Iran Says It Has Obtained Supersonic Cruise-Missile Technology
Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile, which is still under test, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 9. The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the United States in the Persian Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-kilometer-range missiles. "This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missile, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defense power," the agency said.
Iran Hangs Five Men For Rape Amid Concerns At Rising 'Trend' Of Executions
The prosecutor in the northwestern Iranian city of Marand announced on August 9 that five men had been hanged following their convictions by a Revolutionary Court for rape. Prosecutor Zia Mehr said the condemned men had abducted a female victim and absconded to the mountains before raping her in May. The NGO Iran Human Rights has warned of an "unprecedented intensification of a trend" of executions in recent months. It cited 61 judicial killings in the span of a month. Last week, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said the number of politically motivated executions in Iran had seen a steep rise recently amid greater retribution and intimidation against those perceived as critics of the regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Joins Iran In Criticizing Western Pressure Over Nuclear Deal
Moscow has aligned itself with Tehran in rejecting sanctions on Iran that remain in place despite the collapse of a deal intended to restrain its nuclear program. After a meeting of deputy foreign ministers in Tehran, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow and Tehran were unanimous in the belief that the failure to implement the deal stemmed from the policy of "maximum pressure" pursued by the United States and other countries after then-U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018, leaving economic sanctions in place. Iran responded to the U.S. withdrawal by accelerating its nuclear program. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Scores Of Media Workers Detained In Iran In Latest Protests Honored On Journalists' Day
As Iranian media workers marked the country's Journalists' Day, the head of the Tehran Journalists' Association, Akbar Montajabi, on August 8 highlighted the plight of the scores of journalists arrested amid the latest wave of anti-regime protests, speaking of a "dark era" for journalism.
"Investigations indicate that over the past year more than 100 journalists have been arrested. Nevertheless, the flow of information continues uninhibited, always finding its way, much like water," Montajabi said.
"This dark era persists, with the system's main agenda being the arrest, elimination, expulsion, and now the recent trend of exiling journalists," Montajabi said.
Marking the occasion, Tehran-based HamMihan newspaper published the names of scores of detained media workers, shedding light on the detention of at least 76 journalists, reporters, and photographers since the start of protests across Iran in September 2022 following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for wearing her head covering improperly.
The newspaper said that the detention in November of Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two female journalists who reported on Amini's death, marked the start of the current wave of repression against Iranian journalists.
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Amini died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but witnesses and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Elaheh Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that have swept the country.
Both journalists, during their final court session at Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, rejected all accusations and said they were proud to be the voice of the Iranian people.
HamMihan also highlighted the names of Yalda Moayeri, Hoda Tohidi, Alireza Khoshbakht, Jabbar Dastbaz, Samira Ali Nejad, and many other journalists detained since the onset of the protests.
Other Iranian journalists that suffered legal punishment for their coverage of the protests include:
- Behrouz Behzadi, editor in chief of the Etemad newspaper, who received a six-month prison sentence, later converted to a one-year media activity ban;
- Marzieh Mahmoudi, editor of the Tejarat News website, who was fined 240 million rials ($480) and exiled to the northwestern city of Torbat-e Jam for a year;
- Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court to a cumulative 4 1/2 years in prison on charges including "assembly and collusion" and "propaganda" against the system;
- Ali Pourtabatabai, editor of Qom News, detained for weeks after reporting on the suspicious poisoning of female students in the central city of Qom, who currently awaits his sentence.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Kurdish Political Prisoner Goes On Hunger Strike, Sews Lips Shut
Soheila Mohammadi, an Iranian Kurdish political prisoner held at Urmia central prison in northwestern Iran, has gone on hunger strike and sewn her lips shut, a human rights watchdog said.
The Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said that Mohammadi began her hunger strike on August 5 in the women's section of Urmia prison.
Hengaw said she sewed her lips together "as a demonstration of protest against the mistreatment by prison officials in Urmia."
The report highlights that despite completing three years of her five-year term, Mohammadi continues to be deprived of parole opportunities and conditional release.
A source told Hengaw about the challenges she faced in the prison, noting the warden's unwillingness to even permit Mohammadi a meeting with the local prosecutor.
Reports from February indicate that she previously attempted suicide because of mounting pressure from the prison authorities and their continued efforts to deny her parole.
Mohammadi, who is also a mother, was taken into custody in Salmas during in fall 2020 by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence division.
Following an extended period of interrogation, she was relocated to the Urmia prison women's ward. Accused of affiliating with the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), she was given a five-year sentence at Urmia's Revolutionary Court and has since remained incarcerated without a single day's leave.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a growing number of arrests in the region.
According to the network's collected data from June, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens in various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions over the previous month.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protester's Overturned Execution Stuck In Legal Limbo, Lawyer Says
Javad Ruhi, a 35-year-old Iranian protester from the northern city of Amol whose death sentence was overturned by Iran's Supreme Court, remains in temporary detention more than 10 months after he was arrested as his case continues to be passed around regional Iranian courts.
Ruhi was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing a hijab properly.
The regime's brutal crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some Iranian lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Ruhi was sentenced to death for "corruption on Earth," a charge punishable by death that is often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters.
In a pivotal move, however, the ruling was overturned by the country's Supreme Court in June.
Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's lawyer, said his client's only actions were dancing in the city square and throwing some hijabs on a fire.
The court indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
However, two months later, Ruhi remains in detention while his case has been sent from one regional court to another.
Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's legal representative, expressed deep concern over what he said seems to be the "disregard for the Supreme Court ruling."
Kaveh told the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper on August 6 that the trajectory of the case remains unclear due to administrative issues.
Kaveh said that after being referred back to the provincial judiciary, the case took an unexpected turn following the dissolution of the specialized branch handling such cases in the Mazandaran provincial Revolutionary Court.
Ruhi's case was redirected to the Revolutionary Court of another city, Tonekabon, which subsequently passed the case to the Revolutionary Court of yet another city, Amol, which forwarded it to the Revolutionary Court in the northern Iranian city of Sari.
The case now awaits a decision from the Mazandaran Provincial Review Court.
The delay in legal proceedings has had a severe toll, Kaveh said. Ruhi has been in temporary detention for over 315 days in Nowshahr prison, leading to severe physical and psychological strain on him and his family.
Iran has recently executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured.
At Least Four Killed After Building Collapses In Tehran
Four people, including two police officers, have been killed and at least 11 others injured when several buildings collapsed in the Iranian capital, Tehran, local media reported on August 7. The police officers were securing the planned demolition on August 6 of "unauthorized buildings" in the city's southwest, ISNA news agency said that day, reporting at least three deaths in the incident. Rescue operations were under way to find others who may be trapped under the rubble, ISNA and the Tasnim news agency reported. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Registration Open For Next Year's Iranian Parliamentary Elections, The First Since Protests
Iran on August 7 began registering candidates for parliamentary elections in March, which will be the first since nationwide protests rocked the country last year. Iran has held regular presidential and parliamentary elections since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A clerical body vets candidates, disqualifying any seen as disloyal to the Islamic republic. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major policies. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Foreign Minister In Japan For First Visit Since 2019
Iran's foreign minister visited Japan on August 7 for the first time since 2019 to meet his counterpart, officials said, with a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reportedly on the agenda. The purpose of the rare visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to a G7 member country was not announced, but reports said Japan would press Iran to stop supplying Russia with arms. Amir-Abdollahian will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Iran Boosts Navy With Missiles, Drones As U.S. Offers Guards For Gulf Ships
Iran has equipped its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) navy with drones and 1,000-kilometer-range missiles, Iranian news agencies reported on August 5, as the United State offers to put guards on commercial ships going through the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz. Referring to the possible presence of U.S. guards, Iranian armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the region's countries were "capable of ensuring Persian Gulf security" themselves. "What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean have to do with America?" Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Two Iranian Journalists Covering Women's World Cup In Australia Seek Asylum
Two Iranian journalists covering the women's soccer World Cup in Australia do not plan to return to their home country and will seek asylum abroad, Iran-based online portal Eslahat News reported on August 5. Eslahat News, known to have ties to Iran's reform movement, said one of them confirmed the decision in an interview. Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest. Many athletes and others have sought asylum while attending events outside the country amid the government's brutal crackdown on dissent.
Water Shortage Fans Discontent In Iranian City Of Tabriz
A sustained shortage of drinking water in the Iranian city of Tabriz has led to widespread public discontent as the country suffers through a major heat wave that forced the government to declare two days of holiday earlier this week.
The water shortage has severely impacted many areas in Tabriz through the week, with supplies of drinking water has been virtually absent or only accessible for limited periods with reduced pressure in some neighborhoods in the Tabriz metropolis.
Growing dissent over the situation was reflected in a rare opinion article criticizing the authorities by the local news outlet Nasr, which voiced concerns over the "long-term" disruption of water supplies, pointing out that residents are already dealing with a number of issues, including the heat wave, drought, deteriorating living conditions, and inflation.
Meanwhile, the Shams Tabriz news site called the situation a "parade on the nerves of Tabriz citizens."
The head of the East Azerbaijan Water and Wastewater Company, Mohammad Khani, attributed the water shortage in Tabriz to "excessive consumption" sparked by the heat wave, which led to a 20 percent surge in water usage, resulting in lower water pressure and consequent water cuts.
Khani said the company was moving quickly and that the drinking water situation will be restored to normal by tapping into new water sources. He also warned residents to exercise "water-consumption control" to prevent future cuts.
Khani didn't give details on where new supplies might come from, an issue given the drying of the Nahand reservoir, a crucial water source for Tabriz.
The reservoir, usually full this time of year, has dried up to the point where local media have dubbed it the "Nahand Desert."
In response to the crisis, the East Azerbaijan Regional Water Company said it plans to implement a project that would channel water upstream from the Nahand dam to optimize the use of groundwater.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the water crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
In recent weeks, several cities in Iran have faced similar water shortages, including Zahedan and Ahvaz. Even smaller cities, like Divandareh in Kurdistan Province, have been affected, with citizens launching protests due to continuous water cuts.
Experts say climate change has amplified droughts and floods plaguing Iran, and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Members Of Iranian Musical Group That Performed At Grave Of Slain Protester Forced To Apologize
Members of a musical group in Iran that recently performed in front of the grave of a protester slain last year amid a brutal crackdown on antiestablishment demonstrations have issued public apologies after allegedly facing pressure from the country's security forces.
The performance by the musical group Sadat Niaki Tribe took place on July 28 in the northern city of Amol at the gravesite of Ghazaleh Chalabi. The 32-year-old woman was allegedly fatally shot by security forces during protests in Amol on September 21.
While she was hospitalized and in a coma, RFE/RL's Radio Farda has reported, her family was pressured by city officials and by members of Iran's security forces to remain silent about the incident.
Video of the musical performance at Chalabi's gravesite was widely distributed on social media and characterized as a tribute to the protester and others killed while demonstrating in Amol. They were among the at least 500 killed amid the street protests that erupted across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran following her arrest for an alleged violation of Iran's strict mandatory head-scarf law.
During the performance of a traditional song set to lyrics about patriotic youths in Iran, many of the members of Sadat Niaki Tribe were seen wearing white in what was seen as a symbol of solidarity with victims of the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that followed Amini's death.
But within days of the performance, four members of Sadat Niaki Tribe posted videos on the group's Instagram page in which they apologized and said that their intention had been misrepresented in social media posts. They said their performance was only to mark Ashura, which is Shi'a Islam's holiest day and commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein, a revered figure. Ashura is celebrated on the 10th day of the month Muharram, which this year was on July 28.
“Regarding the false news that has been circulated, there was no prior intention or purpose,” said Mojtaba Sehatnejad Niaki, the media director of the Niaki Sadat Tribe, in one of the videos.
“A number of profit-driven individuals and opposing groups, blinded by their bias, who have no desire to see the peace of the people of the Islamic republic, carried out malicious and mischievous actions,” he said in an apparent reference to groups and individuals who published videos of the performance.
“I condemn their actions as there was no prior intent or purpose. Both myself and all members of our tribe spare nothing in upholding the flag of Imam Hussein and preserving the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist [Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. We are ready to dedicate our lives to this country.”
Sources close to Sadat Niaki Tribe who are familiar with the situation told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity out of concerns for their safety that the videos were made after the performers were summoned by security forces and were filmed in the presence of officers.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, told RFE/RL upon viewing the videos that they served as a reminder of "statements made under pressure."
"Unfortunately, forced televised confessions or statements are not uncommon in the Islamic Republic," said Amiry-Moghaddam, whose organization documents executions, rights violations, and the systematic crackdown on human-rights defenders in Iran.
'A Disgusting Practice'
Iran has come under frequent criticism for airing forced confessions of protesters during court trials related to the protests that followed Amini's death.
"In recent months the Islamic republic has even broadcast forced statements by parents who have lost their loved ones during the protests," Amiry-Moghaddam said in written comments, adding that it is "a disgusting practice that doesn't have any effect on the public anymore."
Chalabi was one of 14 protesters who were killed during demonstrations on September 21 in Mazandaran Province, where Amol is located. Chalabi, like tens of thousands of other Iranians, had joined the protests to voice her anger over Amini's death. A video she was taking of the demonstrations in Amol showed her calling on people not to be afraid just before she was shot.
A large wall was constructed around her gravesite after it became a gathering place for supporters of the protests who met to honor her memory.
Chalabi's mother, Fatemeh Mojtabai, said in a post on Instagram that even if the authorities built something as formidable as the Berlin Wall it would not stop people from coming to her gravesite.
Mojtabai was also present at her daughter's grave during the performance by members of Sadat Niaki Tribe. After learning of the apologies posted by members of the group, she responded on Instagram by saying: "What mattered was the valuable work you did, the rest doesn't matter."
Slain protesters were honored on Ashura this year in cities across the country, as well as on social media.
In Qazvin, a city located west of Tehran, a singer who mentioned Amini during a Muharram mourning ceremony was arrested on August 3 and accused of disturbing the peace, as well as "providing fodder for the ‘anti-revolutionary' media."
Iranian 'RoboKids' Amusement Park Closed Over Alleged Hijab Violations
Iran's "RoboKids" amusement park, known as the country's first robotic-themed attraction, was abruptly closed down on August 3 for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some female visitors.
The popular Tehran-based attraction, which operates two branches in the capital, was cited for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of the Valiasr branch of RoboKids.
The incident highlights a broad clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed noncompliance with hijab regulations.
A statement issued by RoboKids on its Instagram account confirmed the closure, citing issues relating to the hijab, and added that the Valiasr branch would remain closed "until further notice."
The park has been lauded by UNICEF and won the top company award from Tehran’s Amirkabir University for two consecutive years.
Separately, online retail giant Digikala has reportedly had its offices opened after being closed for two weeks. The company, which is Iran's largest online store, had its administrative building sealed shut after images of several female employees without a hijab were shared on social media.
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, referred to the removal of the hijab as a "red line" for his ministry even though some other officials, such as Hossein Islami, head of the Computer Trade Organization of Tehran Province, have criticized the actions, saying that such treatment of digital economy businesses is neither logical nor acceptable.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Aims To Deploy Troops On Tankers To Deter Seizures By Iran
The United States could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships traveling through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials said, according to news agency reports on August 3. One official told the agencies that the United States is preparing to deploy sailors and Marines aboard commercial tankers transiting the Gulf as part of efforts to deter Iran from seizing ships. After taking a commercial tanker last month, Tehran said it had an order from an Iranian court to seize a tanker in Gulf waters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Exerts Pressure On Popular Start-Ups To Police Their Own Employees On Hijab Law
Authorities in Iran are expanding their reach in their efforts to enforce compliance with the country's strict hijab law by pushing popular start-up companies to police their younger, tech-savvy employees.
In recent weeks, the operations of at least three web-based companies -- the DigiKala online retailer, the Azki.com insurance company, and the Taaghche book app -- have been shut down. In each case, the closures came after the emergence of photographs showing female employees without the mandatory head scarf.
The images had reportedly been posted on employees' personal social-media accounts, not by the companies themselves. But that did not prevent the authorities from going after the start-ups that until recently had been touted for their successful, cutting-edge business models.
The pressure on such firms comes after Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili said on July 27 that action would be taken against start-up companies if their employees failed to comply with the Chastity and Hijab Law.
But observers say Tehran is playing a dangerous game that threatens to further alienate the younger generation and potentially make entrepreneurs and foreign investors think twice about bringing modern businesses to the Islamic republic.
The start-ups that have come under scrutiny vary in their organization, with some being private, some semi-private, and some having strong ties to the government either directly or indirectly, Amir Rashidi, the New-York-based director of Internet security and digital rights at the Miaan Group, told RFE/RL.
But they all share common traits and differ from the old way of doing business in Iran, in that they employ young, educated people to deliver services to younger customers using modern technology.
"The kind of culture that exists [at the companies] is usually not the kind of culture that could represent the culture of the Iranian government," Rashidi said. "Because this is the new generation. These are the techie people. These are the most connected population of Iranians, who are connected to the outside world because of the Internet, because of the job that they do, who have more opportunity to be in touch with [people] outside the country."
In the wake of months of street protests that broke out last year against the Islamic dress code and the clerical establishment, hard-liners have sought to strengthen the Chastity and Hijab Law. According to new draft legislation presented by parliament late last month, fines of up to $720 can be levied against women who defy the law, along with prison sentences of up to three years.
The revision of the law was prompted by the protests that began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for an alleged hijab violation, and has been described by prominent members of the clerical establishment as necessary to preserve the Islamic republic's fundamental values.
Amid a crackdown on the antiestablishment protests that resulted in at least 500 deaths since September, the authorities have disrupted Internet access multiple times and have gone after individuals who used social media to show support for the demonstrations by posting pictures of themselves without head scarves.
Prominent female celebrities and athletes have been among those targeted, including three film and television actresses who were sentenced last month and diagnosed as having personality disorders after they were photographed without their hijabs.
On July 23, the pressure on start-ups began with the suspension of DigiKala's business. And just a day before parliament published the text of the new Chastity and Hijab bill, and hours after Esmaili’s warning to start-ups, a legal case was filed on July 27 against the book retailer Taaghche, along with similar actions against Azki.com.
The shutdown of the companies had an immediate effect, with customers expressing dismay at being cut off from purchasing books, products, and services online, and business associations warning that the action would harm efforts to develop the business sector.
Since then, Azki.com and Taaghche have been allowed to resume operations after releasing public commitments that they and their employees would adhere to the Chastity and Hijab Law.
The situation at DigiKala, often described as Iran's Amazon online retailer, remains unclear.
On August 2, a post on the company's website said that the "violation" depicted in a photograph posted on the personal site of one of its employees "was not approved by the company's management." DigiKala, the statement continued, "always considers itself obligated to comply with all national laws" and the company hoped that by being allowed to resume operations it "can play a more substantial role in better serving the people and economy of the Islamic republic."
Then, within hours, the statement was inexplicably removed, and the company's offices remain sealed and its business suspended.
In its effort to exert control over the start-ups, which have been lauded as examples of Iran's ability to successfully launch modern companies on its own despite the hurdle of international sanctions, Tehran is essentially forcing them to police their own employees.
