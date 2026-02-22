New Student Protests Highlight Ongoing Unrest In Tehran

Iranian students faced off with security forces outside Tehran universities for the second day in a row, according to videos published online, in the biggest reported show of opposition in the capital since the deadly crackdown last month.

The latest protest erupted on February 22 outside the Amir Kabir University of Technology as students confronted soldiers from the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force that has played a prominent role in quashing past political protests.

The students could be heard chanting anti-government slogans according to the social media videos. Others could be seen waving the Iranian national flag.

Similar rallies were previously reported at least five other universities across the country, including another Tehran's Sharif University.

Universities in Tehran have often been the scene of student protests that have taken place since the 1979 revolution and resulted in brutal crackdowns by the security forces.

The demonstrations coincided with hundreds of ceremonies that have been held across the country this week commemorating victims killed during major clashes with security forces in January.

At least 7,000 people were killed during the nationwide protests that erupted in late December 2025, according to human rights groups, although the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

Most of the killings reportedly occurred from January 8 to 10, the peak of the crackdown.

The protests, which have since subsided, were among the largest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Historically, memorial ceremonies have often taken on political significance during times of unrest in Iran.

The protests have drawn global attention and condemnation of the brutal crackdown by government forces.

Amnesty International said at least 30 Iranians were facing the death penalty in connection with the protests.

US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran against further violence against demonstrators, and threatened military actions against the regime.

Trump dispatched two aircraft carrier strike groups, with dozens of fighter jets and bombers to the region, and other military planes and supporting forces have been spotted flying into airbases in the Middle East.

The Trump administration has also been pressuring Iran to agree to curtail its nuclear programs which it insists are intended for peaceful, civilian purposes, like electricity generation. Washington, along with Israel, have accused Tehran of intending to build atomic weapons.

In a speech broadcast live by state TV on February 21, Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian said his country would not give in to pressure from world powers.

"World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads...but we will not bow our heads despite all the problems that they are creating for us," Pezeshkian said.

US and Israel forces bombed several Iranian facilities believed to house key components of Tehran's nuclear infrastructure. But it was unclear how much the bombing set back its programs.

Trump said he was mulling a limited military strike.

"I guess I can say I am considering that," he said during a White House gathering on February 20.

Serbia and Sweden became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave Iran amid the massive US buildup.

With reporting by Reuters