as the countries work in concert to circumvent international sanctions that target Tehran's lucrative oil exports. But while the clandestine trade has buoyed Iran's budget, it also comes at tremendous cost and risk to Tehran.
Iran gives China a hefty discount to take its banned oil, taking 12 to 15 percent off the price of each barrel to make it worthwhile for Beijing to take on the liability of skirting sanctions, according to research by the data analysis unit of RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Additional costs add up as well: ship-to-ship operations to offload the oil, middlemen, hidden-money transfers, and rebranding the oil to mask its Iranian origin and make it appear to come from a third country, said Dalga Khatinoglu, an expert on Iranian energy issues.
Altogether, said Khatinoglu, who contributes to Radio Farda's data analysis unit, Iran's budget figures and official statements indicate that 30 percent of the country's potential oil revenue was wasted last year.
And with the draft budget for the next fiscal year currently being debated by the Iranian parliament, there are no guarantees that Tehran's bet on quenching China's thirst for oil will continue to be a panacea.
With Iran almost entirely dependent on Beijing to take its oil and on other entities to facilitate the trade, Tehran has managed to inject desperately needed revenue into its economy. But Iran has also put itself at risk of seeing its main revenue stream dry up.
"There's definitely an extent to which Tehran has become more dependent on the likes of China or those who would be willing to deal with Iran in spite of Western sanctions," said Spencer Vuksic, a director of the consultancy firm Castellum, which closely tracks international sanctions regimes.
Vuksic said Iran is "definitely put in a weak position by having to depend on a single external partner who's willing to deal with and engage with Tehran."
Oily Deficit
Iran has trumpeted its foreign trade, claiming in December that oil revenue had contributed to a positive trade balance for the first eight months of the year.
But the oil and gas sector, by far the largest part of the Iranian economy, will not be enough to save the current budget of around $45 billion that was approved last year.
The Iranian fiscal year, which follows the Persian calendar and will end in March, is expected to result in a major deficit. In presenting the draft budget to parliament in December, President Ebrahim Raisi acknowledged a $10 billion deficit.
But the shortfall could be much higher -- up to $13.5 billion, the largest in Iran's history -- by the end of the fiscal year, according to Radio Farda. This is because data shows that just half of the expected oil revenues were realized, in part due to lower than expected oil prices and additional costs and discounts related to Tehran's oil trade with China.
Whereas the budget expectations were based on oil being sold at $85 per barrel, the price of crude dipped below $75 per barrel in December and has fluctuated wildly recently amid concerns that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt shipping and production.
And while Iran expected to export 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), it exported only 1.2 million bpd in the first eight months of the year, according to Radio Farda.
Altogether, Radio Farda estimates that Iran lost some $15 million per day in potential revenue through its trade with China, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the Iranian budget.
For the upcoming budget of about $49 billion, expectations for domestic and foreign oil revenue have dipped by 3 percent, according to Khatinoglu, even as the projected budget itself has risen by about 18 percent.
Accounting for the fluctuation of global oil prices, which fell far short of the average estimated for the current year, the peg has been lowered to $71 per barrel. Tehran is also expecting lower oil-export volumes -- which only briefly met forecasts of 1.5 million bpd, the highest levels seen since 2018 -- with only 1.35 million bpd forecast.
Iran is reportedly expected to plug the gap left by the lower oil revenue by increasing taxes on wealthy individuals and businesses, while Khatinoglu says Tehran will try to boost revenue by raising domestic energy prices.
Shipping Competition
Adding to the uncertainty of Iran's finances is the potential for weaker Chinese demand for its oil and competition from Russia which, like Tehran, sends banned oil to Beijing.
And international sanctions are continuously evolving to punish countries and entities that foster Iran's illegal oil trade, threatening to capsize the dark fleet that helps sustain Tehran's so-called resistance economy.
On the other hand, the mercurial nature of oil price fluctuations and demand could work to Iran's advantage. With Venezuelan oil no longer under sanctions, Russia is left as the only competitor for clandestine oil sales to China.
And Iran's capacity to export oil is greater than ever, allowing it to more easily sell its oil to Beijing when demand is high.
This is largely due to the considerable expansion of the global "dark fleet" of oil since crippling U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports were restored after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal that has been agreed with six world powers.
The deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's controversial nuclear program. After the deal went into effect in January 2016, Iran more than doubled its legal oil exports in a few months, eventually reaching a high of 1.54 million bpd in 2018.
But with the U.S. withdrawal from the deal and subsequent reintroduction of sanctions that year, Iranian oil exports plummeted. And after the exceptions granted to a handful of countries -- including China -- that were allowed to continue to import Iranian oil expired in 2019, Iranian oil exports slowed to a trickle.
This was partly because Iran was not equipped to export its oil and had no immediate customers willing to defy the sanctions. But that changed with the fine-tuning of Iran’s efforts to defy sanctions, the fivefold rise in the number of dark-fleet tankers, and China's willingness to take the risk of doing business with Tehran -- although Beijing has not acknowledged unregistered imports of Iranian oil.
Today the dark fleet of often aging ships -- nearly half of them VLCCs (very large crude carriers) -- has risen to up to 1,000 vessels, according to Vortexa, which tracks international shipping. Many smaller ships are involved in Russian oil exports, which account for about 80 percent of all opaque tanker activity. But Iran had access to nearly 200 tankers, many of them supertankers, as of early 2023, according to Vortexa.
More than 20 ships, 13 of them VLCCs, joined the Iranian fleet in 2023, Vortexa reported in June, contributing to record-high Iranian oil exports under sanctions.
Vortexa attributed the rise to increased Chinese demand, the addition of the new tankers to shuttle Iranian oil after many had switched to shipping Russian oil, and the decline of Iranian inventories drawn down to boost exports amid heightened competition with Russia for the Chinese market.
While Chinese demand for Iranian oil slowed in October, Vortexa noted in a subsequent report, Washington’s removal of oil sanctions on Venezuela that month opened the possibility of higher demand for Iranian oil.
Uncertain Waters
In an October report, the global trade intelligence firm Kpler explained that tankers illegally shipping Iranian oil commonly "go dark" upon entering the Persian Gulf by turning off their transponders, technically known as the automatic identification system (AIS). After visiting Iran's main oil terminal on Kharg Island or other ports, they then reemerge after a few days indicating they are carrying a full load.
From there, the ships offload the oil with ship-to-ship transfers that take place in unauthorized zones, mostly in the Singapore Straits. Eventually the oil, rebranded as coming from Malaysia or Middle Eastern countries, enters China, where it is processed by more than 40 independent "teapot" refiners that have little exposure to international sanctions or the global financial system.
Sanctions Revisited
The challenge for those trying to halt the illicit trade in Iranian oil as a way to hold Tehran accountable for its secretive nuclear activities and dire human rights record, is how to make the negatives of dealing with Iran greater than the financial benefits.
That has put the illicit seaborne trade of oil -- both Iranian and Russian, owing to the ongoing war in Ukraine -- under greater scrutiny by the international community.
"There's continuous refining of the sanctions programs to include and expand sanctions against those involved in evasion, and that includes sanctioning so-called dark fleets," said Castellum’s Vuksic, noting that the number of targeted sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities rose by more than 1,000 last year.
The big question is enforcement, an issue that is being debated in the United States and other countries and is leading to increased calls for countries like Panama to de-flag illegal tankers and for countries to clamp down on dark-fleet ships anchored off their shores.
"My expectation is that governments, including the United States, will take action against these dark fleets, especially the facilitators and the [ship] owners when they're identified," Vuksic told RFE/RL.
Other factors, including concerns about the impact of a broader Middle East conflict potentially involving Iran, could also hurt or help Iran's financial standing.
As Kpler noted while reporting that Chinese imports of Iranian oil had dropped significantly in October, the changing global landscape can have a big effect on the independent Shandong-base refineries that purchase Iranian oil.
"Middle East tensions/threat of stricter enforcement of U.S. sanctions may have turned Shandong refiners more risk-adverse," the global trade intelligence firm wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
In the past week, supply fears also exposed the volatility of global crude prices, potentially to Iran's benefit.
Oil prices rose sharply on January 2 on news that Iran had sent a frigate to the Red Sea and was rejecting calls to end support for attacks by Tehran-backed Huthi rebels that have disrupted shipping in the important trade route.
Prices surged again following the deadly January 3 bombing attack in Iran, for which the Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility.
But the week ended with questions about the future of Iran's cut-rate deal with the only country willing to help prop up its economy, with Reuters reporting that China's oil trade with Iran had stalled after Tehran withheld supplies and demanded higher prices.
French Minister Urges Iran To Stop 'Destabilizing Acts'
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her Iranian counterpart on January 6 that Iran and its affiliates must stop "destabilizing acts" that could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East. During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Colonna "gave him a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately stop their destabilizing acts." Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter, that in the call she also told Abdollahian that no one would gain from an escalation.