But the approach has been met with warnings by the Association of Emerging Businesses of Iran, which following Azki.com's closure said that such suspensions presented a "big and crisis-causing obstacle" to the development of the private sector.
Rashidi expressed skepticism that "using people against people" would work, both at the societal and business level.
He says that in the absence of digital rights and the recent emphasis on compliance with the Chastity and Hijab Law, the government will be able to catch offenders more easily and to fine and even arrest them. But in the end, he said, "it's going to create more tension and challenges."
And outside investors and partners of Iranian companies are likely to take note as well, Rashidi said.
"Some of these companies have investors from outside Iran," he said. "And this definitely will affect those companies, because they don't want to be seen internationally as a supporter of censorship."
Iranian Migration Research Center Receives Eviction Notice Without Explanation
The Iran Migration Observatory, which researches Iranian migration trends, has received an eviction order to leave its premises for unspecified reasons.
Behram Salavati, the respected institution's director, revealed on August 2 the letter calling for the eviction, but did not give any further details.
The institution, launched in 2018 under the auspices of the Policymaking Research Institute of Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, has the mission of providing reliable and contemporary data analysis on various types of migration. Since its inception, the observatory has released numerous reports indicating a significant surge in Iranian migration in recent years.
One recent survey it conducted among 12,000 Iranians revealed that at least 60 percent of Iranians are keen to emigrate. Moreover, less than 10 percent of those who have fled Iran expressed a desire to return.
The observatory has also recently shared that 73 percent of Iranian medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, have displayed a willingness to emigrate.
While no reason was given for the observatory's eviction notice, it comes after Salavati drew attention to the impact of a government crackdown on businesses who fail to police the observance of the mandatory head-covering law by female employees.
"We are now witnessing the closure of some knowledge-based businesses, leading to a concerning brain drain. It appears that many are preparing to close up their businesses within the country," he said.
"Four years ago we anticipated signs of mass migration. We see various groups, including skilled specialists and elites, ready to leave the country. We have not harnessed our capacity to utilize our human capital, particularly in the elite sector."
Internet censorship and extensive restrictions in Iran were among the topics raised by Salavati, who notes that such conditions hinder progress for individuals looking to establish stable businesses.
Ali Hosseini, deputy director of the Center for International Science and Technology Cooperation, recently pointed out that due to difficulties posed by a lack of access to the Internet and censorship, educated Iranians were "forced to leave the country, establishing offices in places like Turkey to utilize Internet facilities and conclude their international projects."
While the government of Ebrahim Raisi claims to support "knowledge-based" initiatives, Salavati said that based on data, specialists at about two-thirds of the country's knowledge-based companies are looking into the process of emigration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Satirist Reportedly Detained By Security Agents After Home Searched
Shaker Buri, an Iranian satirist known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His arrest comes amid a crackdown on celebrities, and sports and cultural figures in the country who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone after it was confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports. Since his disappearance, he has reportedly been unable to contact his family.
Several prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested in recent months, with officials warning women to respect the hijab law.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Separately, Ali Asghar Hasani Rad, a former political prisoner who had been released under an "amnesty" decree, was rearrested by the IRGC Intelligence Office.
The human rights website HRANA, citing an informed source, said that the arrest occurred two months after security forces attempted to arrest him at his mother's home. Hasani Rad was absent at the time, and has since been living clandestinely in the northern city of Nowshahr.
Details regarding the timing, reason for the arrest, the charges levelled, and Hasani Rad's current whereabouts remain undisclosed.
Hasani Rad was initially arrested in 2019 and sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion" against national security, "propaganda against the system," and "insulting" the founder of the Islamic republic and its leadership.
The combined sentence amounted to 16 years and seven months in prison, and a two-year ban on membership in political parties and groups, as well as from activities in cyberspace, media, and press. He was also barred from leaving the country.
He spent 7 1/2 years behind bars before being released from Evin prison in February 2023 following the issuing of an amnesty decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On February 5, state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by Amini's death.
