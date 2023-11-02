Iran
Iran Continues Clampdown On Teachers' Union Activists As Court Upholds Educator's Sentence
An Iranian court has upheld the six-month prison sentence of one teachers' union activist, while another faced his third court appearance in two months as authorities continue their crackdown on organized labor.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) reported on its Telegram channel that Atkeh Rajabi's sentence was confirmed by the Khorasan Razavi Provincial Appeals Court, with two months of jail time and four months suspended for five years.
Rajabi had been previously dismissed from her job as a teacher because she did not wear a hijab, or Islamic head scarf, when appearing in a protest video, as well as due to her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
Separately, the CCTS said that Mohsen Omrani had made his third court appearance on October 31 in a trial revolving around charges of "propaganda against the system."
Omrani, who was apprehended by security forces at his residence in May amid a surge in detentions of educators' rights and labor activists, had previously been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and asset confiscation, with an additional three months and 35 lashes in a separate case.
The council condemned what it called "the systematic case fabrications" against union activists and its members.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Has Reasons To Avoid Selling Missiles To Russia After Sanctions Expire
With the expiration of UN sanctions designed to thwart Iran's development of ballistic missiles, both Tehran and ally Russia have said there is nothing standing in the way of them trading such technology.
The claims have led to concerns that Moscow and Tehran could try to expand their existing arms dealing to include more advanced weaponry, know-how, and technology that could boost both Russia's war effort in Ukraine and Iran's ballistic-missile and drone programs.
But while observers do not discount the possibility that Iran could try to sell previously barred weapons -- chiefly, powerful short-range ballistic missiles -- to Russia, they express skepticism Tehran will follow through.
Among the reasons, they say, are Tehran's need to maintain its own military stockpiles amid increased conflict in the Middle East, the desire to be seen as a compliant and legitimate arms trader by the international community, and the continuation of an already existing strategy of supporting the manufacture of such weaponry in other countries, including Russia.
Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, told RFE/RL that Iran's suggestion that it is no longer subject to UN sanctions limiting its missile program is more "political, rather than technical" as it seeks to "normalize" its ability to conduct military trades and transfers.
"The actual impact of the expiry of the UN Security Council restrictions on Iran's missile program, in terms of its impact on Iran's ability to develop its missile program, is rather limited," Azizi said. "Because all these years we witnessed that, despite those restrictions being in place, Iran managed to develop not only its missile program, but also its drone program, its military capabilities, to an unprecedented level."
Azizi notes that Iran achieved this in part due to technical and scientific cooperation with other partners, mainly North Korea but also with Russia and Moscow's allies.
Iran set up a manufacturing facility for reconnaissance and combat drones in Tajikistan and Belarus is reportedly seeking to establish a factory to produce the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone believed to be used extensively by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Western officials have also revealed the existence of a drone facility being built in Russia with Iran's assistance that would allow Moscow to build domestic versions of Iranian drones in huge numbers and could be in operation by early 2024.
With the expiration of the UN sanctions, which were largely regarded as toothless, Azizi says he expects Iran to stick to its policy "of considering its military capabilities as nonnegotiable" in any international negotiations while "continuing to advance its capabilities."
Iran can already boast some of the most sophisticated missiles and drones in the Middle East at a time when Tehran's support of proxies and militant groups in the region is being watched closely as archenemy Israel battles the Iranian-backed Hamas extremist organization.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Iran has widely been accused of delivering cheap but effective kamikaze drones to Moscow. While Iran denies the allegations, saying it only sold drones to Moscow before the war started, U.S. officials have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying Shahed-136 Iranian drones that Russia has used to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. There has been evidence of Iranian drones rebranded as Russian Geran-2s being used on the battlefield.
And as the two countries have increased military-technical cooperation, Iran's Defense Ministry has routinely showcased its ballistic, cruise, anti-tank, and air-defense missile systems to Russian officials.
The sanctions, in effect since 2015 and enshrined in UN Resolution 2231, expired on October 18 as part of the moribund Iran nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The United States withdrew from the deal, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, in 2018. As European signatories Britain, France, and Germany tried to keep the pact alive, Iran abandoned some of its commitments, but never withdrew from the JCPOA.
The UN sanctions, which were introduced when the Security Council approved the JCPOA, called on Iran, among other things, "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons." Under the terms, any countries wishing to engage in related trade with Iran were required to first get approval from the UN Security Council.
In separate statements as the sanctions expired, Iran and Russia were quick to claim that they would no longer be bound by the restrictions, although neither side announced any concrete plans for future cooperation regarding Iran's ballistic-missile program.
Iran's Defense Ministry, for its part, said Tehran regarded the development as an opportunity to "strengthen its defense capabilities." But Azizi said Iran now "sees itself free from restrictions to export military technology and weapons, rather than to import them."
Russia, Azizi said, is also interested in underscoring that "there are no more restrictions or special commitments that Iran needs to observe in its military-technical cooperation when it comes to missiles" so that it can also "potentially increase the potential for Iran to send missiles to Russia."
Iran's previous export of Shahed-136 drones to Russia could be explained in part because they "arguably" fell under the UN's classification of conventional weapons, according to Jeremy Binnie, Middle East defense specialist at the global intelligence company Janes.
"We have not seen any evidence of transfers of Iranian missiles to Russia so far, but it is unclear if this has been because the Iranians did not want to be seen to be so obviously violating UNSCR 2231," Binnie told RFE/RL in written comments.
Now that the UN sanctions have expired, he said, Iran "may now be more willing to overtly provide arms" to Russia, Binnie said.
As for Russia seeking Iranian missiles, Azizi said, "as Ukraine's Western allies increase the level of their military support for Ukraine, there might be a moment that the Russian leaders decide [to import Iranian missiles because] it's not going to make any difference."
Whether Iran would actually part with such weaponry is another question, particularly considering the current war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the prospect of direct Iranian involvement in that conflict.
"Another consideration for the Iranians is maintaining their own military capabilities, which would be undermined by transferring significant numbers of missiles to Russia," Binnie said. "The uncertain situation in the Middle East right now is likely to increase Iranian unwillingness to supply weapons to Russia that they feel should be retained at home or supplied to allied groups in support of its regional goals."
One solution, Binnie said, "might be to replicate what has happened with the Shahed-136s, whereby Iran supplies initial batches, then transfers the technology to Russia so it can build them locally."
He said that while Russia had a sophisticated missile production capability of its own, "the Iranians would be teaching them how to make cheaper missiles using supply chains that circumnavigate Western sanctions."
The United States and the European Union moved quickly to impose new obstacles as the UN sanctions -- intended to blunt Iran's ballistic-missile program, and by extension its possible acquisition of nuclear weapons and delivery systems -- expired.
In September, Britain, France, and Germany announced that they would maintain their existing sanctions related to Iran's controversial nuclear program, which Tehran claims is for civilian purposes only, and its development of ballistic missiles.
The United States on October 18, the same day that the UN sanctions expired, announced new sanctions targeting individuals and companies in Iran and Russia, among other countries, in an effort to penalize Iran's efforts to buy or sell technology or equipment related to its missile and drone programs.
Iran Is Carrying Out Executions 'At An Alarming Rate,' UN Says
Iran is carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report, which shows a 30 percent increase in capital punishment over the same period in 2022.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran in 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
Guterres said in a report to the UN General Assembly that seven men were executed in relation to or for participating in protests sparked by Amini’s death.
In all seven cases, information received “consistently indicated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfill the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law,” he said.
The data was first published in October in a report by Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran.
It said that there was evidence of “confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.”
The UN secretary-general also cited information received by the UN rights agency that between September 17, 2022, and February 8, 2023, an estimated 20,000 individuals were arrested for participating in the protests.
“It is particularly concerning that most of the individuals arrested may have been children, given that the reported average age of those arrested was estimated to be 15 years, according to the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Guterres said.
Guterres cited reported instances of disproportionate and excessive use of force against protesters, and beatings and sexual violence after they were put in detention, as well as psychological abuse.
“Access to adequate and timely legal representation was frequently denied, with reports of coerced confessions, which may have been obtained as a result of torture,” he also said.
Guterres expressed deep concern “at the lack of transparent and independent investigations into reported human rights violations, in particular in the context of the latest nationwide protests.”
He said the continued targeting of lawyers is also impeding accountability for past and ongoing violations.
The secretary-general also said that 239 people -- more than half of those executed in the first seven months of 2023 -- were reportedly put to death for drug-related offenses.
The October report by the UN special rapporteur on Iran said that the number of those executed from ethnic minority communities, in particular the Baluch minority, remained “disproportionately high,” especially for drug-related or security-related offenses.
Amnesty International has said the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, and decried a situation that has turned the country’s prisons into “killing fields.”
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran has said politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a “tactic of intimidation and retribution.”
With reporting by AP
Family Of Dead Iranian Teen Says It's Being Pressured To Change Memorial Date
Iranian security officials are reportedly exerting significant pressure on the family of Armita Garavand to change the date of a memorial ceremony for the teen, who died over the weekend due to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Tehran's morality police.
A source from the Garavand family told RFERL’s Radio Farda on October 31 that while the family intends to commemorate their daughter on November 2 -- a Thursday, as is customary in Iranian Islamic culture -- they are being pushed to move the ceremony because security authorities fear large crowds will gather if there is more time to plan.
The family, the source said, is "deeply distressed" and firmly opposes any change to the date.
The situation highlights the intense scrutiny and pressure grieving families who have lost loved ones during a crackdown by law enforcement over the past year face when trying to come to grips with their loss.
