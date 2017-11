Iran put a ballistic missile on display on November 4 as thousands marched in Tehran to mark the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy that led Washington to cut diplomatic ties with Iran. A crowd chanted "Death to Israel" and "Down with the U.S." during the celebration. Demonstrators burned an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Israeli and U.S. flags. (AP)