Iran Says Death Toll From Twin Bombings Rises To 91
A bombing attack in Iran claimed by the Islamic State extremist group has killed 91 people, state media said on January 6, raising an earlier toll after two victims died of their wounds. The two blasts in Kerman on January 3 hit crowds at a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a revolutionary guards general killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. "The death toll... reached 91 after two people, including a child, hospitalized in intensive care, succumbed to their injuries," official news agency IRNA quoted a health official as saying.
- By Reuters
Iranian Commander Challenges 'Enemy' Naval Presence In Region
The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps vowed on January 6 to reach "the enemy" far and near as tensions soar on key shipping routes where Tehran’s allies have been attacking vessels. "Today, we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy," said Hossein Salami at a ceremony in the Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, where the revolutionary guards unveiled a new ship and 100 missile launchers. Salami didn't name the enemy, but 22 nations have agreed to participate in a U.S.-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi movement.
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts
Iran said it is shutting its vast borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security after the twin bombing that killed at least 89 people in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 3.
The Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying his government was prioritizing border crossings along borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both of which range for almost 1,000 kilometers.
The bombings in Kerman targeted people attending ceremonies to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the late military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
On January 5, Vahidi told state TV that the country's intelligence agencies "have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman."
He said that a number "of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," but did not elaborate.
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to react to the announcement of the border closures. Both condemned the attack on January 3.
In the past, Tehran has accused both countries of allowing illegal immigrants, and sometimes terrorists, to slip across the border and harming Iran's national security.
"Iran is indirectly accusing Afghanistan by insinuating that terrorists come from that country," Aziz Ma'araj, a former Afghan diplomat who had served in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Ahmad Khan Andar, an Afghan security expert, warned against blocking landlocked Afghanistan's borders.
"The two countries should jointly fight terrorists along their shared border," he told Radio Azadi.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been fighting against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local branch of IS, since it first emerged in 2015.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to launch an intense crackdown on the IS-K, but many analysts say the mountainous border regions remain porous and it is far from eliminating the hard-line Salafist group that considers Shi'ites apostates.
Iran and Afghanistan's northern central Asia neighbors and Russia consider the IS and IS-K to be a significant threat to security.
Iran Says Several Suspects Detained Over Suicide Bombings As Country Mourns Victims
Several suspects have been detained in Iran in connection with the Islamic State-claimed deadly suicide bombings this week that killed at least 91 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander as President Ebrahim Raisi joined mourners on January 5 for the funerals of some of the victims.
State TV showed footage of crowds chanting “revenge, revenge” at the funerals in the southeastern city of Kerman, the scene of the twin explosions that also injured scores on January 3.
The attack -- the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- targeted a memorial service for military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on January 5 that the country’s intelligence agencies “have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman.”
The minister said that a number “of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” but did not elaborate.
State news agencies quoted Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi as saying that "various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces” in connection with the attacks. Mirahmadi said the details will be announced in “the next few hours.”
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed on January 4 that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
But Iranian leaders and state media have sought to link the latest bombings to the wider Middle East tensions arising from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and indirectly blame the United States for the attacks.
“The enemy always sees the power of the Islamic republic. The whole world is recognizing this power and this ability,” Raisi said, without naming any country.
"Be sure, the initiative is in the hands of our powerful forces. The place and time will be determined by our forces.”
The gathered crowd in the funerals shouted in response: "Death to America!" and “Death to Israel!”
Washington has rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings. Israel, Iran's arch foe, has not commented on the allegations.
Iranian state television aired comments from 2016 from then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of IS.
The attacks killed at least 91 people authorities said on January 6 in an update of the death toll. Around 280 were injured by the blasts. The bombings have sparked condemnation from around the world.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP
- By dpa
Iranian Shop Owner Sentenced To Two Years For Photo Without Head Scarf
A shop owner in Iran has been sentenced to two years in prison after publishing photos without a hijab, or head scarf, the U.S.-based human rights network HRANA said on January 5. According to the activists, Zeinab Khenyabpour had already been sentenced to three months in prison in early December in another case for "propaganda against the state." The woman from southwestern Iran had attracted attention as part of the nationwide protests when the authorities had her shop shut down.
U.S. Puts Baku On Religious Freedom Watch List As Commission Takes Dim View Of Belarus Law
The United States has put Azerbaijan and three other countries on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” after Baku took over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on January 4 that Azerbaijan joins the list along with the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam.
