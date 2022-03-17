News
British-Iranians Welcomed In Emotional Return After Years In Iranian Prison
Two British-Iranians who were held in Iran for years have returned home to their families after Britain settled a long-standing debt owed to Iran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were greeted by family members after they arrived early on March 17 at an air base on a government-chartered aircraft.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugged her 7-year-old daughter and her husband, and members of Ashoori's family tearfully embraced one another.
"Looking forward to a new life," said Richard Ratcliffe, who had worked tirelessly for his wife's release. "You can't get back the time that's gone. That's a fact. But we live in the future."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 16 on Twitter that the "unfair detention' of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori had ended and they would return to Britain.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have been seeking to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran. Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western countries.
The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia's demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her daughter to see her family in 2016 when she was arrested and convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She was sentenced to five years in jail and spent four of those years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family had said she was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding debt of around $500 million to Iran for failing to deliver tanks that had been ordered decades earlier.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Amnesty International says Ashoori was "arbitrarily detained" and subjected to torture, repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer present, and forced to sign "confessions" while sleep deprived.
The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British, and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal.
Tahbaz was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of gathering classified information under the guise of carrying out environmental projects. Officials in Tehran confirmed his release.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Zelenskiy Evokes Reagan Speech In Telling Berlin To 'Tear Down Wall' Russia Is Creating
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made an impassioned plea to German lawmakers to "tear down" the wall Russia is building to divide Europe with its invasion of Ukraine.
"It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a wall in Central Europe between freedom and bondage and this wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on our country, Zelenskiy told lawmakers gathered in the German Bundestag in Berlin on March 17.
"Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking the iconic appeal by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a June 1987 speech in front of the Brandenberg Gate, where he challenged Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev to do the same.
Zelenskiy's address comes after similar speeches to lawmakers in Canada and the United States as he presses for more support to turn back Russian forces, who began their unprovoked attack on February 24.
The Ukrainian leader urged Berlin to support his country's push to join the European Union, but he also chided it for failing to act quickly to cancel its participation in the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline with Russia, even as signs grew that the invasion was imminent.
"Economy, economy, economy," was the answer to Ukraine's calls for the project to be dropped, Zelenskiy said.
Germany indefinitely suspended the project, which was designed to double the gas-flow capacity from Russia to Germany, on February 22 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
The 1,225-kilometer, $11 billion pipeline was completed but had not yet begun operating while it waited for certification from German regulators.
Scholz said on February 22 that a key document required for the certification of the pipeline would be withdrawn, essentially ending the project for now.
Critics of the pipeline, including Biden and many members of Congress, have said the pipeline will only increase Europe's dependency on Russian gas and undermine Ukraine by depriving it of transit fees collected by existing pipelines that cross its territory.
Spain Impounds Yacht Believed To Belong To Sanctioned Head Of Russia's Rosneft
Spanish authorities have impounded a yacht that is believed to belong to Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft.
Spain's Transport Ministry confirmed that the yacht had been impounded but not the ownership.
The ministry said in a statement late on March 16 that the 135-meter-long yacht cannot leave the port of Tarragona while Spanish authorities determine if it "belongs or is under the control of" someone on the EU sanctions list.
The yacht, named the Crescent, sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands and has been docked in Tarragona, a port city down the coast from Barcelona, since November, the ministry said.
Sechin is on the European Union's list of Russian tycoons and politically connected people targeted by sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Another yacht thought to belong to Sechin, who was hit with EU sanctions on February 28, was seized by French authorities on March 4.
The Crescent is the third yacht suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch impounded by Spanish authorities since the sanctions were imposed.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on March 14 that police had impounded an 85-meter-long yacht in Barcelona. That yacht is named Valeria and it belongs to Sergei Chemezov, who heads the Russian defense firm Rostec.
Authorities on March 15 impounded a yacht called Lady Anastasia on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca that reportedly belongs to Russian tycoon Aleksandr Mikheyev, the head of weapons exporting group Rosoboroneksport.
Authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe's efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back from his invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Strike On Mariupol Theater Leaves Unknown Number Of Casualties
The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says more than 1,000 people were sheltering in a theater that was hit by a Russian air strike on March 16, leaving many civilians trapped and an unknown number of casualties.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Mayor Vadym Boichenko posted the information on his Telegram channel early on March 17, calling the strike on the theater "another tragedy."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message on March 17 that people had sought protection from shelling in the theater and it was now destroyed, but he said there was no information on fatalities yet.
The nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch said earlier that "hundreds of civilians" were sheltering in the theater.
"This raises serious concerns about what the intended target was in a city where civilians have already been under siege for days and telecommunications, power, water, and heating have been almost completely cut off," Belkis Wille from the rights group said.
Satellite images from the firm Maxar showed the word "children" had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the building was now "fully ruined" and said Russian forces "could not have not known this was a civilian shelter."
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had not struck the building, or anywhere else in Mariupol, according to the RIA Novosti news agency. Moscow denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media and residents and officials on the ground across the country.
Donetsk lawmaker Serhiy Taruta said the theater bomb shelter had survived the strike and survivors were evacuating.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's prosecutor-general said Russian forces killed 10 people who were waiting in line for bread. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv had reported the incident earlier, saying Russian forces had shot the 10 victims. Russia denied the attack and said the incident was a hoax.
In Kyiv, at least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building, Ukraine's emergency service said on March 17.
The 16-story building was struck around 5 a.m. local time, the emergency service said in a statement. A 35-hour curfew that Mayor Vitali Klitschko implemented the day before has now been lifted.
At the United Nations in New York, six countries have called for a Security Council meeting on Ukraine on March 17 ahead of an expected vote on a Russian resolution demanding protection for Ukrainian civilians "in vulnerable situations" that makes no mention of Moscow's responsibility for the war.
"Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians," Britain's UN mission tweeted, announcing the call for the meeting that was joined by the United States, France and others.
"We will not vote for a Security Council resolution that does not recognise this crisis is Russia's doing," U.K. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said.
There were signs of progress at ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The Kremlin said negotiators were discussing a status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, both members of the European Union but not NATO.
"Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. "There are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement."
Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator, told state TV, "Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral demilitarized state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy."
Zelenskiy has said Ukraine could accept international security guarantees that stopped short of its goal to join NATO.
"My priorities during the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, guarantees of security, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," Zelenskiy said in his video address.
In Poland, the Border Guard Service said the number of refugees entering the country from Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked attack had reached 1.95 million, more than the population of the capital, Warsaw.
The Border Guard Service said on Twitter on March 17 that the previous day had seen an 11 percent drop in the number of people crossing into Poland.
It added that another 12,000 had already entered the country by 7 a.m. on March 17.
More than 3 million people have so far fled the fighting in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.
It is not clear how many refugees have remained in Poland, as many are thought to have traveled onward to third countries.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Historic Theater Sheltering Mariupol Civilians Hit By Air Strike, Number Of Casualties Unknown
Russia has destroyed a historic theater in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which was being used as a bomb shelter by hundreds of civilians, Ukrainian authorities said on March 16.
Up to 1,200 people may have been inside the theater, the city's deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov said.
The number of casualties is currently unknown, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
City authorities are trying to establish the number of casualties but said they are being hampered by continued Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods.
"Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theatre where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter," Kuleba tweeted.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
The Russian Defense Ministry accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing up the theater. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
Ukraine's strategic port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has been encircled by Russian forces, with an estimated 300,000 people trapped with no running water, electricity or gas.
Some 400 staff and patients are still being held inside a Mariupol hospital, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and BBC
U.S. President Joe Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'A War Criminal'
U.S. President Joe Biden has for the first time called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" over the Russian president's bloody invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters on March 16.
The U.S. administration had avoided using the phrase until now, even when asked directly.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."
Russia denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.
In reaction to Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statement was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric," the TASS news agency said.
Putin ordered a large-scale invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, alleging Russia's actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and topple its democratically elected government.
Biden in March last year said that he believed Putin was a "killer," which prompted a diplomatic row that led to Moscow recalling its ambassador to Washington for consultations.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, the BBC, and TASS
U.S. Embassy In Tajikistan Concerned Over Internet Blockage In Gorno-Badakhshan
DUSHANBE -- The U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan has called on the Central Asian nation's government to secure full Internet reconnection for residents of the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), who have been living without access to the Internet since mass anti-government protests in November.
In a tweet on March 16, the embassy expressed concerns regarding the lack of Internet access in the region's capital, Khorugh, and adjacent districts.
"The U.S. Embassy remains concerned about Internet blockage in GBAO which impacts the ability of residents to access information, run businesses, and exercise freedom of expression. We call on Tajikistan to respect this fundamental freedom, and to restore full Internet access," the embassy's statement said.
The protests in Khorugh broke out on November 25 last year after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping. The protesters demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to fire into the crowd, killing at least one person.
Violence continued for several days.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
Tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
GBAO, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict.
U.S. Announces 'Unprecedented' New Weapons Aid To Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced $1 billion in new security aid and the deployment of longer-range weapons and drones to Ukraine, while expressing "unprecedented" support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.
But Biden's position remained unchanged over Kyiv's repeated appeals for a Western-imposed no-fly zone over the ex-Soviet state, which NATO has consistently rejected for fear of an escalation that could put the alliance on a warpath with Russia.
The amount includes $200 million allocated over the weekend and $800 million in new funds from an aid package approved by Congress last week.
"These are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion," said Biden.
The U.S. president also announced U.S. help for Ukraine to acquire "additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems."
Biden said Ukraine will receive an additional 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-tank weapons, 7,000 light weapons, and 20 million rounds of ammunition.
The United States will also be providing Ukraine with 100 drones -- or Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems -- which Biden said "demonstrates our commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems to Ukraine for its defense."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh President Pledges Reforms In Wake Of Deadly Protests
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has pledged constitutional reforms to limit the powers of his office two months after deadly public protests in the oil-rich country prompted him to call in troops from Russia and other countries in the region to restore order.
Speaking on March 16 in his first major address to the Central Asian nation since the unrest, which was sparked in part by discontent over the ruling class and left at least 230 dead with thousands more arrested, Toqaev blamed the violence on "top officials" who were upset with his "modernization of the state" and fomented anger by spreading lies.
"It is well-known that the monopolization of political and economic activity was the main reason for the January events," he said.
"The old system of administration oriented toward the super concentration of power has lost its effectiveness and is unable to bring unity to civil society," he added.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
However, much of the public anger in the unrest was also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who resigned in 2019 but retained large political influence in the tightly controlled state with almost limitless powers.
Many of his family members and associates were handed control of lucrative businesses while ordinary citizens failed to share in the country's vast energy wealth.
Since the protests, Nazarbaev and a growing number of those around him have lost their official posts.
Toqaev said in his address that he will introduce further reforms "to increase the effectiveness of the parliament" and simplify the process for registering new political parties.
He said that the country's leaders should not lead political parties and that he would reestablish a constitutional court dismantled under Nazarbaev.
Toqaev also said that Nazarbaev's highly unpopular merger of three administrative regions in the country's east, center, and southeast would be reversed, with the regions being given new names.
"The important lesson of the tragic January events is the fact that the concentration of power in the hands of the top official in the state wrongly increased the influence of individuals close to him and that of financial and oligarchic groups," he said.
"They considered the state as their own backyard. Nepotism in any country inevitably leads to negative cadre selection and becomes the perfect soil for corruption to flourish," Toqaev said.
Though Kazakhstan often touts its democratic reforms, especially in comparison to many other countries in Central Asia, it has been chided by rights groups for failing to enact the deep reforms needed, a point highlighted by the protests.
Toqaev said he and his government "accepted" that law enforcement had used torture against some of those detained during and after the protests, but pledged that cases would be investigated because they "contradict the principles of any democratic society."
