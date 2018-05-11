U.S. General Warns Of Dangerous Moves By Iran, Taliban

The leader of the U.S. Central Command, General Joseph Votel, said Iran's attempts to strike Israeli targets were "highly dangerous." During a visit to Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, on May 11, Votel said Iran was raising the stakes "for miscalculation and conflict" in the Middle East. Israel said Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli positions in the Golan Heights, and that it had retaliated with attacks on Iran's military infrastructure in Syria on May 10. Votel also discussed the presence of Afghan Taliban militants near the border with Tajikistan. He said the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan would keep up military pressure on the Taliban in order to force them to join peace talks.