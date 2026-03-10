Iran Pounded By Continuing Strikes While Targeting Other Gulf Countries

US and Israeli forces continued to strike government targets in Iranian cities and military sites on March 10 as US defense chief Pete Hegseth warned new attacks will be the heaviest yet. Iran responded with its own strikes on nearby countries, including Bahrain, where at least one person was killed in the capital, Manama. At least 1,200 people have died in Iran, according to the HRANA human rights group, since joint US-Israeli strikes began on February 28.