Several lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Orders Nationwide Shutdown Amid Soaring Temperatures, Protests
The Iranian government has ordered government offices, banks, and schools to close for two days, citing "unprecedented heat." It comes at a time of rising anger over water outages that have led to protests against mismanagement of resources.
Number Of Politically Motivated Executions Rising In Iran, Rights Group Says
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a "tactic of intimidation and retribution" amid a wave of unrest that has posed the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The CHRI said in a statement released on August 2 that Iran has executed 17 men -- most of whom were young -- in "blatantly unlawful" prosecutions over the last 10 months. Among them, seven were hanged as of July 2023 for participating in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last September, while at least 10 other were executed for various political “crimes.”
“The international community must be clear with Iranian authorities that continuing its killing spree will result in an extraordinary intensification of the Islamic republic’s political and economic isolation,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the CHRI.
“Without strong coordinated international action, the world is green-lighting this carnage,” Ghaemi added.
According to the CHRI, individuals prosecuted endured trials marred by "severe" human rights violations, with authorities denying them the right to counsel and even the right to choose their own legal representation, which are guaranteed under Iranian law and international treaties to which Iran is a signatory.
“The aim of these unlawful executions is to eradicate dissent and sow fear among the population. Governments and international organizations have a crucial role in exerting pressure on the Iranian government to put a stop to this state-sanctioned murder,” Ghaemi said.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests following the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being held for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China and recently highlighted the disproportionate impact of drug-related executions among marginalized and economically disadvantaged population in Iran.
The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone, while Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that since the start of the year, at least 423 executions had been recorded, which indicates "a potential surpassing of last year's tally of 582 hangings and due to the Iranian government's lack of transparency, the actual number of executions is suspected to be much higher than reported.”
Iran Reportedly Preparing For Further Protests As Amini Anniversary Nears
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) appears to be preparing measures to ward off the possibility of renewed unrest as the one-year anniversary approaches of the death of Masha Amini, who died in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, told a conference of national Basij officials on August 1 that the "most powerful, dangerous, serious, and widespread struggle" faced by the Islamic republic -- a reference to the monthslong protests and rallies that erupted after Amini's death -- could gain strength in the coming weeks.
Salami called for preventative measures to head off a new wave of protests before the September 16 anniversary, though he did not give any details.
Salami acknowledged the involvement of IRGC and Basij forces in quelling the protests sparked by Amini's death.
Iran's security forces have been heavily criticized for their heavy-handed response to the protests, with more than 500 demonstrators said to have been killed and many more injured. Rights groups also say there is strong evidence that torture has been used against those voicing dissent.
Amini's death became a rallying cry for thousands of Iranians, especially women and girls, who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law. Demonstrators demanded justice for the 22-year-old and chanted anti-government slogans while rejecting the government's cultural, social, and economic policies.
Resistance to the mandatory hijab has become a focal point in the ongoing protests, with many women and girls not only rejecting it but also sharing images of their defiance on social media.
In response, various state institutions have sought to suppress this wave of protests by enforcing laws, closing businesses, blocking websites, and filing lawsuits against supporters of the optional hijab.
During its final months in office, the 11th Iranian parliament has taken a hard-line stance, significantly amending the government's Hijab and Chastity bill from 15 articles to 70.
The new bill, which has faced opposition from legal experts, introduces hefty fines for those who defy the mandatory hijab. The legislation aims to deter citizens from appearing without a hijab again.
Adding to the discontent, Iranians have been grappling with an increasing range of economic issues, including water shortages, environmental degradation, and the impact of international sanctions.
Officials of the Islamic republic, including the IRGC commander, have labeled the protests as "sedition" and "riots," attributing them to alleged "enemies" of the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Rdio Farda
Iranian Midwife Arrested, Abortion Clinic Shut As Authorities Implement Plan To Boost Population
An Iranian midwife in the central city of Qom has been arrested for allegedly performing an illegal abortion and her clinic shut amid escalating efforts by Iran's judiciary to combat abortions.