The designation comes after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) pointed to concerns about the preservation of Christian religious sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. The takeover by Azerbaijan in September prompted virtually the entire population of 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.
The commission also voiced alarm over regulations on religious practice in the Muslim-majority country under President Ilham Aliyev, including a requirement that all religious groups be registered and their literature approved by an official body.
Blinken said in addition to the State Department's “special watch list,” there are 12 “countries of particular concern” -- Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. There was no change in this list from the year before.
In a separate statement on January 4, the USCIRF, which makes recommendations but does not set U.S. policy, complained about a setback to religious freedom in Belarus.
It said a law signed on January 3 by authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka tightening the activities of religious organizations retains the most regressive provisions of the country’s 2002 religion law and imposes more undue restrictions on religious communities.
The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help those with addictions and provide social services for the elderly and disabled.
“Instead of repealing its highly restrictive religion law enacted over two decades ago, which did not meet international human rights standards, Belarusian officials have doubled down and implemented a more repressive religion law that grants the government unbridled control over religious communities and their affairs,” said USCIRF Chairman Abraham Cooper.
The final text has not been published, but the draft version bars people deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups.
Cooper said the restrictions mean religious communities “will face the daunting choice of practicing their religion or belief ‘illegally’ or submitting to a brutal regime that uses indiscriminate force and intimidation against its own people.”
Blinken said advancing the freedom of religion “has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.”
He said governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship. He also called for an end to lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression and calls to violence against religious communities.
With reporting by AFP
As Tehran Vows Revenge For Deadly Bombings, Iranians Complain About Distractions To Their Security
While Iranian officials promised a "harsh response" to the twin bombing that killed at least 84 people on January 3, ordinary Iranians appeared more concerned about their security and the loss of innocent lives than retribution.
The feelings expressed by Iranians in comments to RFE/RL's Radio Farda and on social media were a mix of sadness, anger, and bewilderment. Many questioned how such an attack could be allowed to happen, or how Tehran could justify its military adventures abroad and intrusion into their everyday lives when dangerous threats exist at home.
Officially, the focus on the day after the deadly attacks was to honor the dead with a day of mourning. But revenge against those who targeted commemorations in the southeastern city of Kerman four years after the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was clearly on the minds of authorities.
"A very strong retaliation will be handed to them on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani," First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told reporters on January 4 at a hospital where some of the more than 280 people injured in the attack were being treated.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), of which the Quds Force serves as an elite fighting force abroad, vowed in a statement that the attack would "strengthen the resolve to decisively and justly punish the perpetrators.”
Describing the attack as a cowardly act, the IRGC said the perpetrators' intention was "creating insecurity and seeking revenge against the nation's deep love and devotion to the Islamic republic."
Iranian officials and tightly controlled state media first pinned responsibility for what they called a "terrorist attack" on Israel and the United States, which denied any involvement. Later on January 4, the Islamic State extremist group said two of its suicide bombers were responsible for the attack in Kerman.
But there has been little questioning among the authorities or state media of the security forces' inability to prevent the attack on a gathering of thousands of people.
Only a member of parliament's Energy Security Commission, Fereydoun Abbasi, suggested in an interview with the IRGC-affiliated Tabnak news site that "negligence on the part of guards or security forces" may have played a part.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, after claiming that the attack was part of a broader conspiracy by Iran's enemies to attack large ceremonies, gave televised assurances on January 4 that "security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies are fully aware and in control."
Comments sent by Iranians to Radio Farda questioned that narrative, referencing Iran's military involvement in the Middle East and the ongoing crackdown on opposition activists and women who violate Iran's strict hijab law.
"Why do you ensure the security of Karbala [in Iraq] but not a street in Iran!?" asked one listener who gave their name as Parham.
"Have you noticed that instead [of freedom], we have security?" asked a listener named Atefeh. "Or are more [military] operations being carried out?"
Similar sentiments were expressed by Iranians on social media.
"When all your focus is on the hijab, fines, and confiscating cars, you become negligent of the people's security!" wrote one user of X, formerly Twitter. Confiscating cars is one of many penalties for drivers and passengers caught not wearing a hijab.
"I am saddened for Kerman and worried for Iran, worried about the security that has faded," wrote another X user from Iran.
Others singled out recent cases of pressure against Iranian civilians and activists, such as that of pediatrician Mohammad Shojaa, who was arrested in North Khorasan Province on January 3 for an Instagram post that allegedly insulted those killed in the Kerman bombing.
"Well done, Mr. Prosecutor," one X user wrote sarcastically.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda
