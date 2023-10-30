Accessibility links

Iranians Chant Anti-Government Slogans After Death Of Teen Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police

Anti-government slogans were chanted from apartment blocks in Tehran and other Iranian cities after 17-year-old Armita Garavand was buried on October 29. She was fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation and was buried amid tight security in Tehran. Her passing has drawn parallels to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 while in police custody sparked massive demonstrations across the country that challenged the Iranian regime.