- By Current Time
Russian Media Regulator Blocks More Online News Sources Over Coverage Of Ukraine War
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked access to several more domestic and international media websites over the coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The websites of several media outlets and online news sources across Russia that among others included Novye Izvestiya, Ust Kut 24, Permdaily.ru, and Kavkazsky Uzel, as well as the award-winning investigation website Bellingcat, two Israel-based Russian-language media outlets -- the 9 TV Channel Israel and Vesti Israel -- Estonian newspaper Postimees, and Belarus-based Euroradio, became inaccessible on March 16.
Roskomnadzor said the move was the result of an order by the Prosecutor-General's Office which said media outlets that "carry false information of social importance that may cause a threat to the lives and/or health of citizens, and threaten a disruption of the social order and/or public safety” must be blocked.
The number of the websites banned by Roskomnadzor is currently 32.
Roskomnadzor has blocked access to an increasing number of independent media and their accounts on social networks, including Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and its regional projects since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
It has blocked access to global tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in recent days.
Roskomnadzor has ordered Russian media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media outlets from describing the Ukraine conglict as a war or invasion, instead ordering it to be called a "special military operation."
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old “foreign agent” law.
But since the Russian invasion, a growing number of Russian and foreign media organizations have suspended news operations within Russia, pulled their correspondents, and shifted bylines to anonymous names.
The restrictions are the tightest within Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
On March 16, the Moscow-based Novaya gazeta newspaper said that it had resumed its coverage of the war in Ukraine. It had suspended this coverage several days ago and deleted previously published online reports from Ukraine, fearing criminal prosecution due to a bill signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on March 5 that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP
Belarusian Activist And Journalist Gets Five Years In Prison Amid Crackdown
MINSK -- A noted civil rights activist and journalist in Belarus has been sentenced to five years in prison over his stance against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk regional court sentenced Paval Vinahradau on March 16 after finding him guilty of spreading lies about the country's president online, inciting hatred, and organizing events that disrupted the social order.
Vinahradau has criticized Lukashenka's grip on power for years.
Lukashenka has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, when he won his first presidential election.
Vinahradau harshly criticized the 2020 presidential elections and a brutal crackdown launched by Lukashenka's regime on protesters, activists, independent media, and democratic institutions that followed the disputed presidential poll.
In 2010, Vinahradau was sentenced to four years in prison for taking part in public protests against the results of a presidential election that year, when Lukashenka was also declared the winner.
He was released in 2011 following a mass amnesty announced by Lukashenka.
Hundreds of Belarusians have faced trials linked to mass protests against Lukashenka over the results of the 2020 election, which they say was rigged.
Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
UN's Top Court Orders Russia To Halt Invasion Of Ukraine
The UN’s highest court has ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting that they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a ruling on March 16 that justices voted 13-2 in favor of the order, which stems from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine, which Moscow used as one of the pretenses to launch the invasion on February 24.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is taking place in Ukraine (...). The court is profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which raises very serious issues of international law," Judge Joan Donoghue said in reading out the ruling at the court.
The ICJ justices also ruled by a 13-2 vote that Moscow must ensure that “any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in point.”
Both rulings were ordered pending a final decision in the case.
The court also said both parties must "refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve."
The ICJ resolves legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow is unlikely to heed the court’s decision.
Russia boycotted the hearing on the case earlier this month and argued in a written filing that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction. It also said it was acting in self-defense with the invasion.
NATO Mulls Deploying 'Substantially More Forces' To Eastern Flank, Says Stoltenberg
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance is looking to deploy "substantially more forces" to its eastern flank in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"On land, our new posture should include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance, at higher readiness, with more pre-positioned equipment and supplies," Stoltenberg told a news conference at the end of an emergency meeting of the alliance's defense ministers on March 16 in Brussels.
But Stoltenberg said that NATO does not plan to deploy forces to Ukraine.
"We call on Russia, on President (Vladimir) Putin, to withdraw its forces, but we have no plans of deploying NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg's statement came after Poland called for the alliance to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.
An extraordinary NATO summit which will also be attended in person by U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled for March 24. The summit will seek to coordinate its response to Russia's war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg has said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Recalls Attacks On U.S. As He Again Appeals For No-Fly Zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the U.S. Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden to provide further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and urged further sanctions against Russia in an address to a meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said on March 16 in the video address to U.S. lawmakers. "I need to protect our skies.”
He recalled the black smoke that appeared over U.S. skies during the 9/11 attacks.
"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefields," he said. "Our country is experiencing the same every day."
Zelenskiy played a graphic video showing images of injured Ukrainians, rocket attacks on civilian buildings, and the destruction that the war in Ukraine has caused.
He also recalled the attack on Pearl Harbor -- a “terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II”
After speaking in Ukrainian during the first part of his speech, Zelenskiy switched to English when directly addressing Biden in his final appeal, saying that leading the world means being a "leader of peace."
"You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelenskiy said.
He added that Ukraine needs help from the United States “right now.”
"I call on you to do more.”
In another historical reference, Zelenskiy cited civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.
"You all know the phrase 'I have a dream.' Now I am saying to you 'I have a need,'" Zelenskiy said.
“I want you to have the same attitude and feeling to my 'I have a need' challenge when you hear the 'I Have a Dream' speech."
Council Of Europe Officially Expels Russia After 26 Years Of Membership
The Council of Europe says its Committee of Ministers has officially decided to expel Russia from the human rights body, the first time a member state has been kicked out of the group.
The Strasbourg-based council said in a statement on March 16 that it had unanimously adopted a motion "which considered that the Russian Federation can no longer be a member state of the organization."
The decision, made a day after Russia informed the organization that it was withdrawing, means "the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership."
The council suspended Russia on February 25, the day after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric has described the attack on Ukraine as a "flagrant violation" of the statute of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights, which the body oversees.
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Upholds Prison Sentence For Ex-President Atambaev
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court has upheld the lengthy prison sentence handed to former President Almazbek Atambaev in the case of the illegal release of a notorious crime boss in 2013, rejecting his appeal for a retrial.
Supreme Court spokeswoman Chynara Mamytkanova told reporters that the Supreme Court made the decision on March 16. She gave no details on the court's reasons for rejecting the appeal.
In June 2020, Atambaev, 65, was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison for his role in the release of Aziz Batukaev.
Batukaev, who was unexpectedly freed from prison in 2013 and immediately left for Russia, was convicted of several notorious crimes -- including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official.
In November 2020, the Supreme Court sent the case back to a Bishkek district court for retrial, saying new evidence had come to light.
The Prosecutor-General's Office appealed that move and in October 2021, the court reversed itself, annulling the decision to hold a retrial. Atambaev's lawyers then appealed that decision.
Atambaev, who has long denied any wrongdoing, was arrested in August 2019 after he surrendered to police following a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters.
The move to detain Atambaev was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning involving Batukaev's release.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev is currently on trial in another case linked to the 2019 violence. He and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Russian Arbitration Courts Hacked In Apparent Ukraine War Protest
Courts of arbitration in several Russian regions and Moscow have been hacked in an apparent protest over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Courts of arbitration in Moscow as well as in the regions of Omsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk, Primorye, Sakhalin, the Jewish autonomous region, Tyva, and Yakutia on March 16 carried a link to an online poster calling for the impeachment of President Vladimir Putin.
No group claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.
Several Russian ministries and other state entities have been hacked since Russia launched the invasion on February 24.
Websites hit last week carried an image with a small Ukrainian flag in the corner depicting a sole individual stopping a tank juxtaposed with an image with a small Russian flag showing of a group of protesters running from a police officer wielding a truncheon. Between the two images was one word -- "Why?"
In an earlier incident, Russian television channels were hacked on March 7 and had their programming interrupted with coverage of the war in Ukraine by independent broadcasters Current Time and Dozhd TV, which have been blocked in Russia.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the hacker attack on March 7.
Before that, Anonymous said it hacked several Russian media outlets, including the state TASS news agency, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
On February 26, the official website of the Kremlin, was down following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous claimed it was behind that hacking attack as well.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing Russia's unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called a "special military operation."
Chess Federation Bans Russia, Belarus From Tournaments Over Ukraine Invasion
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) says it has banned Russia and Belarus from its official competitions "until further notice" in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
FIDE said in a statement on March 16 that it made the move after taking into account a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee that international sports federations forbid the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions because of Russia's war against Ukraine, launched on February 24.
FIDE said that Russian and Belarusian players would still be allowed to participate in individual tournaments of the FIDE World Championship cycle, but not under their own flags.
Instead they will participate under the FIDE flag with no designation of nationality.
There are currently three Russian men in the world top 20 chess rankings and six in the women's top 20 rankings.
Belarus Says Supplying Electricity To Chernobyl Nuclear Plant
Belarus is supplying electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Belarusian authorities have said, after the facility, which is under the control of Russian forces, lost power.
The Belarusian Energy Ministry said in a statement published on the Telegram page of the Homel region that the electrical supply to the decommissioned plant "is completely restored."
Radiation around the power plant, site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, remain at normal levels, the ministry statement said, citing local monitors.
It added that the electricity was being provided from the Belarusian power grid.
The plant needs electricity to power cooling systems for the spent nuclear-fuel-storage facility, among other systems.
Power to the plant was knocked out on March 14 for the second time, according to Ukrainian authorities, after Russian forces damaged a power line.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said later that day it had been informed that external power had been restored and that work was under way to reconnect the facility to the grid.
Ukraine's state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, said then that the Chernobyl plant relied on electricity from diesel generators, and that the IAEA had been informed of the situation.
The station is located north of Kyiv and close to the Belarusian border. Its nuclear reactors are enclosed in a giant steel and concrete sarcophagus and are not operating. Russian forces took over the facility shortly after it began its invasion on February 24.
Ukrenergo said one of the earlier outages was due to a disruption of an electricity line connecting Chernobyl with an electricity supplier in Kyiv.
The outage put at risk some 20 tons of waste that must be constantly cooled to keep radiation from leaking and potentially endangering "Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe," Ukrenergo said.
But the IAEA said earlier this month that given the time that has passed since the accident in 1986, the heat load and the volume of the cooling pools were "sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply."
With reporting by AFP
Two British-Iranians Leave Tehran After Years In Prison
Two British-Iranians who have been held in Iran for years have left the country as Tehran and London settled a long-standing debt owed to Iran.
"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the U.K.," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet on March 16.
In 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her now 7-year-old daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Amnesty International says Ashoori was "arbitrarily detained" and subjected to torture, repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer present, and forced to sign "confessions" while sleep-deprived.
“The UK has worked intensively to secure their release and I am delighted they will be reunited with their families and loved ones,” Johnson added.
Officials in Tehran confirmed a third jailed dual national, environmentalist and businessman Morad Tahbaz was released from prison on furlough to his house in Tehran.
Tahbaz was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of gathering classified information under the guise of carrying out environmental projects.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment, though her family says she was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding debt of around $500 million to Iran for failing to deliver tanks that had been ordered decades earlier.
Iranian officials have said that Britain has not been able to pay the debt because of sanctions against Tehran.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on March 16 that the debt issue has been settled, "in full compliance with U.K. and international sanctions and all legal obligations."
Central European Leaders Hail Ukraine's 'Brave Fight' After Trip To Kyiv
The leaders of three Central European countries have praised Ukraine for its "brave fight" against invading Russian forces after concluding a trip to Kyiv in a defiant act of solidarity with the besieged city and Ukraine's beleaguered president.
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia "safely returned from Kyiv to Poland," a Polish government spokesperson said on March 16.
Vaclav Smolka, spokesman for Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, earlier tweeted a photo of Fiala showing the president in a protective vest and helmet as he traveled inside a train compartment.
Fiala and the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia went to Kyiv the day before to witness the destruction firsthand and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
It was the first visit to the city by foreign leaders since Russia's invasion began on February 24.
"Here, in war-torn Kyiv, history is being made," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of himself, Fiala, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa at a table with Zelenskiy, other officials, and a map of Ukraine.
"This war is the result of the cruel tyrant who attacks vulnerable civilians, bombarding cities and hospitals in Ukraine!" Morawiecki said on Facebook.
"As a result, the world lost its sense of security, and innocent people die and lose their whole life's earnings. We need to stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible."
Zelenskiy told the three leaders that Russian forces "are shelling everywhere. Not only Kyiv but also the western areas."
Fiala praised Ukraine's "brave fight" to rebuff the invasion.
"You are fighting for your lives, your country and your freedom. We know you are also fighting for our lives. You are not alone," he said on Twitter.
Jansa also posted comments on Twitter about the prime ministers' trip and meeting, saying that for the last two years discussions of European values have been largely theoretical.
"Then, suddenly, we realized that those fundamental European values actually exist. And that they are threatened. And that Europeans are defending them. With their lives. In Ukraine," he tweeted.
Zelenskiy described the visit as a big and brave step, Ukrainian media reported. At a time when many countries have ordered their embassies closed or greatly reduced their diplomatic presence, "these leaders of independent European states" show that they had no fear, he said.
"They are here to support us. I am sure that with such friends, with such countries, neighbors, and partners we can really win," he said.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Nazarbaevs Reportedly Detained
NUR-SULTAN -- Media reports in Kazakhstan say that tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter was the wife of the late grandson of ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been detained in the city of Almaty.
The KazTAG news agency and Vlast.kz website quoted sources close to the financial police on March 15 as saying that the 55-year-old Boranbaev was placed in a detention center after he was questioned in an unspecified corruption case.
Officials in Kazakhstan refused to confirm or deny the reports.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, were married in 2013.
In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
The reports about Boranbaev's detainment came hours after the authorities said that Nazarbaev's nephew, Qairat Satybaldyuly, was placed in pretrial detention for two months on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
Russia Hits Multiple Civilian Targets In 'Horrific' Attacks; Biden Calls Putin 'A War Criminal'
Russia destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of civilians had taken shelter, Ukrainian authorities said on March 16, as hundreds of thousands of people remained trapped in the besieged strategic port on the Sea of Azov.
Up to 1,200 people may have been inside the theater, said the city's Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov, as the Maxar satellite imagery firm said images from March 14 showed the word “children” had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.
The number of casualties is currently unknown, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, as Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods continued.
"Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theatre where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter," Kuleba tweeted.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's prosecutor-general said Russian forces killed 10 people who were waiting in line for bread, in the latest deadly attack on civilians in the three-week war.
Mariupol has been encircled by Russian forces, with an estimated 300,000 people trapped with no running water, electricity, or gas.
Some 400 staff and patients are still being held inside a Mariupol hospital, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian shelling damaged several residences in the city’s Podil neighborhood, just north of the city center and about 2.5 kilometers from the so-called “government quarter” that holds the presidential palace, president’s office and other significant offices.
The city remained under a 35-hour curfew early on March 16. Klitschko announced the restriction the day before, warning that, as Russian forces step up their strikes and close in on the capital, it faces a "difficult and dangerous moment."
U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" over the Russian president's bloody invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters on March 16, shortly after he announced an extra $800 billion weapons aid package for Ukraine.
The U.S. administration had avoided using the phrase until now, even when asked directly.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."
"We have all seen barbaric acts, horrific acts by a foreign dictator in a country that is threatening and taking the lives of civilians, impacting hospitals, women who are pregnant, journalists, others," Psaki said.
Russia denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.
In reaction to Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statement was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric," the TASS news agency said.
Putin ordered a large-scale invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, alleging that Russia's actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and topple its democratically elected government.
Biden announced U.S. help for Ukraine to acquire "additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems."
Biden said Ukraine will receive an additional 800 Stinger antiaircraft systems, 9,000 anti-tank weapons, as well as 100 drones, which Biden said "demonstrates our commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems to Ukraine for its defense."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier asked the United States and its allies to declare a no-fly zone above Ukraine as Russian forces continued to pound civilians in several cities, including the capital Kyiv, as Moscow's unprovoked invasion reached the three-week mark.
“We need you right now,” Zelenskiy said in an emotional address on March 16 to the U.S. Congress via video link from Kyiv. "I call on you to do more.”
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also categorically ruled out any role for NATO in setting up and policing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect against Russian air strikes.
“NATO should not deploy forces on the ground or in the airspace over Ukraine because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict, this war, doesn’t escalate beyond Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, speaking at the end of an emergency meeting of the alliance's defense ministers on March 16, .
Despite the sustained bombing of multiple civilian objectives by the Russian forces, video talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators appeared to be making some progress on March 16, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling the discussions "businesslike" and Zelenskiy describing Moscow's demands as becoming "more realistic."
Lavrov said on the Russian channel RBK TV that "serious" discussions on Ukraine having neutral status were taking place, with "concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”
Russia's top diplomat didn't elaborate on the discussions, but Ukraine's chief negotiator, Mykhaylo Podolyak, appeared to take a different view, saying that since a war with Russia is under way, "the model can only be Ukrainian and only about legally verified security guarantees."
"Ukraine has never been a militaristic state that attacks or plans to attack its neighbors, unlike some neighbors," he said in a statement on Telegram.
The UN’s highest court has ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting that they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
In a ruling on March 16 in the Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top judicial tribunal, ordered Russia to cease its military operations in Ukraine, with the justices noting that they were “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow is unlikely to heed the court’s ruling, which stemmed from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
UN: 90 Percent Of Ukrainians Could Slip Into Poverty If War Drags On
If Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine turns into a prolonged conflict, almost 30 percent of the Eastern European country's population of 44 million could slip below the poverty line, while a further 62 percent would be at risk of also falling into poverty within a year, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has said.
The UNDP cites the Ukrainian government's estimate that the war has so far caused a loss of at least $100 billion worth of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and hospitals, and prompted the closure of at least half of Ukraine's businesses while the other half operates well below capacity.
"The war in Ukraine is causing unimaginable human suffering with a tragic loss of life and the displacement of millions of people. While the need for immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians is of the utmost importance, the acute development impacts of a protracted war are now becoming more apparent," UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said.
"An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatized population must now come into sharper focus. There is still time to halt this grim trajectory."
The UNDP, one of the largest UN agencies on the ground in Ukraine whose long-standing partnership with the government has seen its activities extended into all of the country's 24 administrative regions and at least 332 municipalities, said that it had mobilized its extensive network to focus on "immediate crisis response and maintaining core government functions for emergency response management and public service delivery."
The UNDP at the same time urged an immediate end to the conflict.
"In order to avoid further suffering, destruction and impoverishment we need peace now," Steiner said.
"As part of the United Nations' unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people, UNDP's primary focus is to help preserve hard-won development gains. That includes supporting the government to sustain critical governance structures and services, which constitute the bedrock of all societies."
The UNDP, which has remained operational in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, proposed several immediate measures to reduce the impact of the conflict on the Ukrainians' welfare.
"UNDP joins the UN Crisis Coordinator in promoting the use of multipurpose cash assistance which could help reach the largest number of people in desperate need across the country," the UN agency said.
Based on early projections, the UNDP proposed as a first emergency measure a monthly cash disbursement of some $250 million that would act as a safety net for some 2.6 million people whose income losses would put them at immediate risk of falling into poverty.
"A more ambitious temporary basic income that provides a basic income of $5.50 per day per person would cost $430 million a month, based on initial estimates," the UNDP said.
The UNDP also envisages working with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, to come to the aid of the millions of Ukrainian refugees.
"This joint support to refugees and host communities," the UNDP said, "will focus on livelihoods through income generation and employment."
Supreme Court Of Russia's Karelia Upholds Sentence Of Historian Dmitriyev