Majid Mohabi, the deputy of treatment at the Qom University of Medical Sciences, said the midwife's property was seized and her future practice prohibited by the university.
Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesperson for the judiciary, recently unveiled a "comprehensive plan" on the issue, including penalties ranging from compensation payments and imprisonment to the revocation of medical licenses.
Abbas Masjedi, the head of the Legal Medical Organization, reported 1,437 abortion-related complaints last year, about one-third of which resulted in sentences being handed down.
In 2021, Iranian authorities approved new legislation that imposes further restrictions on abortions, bans the free distribution of contraceptives by the public health-care system, and provides added state benefits to families with more children.
The new law is an attempt by authorities to boost flagging population growth in Iran, a country of some 84 million people.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender norms, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population growth rate drop from over 4 percent in the 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws.
Mohsen Zakarian, secretary of the government's Nafas plan -- a scheme aimed at combating abortion -- stated that as many as 1,000 illegal abortions take place every day, amounting to between 300,000 to 500,000 annually.
"Of the thousand abortions that occur daily in the country, only about 10 are legal," added Zakarian.
Rights groups and health experts warn that the new law restricts women’s access to abortions, will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects, and increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including AIDS.
Iran was praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
The policy shift occurred after Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any action and measure for the decrease of the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's IRGC Runs Drill On Disputed Islands As U.S. Military Presence In Region Grows
Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a surprise military drill on August 2 on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increases its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran. The drill focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the IRGC also landed forces on Greater Tunb Island as well, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. Ships, drones, and missile units took part in the drill, the report said. The drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall are on their way to the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Protests In Southeastern Iran As Water Crisis Deepens
Iranians living in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan staged a protest on July 31, criticizing the government's failure to deal with an escalating water crisis, sandstorms, and the unfulfilled water rights of the Helmand River as a drought in the region reaches a "super-critical" stage.
The protest, which was described as a "legal gathering" by official Iranian news agencies, saw hundreds of residents of the city of Zabol demand President Ebrahim Raisi come to the region and also call for the establishment of a high council to address the crisis.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Protesters held signs with messages such as "Sistan has no water, Sistan has no air, Sistan has no livelihood," and "Sistan is thirsty for water, Sistan is thirsty for attention." They also emphasized the need for a crisis council and warned that the situation could escalate into a "national security challenge."
The water crisis and a lack of industrial development have inflicted heavy blows on the people of the region, with some residents demanding compensation for agricultural damage from the drought conditions, tax forgiveness, and loan relief for livestock breeders in what one protester said was the start of a "super-critical" stage for the province.
This protest is the fifth in recent months over the water crisis in Sistan-Baluchistan. A previous gathering in April focused on the inaction of the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies in pursuing the water rights of the Helmand River from the Taliban rulers of neighboring Afghanistan.
Sistan-Baluchistan Province, particularly its northern cities, has been severely affected by a water crisis that has been exacerbated by dust storms for several months due to the formation of new dust centers and seasonal winds. The province has also faced drinking-water and power cuts in the past month.
During a meeting on "Water, development, and climate migration" held in June, Iranian researchers said that due to the water crisis, some 10,000 households had migrated from Zabol and its surrounding areas to other parts of Iran over the past year.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Iranian Journalists Sentenced As Media Clampdown Continues
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced two female journalists, Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, to prison terms and imposed social restrictions on them, marking a continued clampdown on press freedom in the country.
Shafiei, a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience, was sentenced on July 31 to two years in prison along with two years of social deprivation, including a ban on media activities and leaving the country. Soltanbeigi, a journalist and civil activist, received a sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison and two years of social deprivation.
Both journalists were charged with "propaganda against the regime," "insulting the supreme leader," and "disturbing public opinion." The sentences were issued by Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
The sentencing of Shafiei and Soltanbeigi is part of a broad push by Iranian authorities to use the judiciary to silence critics, including journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested in December 2022 at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was detained for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was also placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion rials ($9,500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
