Pro-Rohani Reformists Sweep Tehran Council Elections

Iran's moderates and reformists have swept to power in Tehran's City Council, winning all 21 seats and driving the conservatives from power.



It was another boost to the moderate and reformist camp after President Hassan Rohani won a resounding victory in the May 19 presidential election.



The Tehran governor's office announced the results of the council elections, which were held alongside the presidential vote, on May 21.



Voters in Tehran had to choose 21 councilors for the city of nine million.



Among the winners in Tehran was Mohsen Hashemi, son of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died in January.



The victory in Tehran pushed the conservatives from power in the city for the first time in 14 years.



The council will choose a new mayor when it convenes, which it must do within 45 days of the results.



Incumbent Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was a candidate in the presidential election but dropped out to back hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, who came second behind Rohani in the vote.

Based on reporting by AFP and Press TV