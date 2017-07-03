France's Total To Sign $4.8 Billion Project With Iran

Iran's Oil Ministry says the French energy firm Total will sign a multibillion-dollar agreement on the development of an Iranian offshore natural-gas field.

The deal on developing of the South Pars offshore gas field would be the biggest business deal in Iran involving foreign companies since international sanctions were eased in 2016 against Tehran under its landmark nuclear accord with world powers.

Iran's government says the agreement will be signed on July 3 in the presence of representatives of the Oil Ministry and managers of Total, the China National Petroleum Corporation, and the Iranian firm Petropars.

Total signed a preliminary deal with Iran in November, acquiring a 50.1 percent stake in the $4.8 billion project.

China National Petroleum Corporation will own 30 percent and Petropars 19.9 percent.

The offshore field was first developed in the 1990s, when Total was one of the largest investors in Iran.

But Total effectively left Iran in 2012 when France joined European Union partners in imposing sanctions over suspicions that Tehran was trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Total plans to invest an initial $1 billion for the first stage of the 20-year project.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters