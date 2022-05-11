Iran's Intelligence Ministry Reportedly Detains Two European Nationals

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said on May 11 that it had arrested two citizens of a European country for their alleged role in the organization of riots in the Islamic republic, the IRNA and ISNA news agencies reported.



"Two Europeans have been arrested in Iran for organizing riots in the country," ISNA cited the ministry as saying, without revealing further details, such as the nationality of those detained.



IRNA, meanwhile, said that "foreign conspirators" had sent two "experienced agents" to Iran to sow discord.



The reported arrests came as the European Union's coordinator of talks to revive Iran's nuclear accord with world powers said he was traveling to Tehran amid last-ditch EU efforts to salvage the deal after a weeks-long standstill.



Enrique Mora said he'd meet with Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani during his visit to the Iranian capital.

“Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues,” he tweeted.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP