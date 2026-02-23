Iranian Students Protest For Third Day Calling For Regime Change

Hundreds of Iranian students have held protests for a third straight day on at least six university campuses, demanding respect for human rights and calling for regime change. At the University of Tehran, they chanted "Women, life, freedom!" on February 23, while crowds at Al-Zahra University called for the toppling of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The renewed demonstrations follow a brutal crackdown on protests in January in which human rights groups say thousands were killed.