Rights groups and journalists say 17-year-old Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a train carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity while Garavand was still alive, said shortly after the incident that the student suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Mahsa Amini.
Protests sparked by Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who refused to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Actress Says She's Been Summoned To Appear Before Court Over Hijab
Renowned Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani, known for her public opposition to the mandatory hijab, says she has been summoned to appear in court for her stance against the mandatory hijab law, compounding fears for her freedom after she was arrested last year for participating in a women's rights protest.
In a series of Instagram stories, Ghaziani said she will appear in court on November 4.
Ghaziani urged that, in the event of her arrest, no one should attempt to post bail on her behalf as all such matters have been entrusted to Iran’s House of Cinema.
The 53-year-old film and theater actress also recounted her arrest last year, saying eight people "stormed her residence" before she was arrested by security forces last November along with fellow actress Katayoun Riahi after they removed their head scarves in public in an act of defiance against the regime.
"Their [security agents'] actions still haunt my memories," she said.
Ghaziani and Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors in a probe into their "provocative" activities, the state-run IRNA news agency said at the time.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several film industry luminaries and other prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
In Smuggled Message, Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Calls Iranian Regime Change An 'Unstoppable Process'
In a message smuggled out of her cell in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has urged Iranians to continue with the "unstoppable process" of dismantling Iran's "religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month for her battle for women's rights in Iran, wrote in a message read out by her 17-year-old daughter, Kiana Rahmani, that Iranians "demand democracy, freedom, human rights, and equality, and the Islamic Republic is the main obstacle in the way of realizing these national demands."
"We... are struggling to transition away from this religious authoritarian regime through solidarity and drawing on the power of a nonviolent and unstoppable process in order to revive the honor and pride of Iran and human dignity and prestige for its people," her daughter said, reading the message out in French.
"Victory is not easy, but it is certain."
In a separate message posted on her Instagram account on November 1, Mohammadi demanded an immediate cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas.
“The reality is that 'war' and 'tyranny' are two sides of the same coin, both destructive to humanity and taking lives,” she said. “The attacks on innocent people, the killing of children, women, and noncombatants, their hostage-taking, the bombing of hospitals and schools, and the missile strikes on residential areas have left the world in astonishment, horror, and even despair.”
She said that though her feet are in chains “behind the cold and dark walls of Evin Prison,” she demands an end to the war, respect for human rights, and the possibility of peaceful coexistence among the people of the Middle East.
“I am confident that with the power of global public opinion and the international unity of human rights defenders and peacemakers, this path, though difficult, will be realized. With the hope for global peace, equality, and freedom,” she said.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi, whose family fled to France, has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
In the message read by her daughter, Mohammadi condemned "a regime that has institutionalized deprivation and poverty in society for 45 years" and said Iran's leadership was built "on lies, deception, cunning, and intimidation."
In a comment on unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for a head scarf violation, and more recently the death last month of 17-year-old Armita Garavand after reportedly having an altercation with morality police in a Tehran subway car over the hijab, Mohammadi said the law "is a means of control and repression imposed on the society and on which the continuation and survival of this authoritarian religious regime depends."
Thousands of protesters have been detained and hundreds killed by security forces in the government's crackdown on unrest over Amini's death.
Iranian Rights Lawyer Goes On Hunger Strike After Prison Transfer
Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been transferred to Qarchak prison and has started a hunger and medication strike after being severely beaten while she was being arrested.
Sotoudeh's husband, Reza Khandan, told RFERL’s Radio Farda that his wife embarked on the strike after she was detained during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Along with Sotoudeh, several others, including Manzar Zarabi, a mother advocating for justice over the January 2020 downing of a Ukrainian plane by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, have been arrested. Reports indicate that Zarabi was subsequently released on October 30.
Khandan, in an interview with Radio Farda, said the charges against the women will remain undisclosed until after their official interrogation. He also noted that both Zarabi and Sotoudeh resisted wearing the mandatory hijab, or head scarf.
On October 29, news emerged of the arrest and assault of Sotoudeh and Zarabi. The Coordination Council of the Iranian Teachers' Unions also reported the detention of its board member, Masud Zeynalzadeh.
Images from Garavand's funeral depicted Sotoudeh without the obligatory hijab. On social media, she labeled Garavand's death as a "government murder."
Following Garavand's funeral, various cities, including Tehran, witnessed anti-government protests memorializing the teenager and condemning senior Islamic republic officials.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran metro station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a metro carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Following Garavand's funeral, Iranian authorities have intensified their crackdown on university protesters.
The "Voice of Al-Zahra Students" Telegram channel reported on October 29 that university officials have, in an unprecedented move, barred numerous students from entering the campus without clear justification. The channel emphasized that these actions were not in line with standard legal procedures.
