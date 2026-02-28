Iran Targeting Mideast Countries That Host US Bases

Iranian missiles have been launched at several countries in the Middle East, all of which host bases of US armed forces, triggering air raid sirens across the region.

Explosions were reported in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia on February 28, just hours after President Donald Trump announced the United States -- in tandem with Israel -- had launched "major combat operations" against Iran.

One civilian was reported to have died in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after being struck by falling debris during a first wave of retaliatory attacks by Tehran.

Shortly afterward, the country's Defense Ministry announced its air defenses had "successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles," it said in a statement.

"Fragments of the intercepted missiles fell in various areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Mohamed bin Zayed City and Al Falah," it said, confirming "there were no injuries in these locations."

Senior US officials told reporters in Washington that there have been no reported US casualties from Iran’s retaliatory strikes against US military facilities.

The Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE hosts the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, a US force that is composed of 10 squadrons of aircraft and drones. Al Dhafra also hosts the US Air Forces' hub for "advanced air warfare training."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, other American interests in the Gulf region, and Israel.

No casualties have yet to be reported in any of the other countries that have been targeted by Iranian attacks, though the sudden escalation in military operations has left many in the Middle East on edge.

In announcing the military operations, Trump said his objective was “to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”