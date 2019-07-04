Iran Summons British Envoy Over 'Illegal' Seizure Of Oil Tanker In Gibraltar

Iran has summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, the official government news agency IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi as saying on July 4.

Earlier, authorities in Gibraltar said they had detained an oil tanker on suspicion of carrying crude oil to Syria and breaching European Union sanctions.

The government in the British overseas territory said that British Royal Marines boarded the supertanker, called the Grace 1, on July 4.

The vessel is suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria’s Banias refinery, which is subject to EU sanctions.

Data from Refinitiv Eikon, an industry source of data on tanker traffic, indicates the cargo sailed from Iran, according to Reuters.

If the tanker is confirmed to have been carrying Iranian crude, its attempted delivery to war-torn Syria could also be a violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports.

The Grace 1 is a 300,000-ton, Panamanian-flagged tanker managed by a Singapore-based company, shipping data shows.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said she welcomed the "firm action" by the authorities in Gibraltar.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said the Grace 1 was detained after a request by the United States to Britain.

Iran, along with Russia, has given crucial support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout Syria’s civil war -- now in its ninth year.

The conflict, which began with a government crackdown on protesters in March 2011, has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions.

Based on reporting by the BBC, Reuters and IRNA