In the wake of Garavand's death, various universities displayed wall writings and posters in her memory. However, many were swiftly removed. The Islamic Association of Sharif University of Technology highlighted that a board commemorating Garavand was taken down by security personnel.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment and again during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
Protests against Mahsa Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who refused to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after being detained.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Laureate Says She Was Denied Hospital Access Over Head Scarf
Iranian human rights activist and political detainee Narges Mohammadi has been denied medical treatment for a second time due to her refusal to wear an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate's official Instagram page reported on October 30 that she was called to the Evin prison office for a potential transfer to undergo crucial medical examinations, including lung and heart tests. However, authorities then forbade her from leaving.
Reports have emerged that Mohammadi, along with fellow inmates, staged a protest on the prison premises, demanding that she receive medical attention immediately.
On October 14, prison administrators also obstructed Mohammadi from accessing hospital care, citing her noncompliance with the mandatory hijab rule.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
Her Instagram post on October 30 highlighted: "The prosecutor has explicitly instructed that she should not be dispatched to any medical facility without adhering to the head-scarf mandate."
Drawing parallels to the tragic cases of Mahsa Amini and Armita Garavand, both of whom died after incidents with morality police over alleged hijab infractions, Mohammadi emphasized her unwillingness to conform, placing the onus of her well-being squarely on the "misogynistic religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Chant Anti-Government Slogans After Death Of Teen Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police
Anti-government slogans were chanted from apartment blocks in Tehran and other Iranian cities after 17-year-old Armita Garavand was buried on October 29. She was fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation and was buried amid tight security in Tehran. Her passing has drawn parallels to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 while in police custody sparked massive demonstrations across the country that challenged the Iranian regime.
Defiant Iranians Ignore Warnings, Stage Fresh Protests After Teen Buried
In a major show of defiance, Iranians have staged new anti-government demonstrations in several cities to protest the death of Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Hours after the student's funeral on October 29, which was marked by the violent arrest of several civil activists, anti-government slogans and graffiti in memory of Garavand again were observed in various cities including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Sari, and Shiraz.
In Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital over the past year following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, protesters chanted anti-government slogans from windows and rooftops and "Death to Khamenei, the murderer" and "Death to the dictator" -- references to Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei -- echoed through the streets.
Such slogans were also heard in several other neighborhoods in Tehran including Amirabad Tehranpars, and Zafar. Protesters also refuted the government's narrative regarding Garavand's death with slogans like "They killed our Armita and blamed it on the hijab."
Videos also showed some protesters writing the name "Armita Garavand" and the slogan "Women, life, freedom" on the shores of Bandar Anzali in the northern province of Gilan.
Meanwhile, reports of "violence" by security forces during Garavand's funeral have emerged.
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and husband of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, confirmed his wife's arrest during the funeral. He said that during her arrest, she was severely beaten by security agents.
According to Khandan, many of those arrested during Armita Garavand's funeral were held at the Vozara detention center, "the same place where Mahsa Amini was killed by government agents last year."
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed Sotoudeh's arrest, claiming she was detained for "removing her hijab and acting against society's mental security."
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on October 30 that Sotoudeh was released after more than two hours of detention and slammed Iranian authorities for their treatment of those marking Garavand's death.
"Beating and arresting unarmed civilians for peacefully mourning yet another death of a young girl in state custody is a continuation of the atrocities the Iranian government is continuously inflicting upon the Iranian people," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said.
"These activists were at the funeral because Iranian authorities operate with impunity, killing and detaining people including teenagers for entirely peaceful actions, like showing their hair in public, or raising their voices to demand fundamental rights," he added.
The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers' Unions reported the arrest of Masood Zeinalzadeh, a board member of the Tehran Teachers' Union, during the funeral. The association also announced that Mohammad Garavand, a teachers' rights activist, was arrested by security forces.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway car. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Since Garavand fell into a coma, Iranian officials have pressured those around the 16-year-old student to avoid talking about the situation or later on commemorating her death.
Alborz Sadeghi, the son of Manzar Zarabi, a mother who lost four family members when the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian plane in January 2022, told RFERL's Radio Farda that his mother was arrested after being "severely beaten" during Garavand's burial.
Khandan said she had also been released.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
In recent months, Tehran's municipality has deployed agents known as "hijab guards" in Tehran's subway to confront women and girls failing to wear the mandatory hijab.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mourners Lament Death Of Iranian Teenager Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police
Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. The 17-year-old was fatally injured earlier this month after an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places. Prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was beaten and detained at the funeral, her husband told RFE/RL.
- By AFP
Iran's Raisi Says Israeli Actions In Gaza 'May Force Everyone' To Act
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on October 29 said Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act, in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Iran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, hailed the October 7 attacks as a "success." But it has insisted it was not involved in the onslaught.
Iranian Security Forces Keep Family From Grave Of Son Killed In Protests
Iranian security forces have prevented the public from visiting the grave of Ali Rouzbahani, a protester killed last year, and detained two family members for several hours on October 26 before releasing them.
The security apparatus also obstructed memorial services for other protesters killed on October 26 in various Iranian cities including Arak, Sanandaj, Mahabad, Rasht, Tehran, and several others, activists reported.
The security forces detained the father and brother of Roozbehani, preventing them from holding a memorial and birthday ceremony, while Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of another protester killed by security forces, Javad Heydari, also reported on X, fomerly known as Twitter, that police had detained the two men.
According to Heydari, security forces told Rouzbahani's father and brother that they "do not have the right to hold a memorial." They also forced Mohammad Rouzbahani, Ali's brother, to delete a social media post about the anniversary and birthday of his deceased brother. Mohammad had previously asked people on X to commemorate his brother's life on October 26.
Security forces also said that "only" Ali's father, brother, and sister are allowed to visit his grave.
Numerous protesters were killed on October 26, 2022, in various cities of Iran. Most were either shot by government forces or died due to injuries inflicted by them during protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab rule.
In addition to preventing the memorial for Ali Rouzbahani in Tehran, security forces refused to allow other families of protesters killed during the unrest to hold memorial services. In some cases, families were allowed to visit the graves for a few minutes as long as they did not hold any ceremonies or host gatherings.
Pressure on the families seeking justice for the deaths of their loved ones as a result of clashes with security forces during the demonstrations has intensified in recent months. Ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death, dozens of family members of killed protesters were detained or summoned, and security forces prevented them from holding memorial services.
Amnesty International has said that Iranian authorities, by hiding burial locations and preventing mourning ceremonies, are violating the rights of the families and Article 15 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teen Who Died After Alleged Incident With Morality Police Buried Amid Tight Security, Detentions
Armita Garavand, the 17-year-old girl fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation, was buried amid tight security in Tehran on October 29.
Unconfirmed reports say several people, including two of Garavand’s relatives, were arrested during the ceremony at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran.
Civil rights activist Reza Khandan told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that his wife, prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, was beaten and detained at the funeral.
"A number of participants were arrested and beaten up. Nasrin was among them," Khandan said by phone from Tehran.
WATCH: Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places.
He added that a number of those detained had been released, although others, including Sotoudeh, remained in detention. He said he hasn't been able to contact her.
Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency later confirmed that Sotoudeh had been detained, charged with violating the conservative Islamic nation's head-scarf law.
Sotoudeh has previously been arrested and jailed after representing opposition activists, including women prosecuted for removing their mandatory headscarves.
Video clips published on social media showed a large crowds of people -- both men and women -- attending the burial ceremony.
Iran’s state media had reported Garavand’s death on October 28, nearly a month after she fell and went into a coma in the Tehran subway.
Garavand was reportedly confronted by the morality police in the subway at the start of October for failing to wear a hijab.
The news of Garavand's death came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation sparked nationwide protests and international condemnation.
A relative told Radio Farda that “security agents” had told the family they would be given Garavand's body under the condition that the burial be held in Tehran and not in their native village in the western province of Kermanshah.
"We live in Tehran, but we don't bury our dead [here]. We hope to receive Armita's body,” the family member had said.
Shortly after the subway incident, authorities isolated Garavand family members and attempted to prevent journalists from reaching them. Security measures were still being enforced as of October 28, fueling speculation that authorities were worried about renewed protests in the country.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
"Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago," the official government news agency IRNA said on October 28.
Garavand's condition triggered concerns in the West and among international rights groups after a purported video of the incident circulated on social media. The video shows Garavand entering the subway car, but it does not show what exactly transpired in the seconds before her body is shown being carried back out of it.
Amnesty International has issued a statement saying authorities should allow an independent international delegation, including UN experts, to investigate the circumstances leading up to Garavand's hospitalization. Tehran has left the request unanswered.
The United States on October 29 said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Garavand after she was “beaten by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab in public."
“Iran's state-sponsored violence against its own people is appalling and underscores the fragility of the regime,” White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on social media.
Garavand’s case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of 22-year-old Amini last year.
Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered the greatest threat to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
State media has shown Garavand's parents speaking of various potential causes for their daughter's fall and injury.
It is not clear if the statements were made under duress, but the Hengaw human rights group, which first reported the incident, said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, had been detained temporarily by Iranian government security forces.
Earlier this month, Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize.
With reporting by dpa
Iranian Artists Slam Government For Banning Actresses Who Protested Hijab Law
Several high-profile Iranian artists have objected to a move by the Culture Ministry to ban some Iranian actresses who have publicly opposed the mandatory hijab law.
