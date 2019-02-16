Iran Threatens 'Retaliation' If Pakistan Does Not Crack Down On Cross-Border Terrorism

Iran has called on neighboring Pakistan crack down on the extremist group that Tehran believes killed 27 Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) troops near the border on February 13.

Iranian state media on February 16 quoted IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying that if Pakistan did not "carry out its responsibilities," Iran "will retaliate to punish the terrorists."

The Sunni Muslim extremist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack in southeastern Iran. The group claims it is seeking better conditions for Iran's ethnic Baluch minority.

Iran's Shi'ite government has accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven for militant groups and has called on Islamabad to secure the border.

Iran's statement comes as India was pressuring Pakistan to crack down on extremist groups that it says are carrying out cross-border attacks in the disputed Kashmir region.

A Pakistan-based extremist group has claimed responsibility for a February 14 attack in India-controlled Kashmir that left 44 paramilitary police officers dead.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters