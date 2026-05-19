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Mass Weddings Amid Military Gear: Iran Pushes Patriotism Imagery

Mass Weddings Amid Military Gear: Iran Pushes Patriotism Imagery Mass Weddings Amid Military Gear: Iran Pushes Patriotism Imagery
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Mass Weddings Amid Military Gear: Iran Pushes Patriotism Imagery

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The public spectacle of hundreds of couples marrying in Tehran surrounded by armored vehicles and antiaircraft guns on May 18 demonstrates a new level of patriotic messaging from the country amid a fragile cease-fire with the US and Israel. The Iranian regime's "Janfada," or self-sacrifice, program has also involved organized displays of children and women learning to assemble assault rifles while the conflict drags into its third month.

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