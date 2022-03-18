Leaked Video Exposes Extreme Conditions In Notorious Iranian Prison

Video provided exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by the Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) hacktivist group is said to show extreme overcrowding at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. The video contains images of open cells equipped with beds for about 30 inmates filled with up to 50 prisoners. It is unclear when the video was taken, but Iran has consistently come under criticism from rights watchdogs for overcrowding and unsanitary conditions at its prisons.