Iran

Iranians Shake Off Trump Threat, Focus On Their Leaders

Residents of Iran's capital, Tehran, had mix reactions on July 23 to an exchange of threats from Iranian President Hassan Rohani and U.S. President Donald Trump. Rohani was quoted by Iranian government news agency IRNA as telling a meeting of diplomats: "America should know peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.” Later, Trump tweeted: “To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