Veteran cinema and theater actor Reza Kianian on October 26 questioned the legality of the ban on his Instagram account, asking whether the constitution allows "anyone or any ministry to deprive someone of their right to work without a final judicial verdict?"
"As far as I know, only the judiciary can issue such a verdict," he said, adding that the "magnitude and value of an artist is determined by the people. Art and artists cannot be dictated to from above."
The dispute broke out after an official from the cinema organization affiliated with the ministry that oversees culture and Islamic guidance announced a ban on actresses opposing the mandatory hijab in cinematic films. The names of more than 10 actresses were released by state media as being on the list.
Then on October 25, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the culture and Islamic guidance minister, appeared to widen the ban, saying, "It is not possible to work with those" actresses who had previously protested the mandatory hijab by appearing without it in public places and events.
Among the banned artists whose names have been made public are Baran Kosari, Vishka Asayesh, Taraneh Alidoosti, and Katayoun Riahi.
Reacting to the minister's statements on her Instagram account, Riahi wrote: "My dignity does not allow me to work in today's cinema? Who the hell are you to say so?!"
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Several Iranian actresses subsequently showed solidarity with the protesters by removing their hijabs.
The act met with a harsh response from the Islamic republic's security apparatus, leading to the arrest of several, including Alidoosti, Riahi, and Hengameh Ghaziani.
Mohammad Rezaei Rad, a playwright and theater director, also responded to the government's new order on his Instagram account, pledging his support for his colleagues while urging more men to join him in rejecting the policy.
Acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including prominent rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Sanctions Members Of Iran's IRGC In Effort To Dismantle Hamas's Funding Network
The United States has announced sanctions on members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as part of an effort to dismantle “Hamas’s funding networks” following the militant group’s “barbaric” attack on Israel earlier this month.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on October 27 that it was also designating a Hamas official in Iran and a Gaza-based entity that “has served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds” to Hamas and other militant groups.
“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in the statement.
“We will not hesitate to take action to further degrade Hamas’s ability to commit horrific terrorist attacks by relentlessly targeting its financial activities and streams of funding,” he added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the individuals designated supported Hamas and were involved in financing and training Hamas militants.
"A number of the individuals and entities designated today have played key roles in facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies," Blinken said.
The State Department is offering millions of dollars in rewards for information on certain activities by Hamas and its leaders, Blinken added.
This is the second round of sanctions that Washington has imposed on Hamas-linked officials and financial networks since the group’s surprise attack on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed some 1,400 people, the worst Jewish massacre since the Holocaust.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, also took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
U.S. officials have said they do not have evidence tying Iran to ordering or planning the attack, but they have said Tehran is complicit because of its long-term support for Hamas.
Israel has responded to the attack with air strikes, which the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza said have killed at least 7,000 people, while also cutting off supplies of water and power to the Gaza Strip.
Iranian leaders have called for a halt to Israel’s retaliatory strikes and warned “other fronts will open up” in the conflict.
The new U.S. sanctions “underscore the critical role Iran plays in providing financial, logistical, and operational support to Hamas,” the Treasury Department said on October 27.
Among those targeted are Khaled Qaddoumi, described as a liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government, and Ali Morshed Shirazi and Mostafa Mohammad Khani, officials in the IRGC’s Quds Force who are accused of training and assisting Hamas fighters.
The United States also sanctioned a number of organizations, including the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation, which according to Washington funnels millions of dollars through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association for the families of militants -- a practice that “ultimately serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist activities,” the Treasury Department said.
Companies based in Sudan and Spain were also targeted, as were Turkey-based shareholders of a company previously designated as part of the Hamas investment portfolio.
The targeted individuals and entities “play a key role in operating companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio in circumvention of the sanctions” imposed by the United States, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets owned or controlled by the individuals and organizations. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods, and services to them.
Earlier this week, the U.S. military carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by the IRGC and groups it backs following a spate of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Ground Forces Launch Two-Day Drill In Central Region
Iran’s ground forces launched two days of exercises on October 27 to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported. The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing the Islamic republic, spokesperson Amir Cheshak said. He did not elaborate. He said troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan Province.
U.S. Strikes Two Syrian Facilities After Attacks By Iran-Backed Militia
U.S. President Joe Biden ordered strikes on two facilities in Syria following attacks on U.S. troops in the past week, the Pentagon said, warning that the United States will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue. U.S. forces have been hit more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week by what Washington suspects are Iran-backed groups. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Lebanon's Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran.
At UN, Iran Warns U.S. Will 'Not Be Spared' If War In Gaza Continues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned at the United Nations on October 26 that, if Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn't end, then the United States will "not be spared from this fire." Amir-Abdollahian made the comment in a speech to a meeting of the 193-member UN General Assembly on the Middle East. He said Iran does not welcome an expansion of the war in the region and stands ready to “play its part” in the humanitarian efforts.
Iranian Judiciary Summons Newspaper Chief Over Survey On Head Scarf Law
The head of a newspaper in Tehran has been summoned to appear in court following the publication of a poll on the "Hijab and Chastity" bill currently being debated by lawmakers, Mizan, the news agency of Iran's judiciary, said.
Mizan did not specify the newspaper's name, but on October 24, the Shargh newspaper reported on a survey suggesting that the "Hijab and Chastity" bill would not have a great impact on attitudes toward with mandatory head scarf, with 84 percent of participants saying it would not influence observance of the rule.
Shargh has since removed the article on the survey from its website.
The bill, which proposes extensive penalties for those opposing wearing the mandatory hijab, is aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules.
Earlier this week, Iran's Guardians Council said it had returned the "Hijab and Chastity" bill to parliament due to "ambiguities" in the legislation.
Mizan said in its report that, if the newspaper does not provide the "necessary documents and evidence" sought by the court on the survey and its publication, the Tehran prosecutor will file charges against the media outlet.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a head-scarf violation.
Since then, thousands have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences to protesters, including the death penalty.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Says Imprisoned Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Again Taken To Hospital
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has again been transferred to Qaem Hospital in the northeastern city of Mashhad and admitted to the "critical care unit."
In a video released on Instagram, the mother of the imprisoned dissident stated that her daughter's condition in the hospital was "worse" than after her previous heart surgery, and that she was experiencing pain in her "head, hands, feet, back, and chest."
Fatemeh's mother recounted that, during their last in-person prison visit, her daughter's physical condition was "very poor," to the extent that she had to be "assisted by fellow inmates" to stand up.
Sepehri has been hospitalized several times this month due to issues with her heart.
Earlier this week, Sepehri, who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as well as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Her two brothers, Mohammad Hossein and Hassan Sepehri, were arrested by security forces on September 28, coinciding with a heart angiography procedure Fatemeh Sepehri underwent.
Sepehri is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Frud Bezhan
Not Our Fight: Iranians Show Little Support For Palestinian Cause Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Iran’s clerical establishment has championed the Palestinian cause for decades and refused to recognize Israel.
But there is little public support for the Palestinian struggle for statehood in Iran -- a mainly Shi’a Muslim, Persian-speaking country in the predominately Sunni Arab Middle East.
Instead, many Iranians have criticized the authorities for backing Palestinian armed groups fighting Israel, with some even expressing support for Tehran’s archenemy.
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has provoked pro-Palestinian street protests across the Middle East. But in Iran, public displays of solidarity have been largely limited to state-sponsored rallies.
“At the popular level, there is little connection between Iranians and the Palestinian cause,” said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London. “This is not because people don’t feel for Palestinians, but because ordinary people are more broadly opposed to the government's regional policy.”
Under the U.S.-backed shah of Iran, Tehran had friendly ties with Israel. But since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran has been sworn to Israel’s destruction.
Over the past four decades, Iran has formed the so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel and provided financial and military backing to armed groups, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese militant group Hizballah.
'Nothing But Misery'
In the wake of Hamas’s multipronged attack in Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,400 people dead, Iranian officials were in a celebratory mood. In Tehran, the authorities erected billboards that heralded the beginning of "the great liberation" of the Palestinian territories and the demise of Israel. Iranian officials denied the country had any role in the assault.
On October 13, state-organized protests were held across Iran in support of the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, where over 6,000 people have been killed, according to local authorities.
That has been in stark contrast to the reaction of the public in Iran, where many oppose Tehran’s funding of regional proxies fighting Israel.
Many complain that the authorities should be using those funds to address the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty in recent years.
Iran’s support of militant groups -- some of which have been designated as terrorist groups by the West -- has also made Tehran an international pariah and the target of crippling U.S. sanctions.
“Iranians largely detest the regime's foreign policy for the simple reason that it has brought them nothing but misery, international isolation, and economic difficulty,” said Arash Azizi, author of The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, The U.S., And Iran's Global Ambitions.
“They are also aware that the regime is not supporting the 'Palestinian cause' per se but Islamist terror groups, which makes this even less popular among most Iranians,” added Azizi, who is a senior lecturer at Clemson University in the United States.
During antiestablishment protests in recent years, demonstrators have chanted, “Leave Palestine. Think about us instead,” and, “No to Gaza, no to Lebanon, may my life be sacrificed for Iran.”
“For decades now and especially during protests, when chants are heard on the streets of Iran, Iranians have shown their frustrations with the government's dispersal of funds to foreign causes rather than domestic ones,” said Vakil of Chatham House.
Solidarity With Israel
Some Iranians on social media have expressed support for Israel, which is home to tens of thousands of Jews of Iranian descent. Iran also has the largest population of Jews in the Middle East outside of Israel.
“Many Iranians show solidarity with Israel because they want to show that they don't share the regime's anti-Israel and anti-Semitic line,” said Azizi. “They also see the anti-Israel direction of the regime as being dangerously isolating to the country.”
On October 20, thousands of soccer fans booed during a minute of silence for the people of Gaza before a game at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, the largest sports stadium in the country.
During an October 8 soccer game at Azadi Stadium, the fans of Persepolis FC protested the presence of Palestinian flags at the venue and chanted, “Stick your Palestinian flag up your a**!”
Meanwhile, prominent Iranian activists and intellectuals have spoken out against the high toll of Tehran’s confrontation with Israel.
Sadegh Zibakalam -- a Tehran-based university professor -- said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Iranian officials and lawmakers have demonstrated “clear and public support for Hamas’s attacks” in Israel.
“How do these attacks serve the interests of the Iranian people?” he asked.
Atena Daemi, a human rights activist and former political prisoner, said on October 8 that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of the armed forces, was “responsible for all of the unrest in the region by arming and strengthening militias and terrorist groups.”
The Quds Force, the elite overseas arm of the IRGC, is responsible for Iran's military and clandestine operations abroad and oversees the country’s network of pro-Iranian militant groups in the region.
- By dpa
Russia Says Free-Trade Agreement With Iran Likely By End Of Year
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said a free-trade zone between the Russian-dominated Eurasian Economic Union and Iran would be established by the end of the year. At a meeting on October 25 with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Kyrgyzstan, Mishustin said all relevant negotiations had been completed. The Eurasian Economic Union is a customs union of states similar to the EU. Mishustin said Iran has been an important and reliable ally of Russia for decades, and trade between Russia and Iran had grown to a record 350 billion rubles ($3.6 billion) in the previous year.
U.S.-Based Rights Group Decries Iran's 'False' Claim Of Ties To Imprisoned Journalists
The U.S.-based rights group United For Iran has rejected allegations by Tehran that it has collaborated with detained Iranian journalists Elahah Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi, calling the accusations “part of the Islamic republic's long-standing tradition of crafting false narratives.”
The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on October 23 released a video titled Khabarchin (The Informant), alleging collaboration between the group and journalists Mohammadi, Hamedi, and Ghoncheh Ghavami, editor of the Harassment Watch website.
However, in response, United For Iran categorically denied the allegations, saying it has never had any professional or personal relationships with Mohammadi, Hamedi, or Ghavami.
"They have never worked for United For Iran and have not received any money from this organization," the group said in the statement.
"These claims are part of the Islamic republic's long-standing tradition of creating such false narratives in line with the judiciary's baseless cases against human rights defenders, activists, and journalists," it added.
United For Iran is a nonprofit organization registered in the United States that was founded and is managed by activists, dissidents, and former Iranian political prisoners. According to its website, the group aims to advance civil liberties and human rights in Iran by strengthening its civil society, supporting freedom movements, and leveraging advanced research and technology.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court recently sentenced Mohammadi, a reporter for the Ham-Mihan newspaper, and Hamedi, a reporter for the Sharq newspaper, to 12 years and 13 years in prison, respectively, on charges including "collaborating with the hostile U.S. government," "conspiracy against national security," and "propaganda against the system."
United For Iran also noted that the Harassment Watch website, led by former political prisoner Ghavami, operates independently and has no ties to its projects.
Hamedi took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death.
Both have been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since September 2022.
"In reality, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are only being punished for covering the news of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Irshad Police and her funeral ceremony," the United For Iran statement said.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are in prison based on baseless accusations. The judiciary must cancel these baseless accusations against [them] and other political prisoners."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Guardians Council Returns Hijab Law Due To 'Ambiguities'
Iran's Guardians Council has returned a chastity and hijab bill to parliament due to "ambiguities" in the legislation, which has drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
Hadi Tahan Nazif, the council's spokesman, echoed arguments made by the Expediency Discernment Council that parts of the bill are inconsistent with the "general policies of the legislative system."
The bill, which proposes extensive penalties for those opposing wearing the mandatory hijab, was returned for having “unclear boundaries in some cases, a lack of definitions for certain terms, ambiguities in relation to the resolutions of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, and some articles conflicting with the constitution due to increased public expenses or reduced public revenues without providing a way to compensate for it,” Nazif said.
The Guardians Council earlier had questioned the definition of "immodesty," a term frequently used in the bill. The concept of "cultural goods" related to chastity and the hijab was also deemed to be ambiguous, while some of the penalties mentioned in the bill, which referred to the "judiciary chief's regulations," were seen as conflicting with the constitution.
Parliament's Cultural Commission has said the issues raised over the legislation "will be resolved by changing the terms in the judicial and legal commission."
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction, unleashed a new wave of anger across the country, which has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
The protests have also been bolstered by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach for law enforcement against noncompliant women.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
